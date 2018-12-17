28 Movies Coming To Hulu In January That You Should Probably Add To Your List For The New Year
I’m all about that Netflix and chill life, but as far as streaming platforms go, Hulu is also on top of their game lately. They rolled out a lot of content over the holiday season and now that it’s about to be over, there’s about to be more content released over the month of January. Aside from TV shows, there are 28 movies coming to Hulu in January that you should probably add to your watch list. They might not all be from this decade (or century), but Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is a timeless BFF comedy and almost everyone loves Beetlejuice all year round. Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are known for original TV shows and their ability to snag network reruns, but don’t count Hulu out for movies too.
Without the ability, or desire, to rent actual physical movies these days, streaming is where it’s at and there’s no shortage of movies coming to Hulu in January to satisfy literally every genre. If you’re looking for horror to get you through the rest of winter, there are a handful of Stephen King books-turned-movies set to premiere early in the month. Or, if comedy is more your thing, then you’ll be happy to know that Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey *and* Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure are both coming to Hulu on Jan. 1. I don't know anyone who isn't immediately swooned by a young clueless Keanu Reeves.
Whatever your tastes are, Hulu has you covered for January and for the beginning of the new year in general.
A Walk to Remember (Jan. 1)
If you're OK with crying nonstop, then have at it with the Nicholas Sparks book-turned-movie starring Mandy Moore and Shane West. Remember him?
Beetlejuice (Jan. 1)
As dated as it gets, Beetlejuice will never go out of style or stop being entertaining any time of the year.
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Jan. 1)
Bill and Ted are the epitome of '80s slacker types, but they mean well and they're kind of amazing together.
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (Jan. 1)
Because apparently the world needed more Bill and Ted, there was a sequel and yes, it was just as outrageous.
The Brady Bunch Movie (Jan. 1)
You don't need to know much about the original show to enjoy the made-for-TV Brady Bunch Movie except that it's totally OK to laugh at all of the tongue-in-cheek jokes in the movie about the original series.
Cujo (Jan. 1)
You'll probably never look at stray dogs the same way, but Cujo is more proof that Stephen King can turn anything into a scary movie.
Friday Night Lights (Jan. 1)
Before you get started on your third rewatch of the NBC TV show version, watch the movie that inspired the TV show and made you fall in love with Coach Taylor.
Girls Just Want to Have Fun (Jan. 1)
Sarah Jessica Parker is a young pre-Sex and the City version of herself, but you'll probably only be able to see a younger Carrie Bradshaw.
Heathers (Jan. 1)
Whether you loved or hated the Paramount Network TV show adaptation, you kind of have to love the original Winona Ryder and Christian Slater movie.
Hellraiser (Jan. 1)
Who says you have to save horror movies for October? In case you have a hankering for some classic horror right after Christmas, Hellraiser will likely fill that void.
Inside Out (Jan. 1)
If you're a parent, Inside Out probably makes you blubber like a baby every time, but that's probably because it's one of the smartest and most entertaining Pixar movies in the past few years.
Love Actually (Jan. 1)
Some might consider Love Actually to be more of a Christmas romance movie, but you're allowed to enjoy it any time of the year.
New York Minute (Jan. 1)
New York Minute was the last movie that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen starred in together, so it's important that any fan of the famed Full House twins watch it.
Pet Sematary (Jan. 1)
I guess Cujo wasn't enough to make people utterly terrified of their pets, so King had to write Pet Sematary too.
Pet Sematary II (Jan. 1)
The horror of undead pets continued with the second installment if the movie nine years later.
Rent (Jan. 1)
If you've ever liked the stage production or just love the song "Seasons of Love," then the movie is probably right up your alley.
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (Jan. 1)
Just try watching this with your BFF, no matter how old you are or how old you were when it was released, and not relating to the title characters in some way.
Shrek (Jan. 1)
You don't have to be a kid to enjoy Mike Myers as everyone's favorite, if sort of gross, green swamp ogre.
Stephen King’s 'Thinner' (Jan. 1)
It probably has something to do with King's successful made-for-Hulu adaptations of his other books recently, but Thinner is also on the docket to premiere in January.
Teaching Mrs. Tingle (Jan. 1)
If you're into dark comedies about insecure teenagers who you'll probably recognize from WB shows of the time (Dawson's Creek and 7th Heaven), then you'll be all over Teaching Mrs. Tingle.
To Grandmother’s House We Go (Jan. 1)
Back when we used to all pop those Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen VHS tapes in on weekend mornings, To Grandmother’s House We Go was at the top of most lists as one of the best.
The 'Twilight' Movies (Jan. 1)
The Twilight movies get a bad rap, but I plan to watch all five of them when they drop on Hulu on Jan. 1 and I feel no shame.
Zathura: A Space Adventure (Jan. 1)
Zathura: A Space Adventure is like a science fiction version of Jumanji but with an emotional twist that has made me cry every time my five year old makes me watch it.
Drinking Buddies (Jan. 2)
As two platonic work friends start hanging out more and more, they try to deny a mutual attraction. Can you guess where this is going? It might seem predictable, but it does star Jake Johnson, a.k.a. Nick from New Girl.
I'm not saying you have to watch literally all of the movies coming to Hulu in January, but there are definitely enough to keep you entertained while so many shows are still on their winter breaks.
Other Movies Premiering In January:
54 (Jan. 1)
10 Years (Jan. 1)
2 Days in the Valley (Jan. 1)
9 to 5 (Jan. 1)
A Charlie Brown Valentine (Jan. 1)
A Simple Plan (Jan. 1)
Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (Jan. 1)
Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (Jan. 1)
Antz (1998)
Babe (Jan. 1)
Bad Girls (Jan. 1)
Bangkok Dangerous (Jan. 1)
Basic Instinct (Jan. 1)
Beowulf (Jan. 1)
Cake (Jan. 1)
Capitalism: A Love Story (Jan. 1)
Chicken Run (Jan. 1)
Children of the Corn (2009) (Jan. 1)
Chinatown (Jan. 1)
The Chaperone (Jan. 1)
The Colony (Jan. 1)
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (Jan. 1)
The Dead Zone (Jan. 1)
Deja Vu (Jan. 1)
Destiny Turns On The Radio (Jan. 1)
Dirty Pretty Things (Jan. 1)
Double Team (Jan. 1)
East is East (Jan. 1)
Extraction (Jan. 1)
Fifteen and Pregnant (Jan. 1)
Finding Neverland (Jan. 1)
Firstborn (Jan. 1)
Flight 7500 (Jan. 1)
Fly Me to the Moon (Jan. 1)
Forces of Nature (Jan. 1)
The Forgotten (Jan. 1)
The Foot Fist Way (Jan. 1)
For a Few Dollars More (Jan. 1)
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Jan. 1)
The German Doctor (Jan. 1)
Gimme Shelter (Jan. 1)
Girl in Progress (Jan. 1)
Girl in the Bunker (Jan. 1)
Gods and Monsters (Jan. 1)
The Golden Compass (Jan. 1)
Grizzly Man (Jan. 1)
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (Jan. 1)
He Got Game (Jan. 1)
Hot Pursuit (Jan. 1)
I Am Elizabeth Smart (Jan. 1)
I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (Jan. 1)
In A World… (Jan. 1)
Into The West (Jan. 1)
Kickboxer (Jan. 1)
Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (Jan. 1)
Kiss of the Dragon (Jan. 1)
The Last Boy Scout (Jan. 1)
The Last Knights (Jan. 1)
Legendary (Jan. 1)
Lethal Weapon 1-4 (Jan. 1)
The Limey (Jan. 1)
Maximum Security (Jan. 1)
Message in a Bottle (Jan. 1)
Mimic (Jan. 1)
Mud (Jan. 1)
The Neverending Story (Jan. 1)
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (Jan. 1)
No Holds Barred (Jan. 1)
Nothing Like the Holidays (Jan. 1)
The Other Man (Jan. 1)
The Others (Jan. 1)
Patch Adams (Jan. 1)
Payback (Jan. 1)
Penelope (Jan. 1)
The Phantom (Jan. 1)
Pride (Jan. 1)
Prince of Egypt (Jan. 1)
Rain Man (Jan. 1)
Renoir (Jan. 1)
The Resident (Jan. 1)
The Reunion (Jan. 1)
Revolutionary Road (Jan. 1)
Right at your Door (Jan. 1)
Road to El Dorado (Jan. 1)
Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (Jan. 1)
The Running Man (Jan. 1)
Sabrina (Jan. 1)
Scent of a Woman (Jan. 1)
Shattered (Jan. 1)
Shirley Valentine (Jan. 1)
Skipped Parts (Jan. 1)
Sliver (Jan. 1)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (Jan. 1)
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (Jan. 1)
Stone (Jan. 1)
Surf’s Up (Jan. 1)
Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (Jan. 1)
Tangerines (Jan. 1)
The Two Jakes (Jan. 1)
The Virgin Suicides (Jan. 1)
The Voices (Jan. 1)
The Way Back (Jan. 1)
The Way of the Gun (Jan. 1)
The Weather Man (Jan. 1)
This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (Jan. 1)
Total Recall (Jan. 1)
True Grit (Jan. 1)
We are Marshall (Jan. 1)
What’s Cooking? (Jan. 1)
Yours, Mine & Ours (Jan. 1)
Support the Girls (Jan. 3)
The Unicorn (Jan. 3)
Annihilation (Jan. 5)
The Overnight (Jan. 5)
Disaster Movie (Jan. 6)
Alright Now (Jan. 8)
The Commuter (Jan. 8)
The Last Airbender (Jan. 8)
Kusama – Infinity (Jan. 10)
Forever My Girl (Jan. 14)
Another Time (Jan. 15)
The Snapper (Jan. 15)
Walking with the Enemy (Jan. 15)he Chaperone
After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.