I’m all about that Netflix and chill life, but as far as streaming platforms go, Hulu is also on top of their game lately. They rolled out a lot of content over the holiday season and now that it’s about to be over, there’s about to be more content released over the month of January. Aside from TV shows, there are 28 movies coming to Hulu in January that you should probably add to your watch list. They might not all be from this decade (or century), but Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is a timeless BFF comedy and almost everyone loves Beetlejuice all year round. Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are known for original TV shows and their ability to snag network reruns, but don’t count Hulu out for movies too.

Without the ability, or desire, to rent actual physical movies these days, streaming is where it’s at and there’s no shortage of movies coming to Hulu in January to satisfy literally every genre. If you’re looking for horror to get you through the rest of winter, there are a handful of Stephen King books-turned-movies set to premiere early in the month. Or, if comedy is more your thing, then you’ll be happy to know that Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey *and* Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure are both coming to Hulu on Jan. 1. I don't know anyone who isn't immediately swooned by a young clueless Keanu Reeves.

Whatever your tastes are, Hulu has you covered for January and for the beginning of the new year in general.

A Walk to Remember (Jan. 1) Giphy If you're OK with crying nonstop, then have at it with the Nicholas Sparks book-turned-movie starring Mandy Moore and Shane West. Remember him?

Beetlejuice (Jan. 1) Giphy As dated as it gets, Beetlejuice will never go out of style or stop being entertaining any time of the year.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Jan. 1) Giphy Bill and Ted are the epitome of '80s slacker types, but they mean well and they're kind of amazing together.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (Jan. 1) Giphy Because apparently the world needed more Bill and Ted, there was a sequel and yes, it was just as outrageous.

The Brady Bunch Movie (Jan. 1) Giphy You don't need to know much about the original show to enjoy the made-for-TV Brady Bunch Movie except that it's totally OK to laugh at all of the tongue-in-cheek jokes in the movie about the original series.

Cujo (Jan. 1) Giphy You'll probably never look at stray dogs the same way, but Cujo is more proof that Stephen King can turn anything into a scary movie.

Friday Night Lights (Jan. 1) Giphy Before you get started on your third rewatch of the NBC TV show version, watch the movie that inspired the TV show and made you fall in love with Coach Taylor.

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (Jan. 1) Giphy Sarah Jessica Parker is a young pre-Sex and the City version of herself, but you'll probably only be able to see a younger Carrie Bradshaw.

Heathers (Jan. 1) Giphy Whether you loved or hated the Paramount Network TV show adaptation, you kind of have to love the original Winona Ryder and Christian Slater movie.

Hellraiser (Jan. 1) Giphy Who says you have to save horror movies for October? In case you have a hankering for some classic horror right after Christmas, Hellraiser will likely fill that void.

Inside Out (Jan. 1) Giphy If you're a parent, Inside Out probably makes you blubber like a baby every time, but that's probably because it's one of the smartest and most entertaining Pixar movies in the past few years.

Love Actually (Jan. 1) Giphy Some might consider Love Actually to be more of a Christmas romance movie, but you're allowed to enjoy it any time of the year.

New York Minute (Jan. 1) Giphy New York Minute was the last movie that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen starred in together, so it's important that any fan of the famed Full House twins watch it.

Pet Sematary (Jan. 1) Giphy I guess Cujo wasn't enough to make people utterly terrified of their pets, so King had to write Pet Sematary too.

Pet Sematary II (Jan. 1) Giphy The horror of undead pets continued with the second installment if the movie nine years later.

Rent (Jan. 1) Giphy If you've ever liked the stage production or just love the song "Seasons of Love," then the movie is probably right up your alley.

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (Jan. 1) Giphy Just try watching this with your BFF, no matter how old you are or how old you were when it was released, and not relating to the title characters in some way.

Shrek (Jan. 1) Giphy You don't have to be a kid to enjoy Mike Myers as everyone's favorite, if sort of gross, green swamp ogre.

Stephen King’s 'Thinner' (Jan. 1) Giphy It probably has something to do with King's successful made-for-Hulu adaptations of his other books recently, but Thinner is also on the docket to premiere in January.

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (Jan. 1) Giphy If you're into dark comedies about insecure teenagers who you'll probably recognize from WB shows of the time (Dawson's Creek and 7th Heaven), then you'll be all over Teaching Mrs. Tingle.

To Grandmother’s House We Go (Jan. 1) Giphy Back when we used to all pop those Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen VHS tapes in on weekend mornings, To Grandmother’s House We Go was at the top of most lists as one of the best.

The 'Twilight' Movies (Jan. 1) Giphy The Twilight movies get a bad rap, but I plan to watch all five of them when they drop on Hulu on Jan. 1 and I feel no shame.

Zathura: A Space Adventure (Jan. 1) Giphy Zathura: A Space Adventure is like a science fiction version of Jumanji but with an emotional twist that has made me cry every time my five year old makes me watch it.