29 BFF Memes To Share With Your Bestie On National Best Friend Day

When you're a kid, it's easy to make friends, and it's even easier to become best friends with someone. You both like Barbies and singing Spice Girls? Done! You're going to be BFFs. But when you're older, things get a little more complicated. People generally frown on staring at someone in Starbucks before saying, "I saw you buying the same shorts as me in Target. Please come home and watch Friends with me." So when you have a BFF as an adult, you know that you need a collection of BFF memes to remind you how lucky you are.

The world knows that best friends should be celebrated. So much so that there's even National Best Friend Day on June 8. I assume that means I need to call my best friend and buy her a green tea from Starbucks, but I also think it means you need to send your bestie a fun meme or two.

Let me get sappy for a moment and say that having a best friend is like having a treasure. Do you remember the feeling of having a BFF when you were a kid? It was like a sense of belonging. You were "with" someone. You had a person in your life that loved you, that knew the ins and outs of you, that knew all of your insecurities, all of your dreams, and all of your thoughts. Whether they shared a lot of them with you or simply knew how to handle you, having a best friend was like having a soul mate.

And as adults? I think those relationships are even more important. Everyone needs a BFF and I am so grateful for mine. In honor of National Best Friends Day, take your bestie out for Chipotle and then send them one or all of these 29 BFF memes to remind them of just how hilariously wonderful your relationship is.

1. It's Called True Love trendingevents1/Twitter If you can't be a sh*t to your best friend, then who?

2. Even If It's Only Been 2 Days aranjevi/Twitter And you always have so much to tell them, like all the stuff you bought in the dollar section at Target.

3. Excuse Me You know I don't like that person, so what are you doing with your life?

4. Always It's just part of the BFF life, right?

5. Solidarity In Yoga Pants I once had a best friend change out of her cute outfit because I was looking ratchet. That's real love right there.

6. All By Myself Or when they won't meet you for Starbucks, or Target, or the mom playdate.

7. Laughing With You & At You They will also never let you forget it.

8. Fact Is there anything more accurate in the world?

9. Come Again? Who is that? How do you know them? Where did you meet them? They know I'm your best friend, right?

10. Hello, It's Me This also applies to yoga class.

11. Who Needs Words? If you can't talk to your BFF solely through memes and links, then are you even really BFFs?

12. God Bless You Especially if it's Chipotle.

13. This One Will Do Nicely Well when you put it that way, yeah. It's weird.

14. Netflix & Chill Is Real Bonus points if we can tag each other in funny Instagram posts without ever speaking.

15. I'll Feed You Chickens NicholasCoover/Twitter Give me a barn like Herschel, and I'll make sure you stay my BFF.

16. It's Magic sousukeyamazaki/Twitter Muggles just don't understand.

17. Every Single Time Only a BFF can get away with the premature "here" text.

18. Wingman For Life There is strength in numbers. Also, don't make me look stupid.

19. I See You, Boo You don't even need words to communicate your inappropriate selves.

20. Get It, Girl And you know she's saying all the things you two rehearsed together.

21. Time For A Plan Otherwise they better make room on that couch for me.

22. Horns With A Halo If your BFF can be called an angel, you're doing this friendship thing wrong.

23. Friendship Goals Friends call you an Uber. Best friends carry your drunk *ss all the way home.

24. Peer Pressure But you know they'll run out and grab you a biscuit from McDonald's in the morning, so it's OK.

25. Song Of My People Tell me everything, don't leave out one piece of information.

26. Filling Up Your iPhone Storage Vesper247/Twitter And obviously, you only post them if your BFF says it's OK.

27. Mine Vesper247/Twitter Go find your own, this one is mine.

28. It's Just Good Logic Plus long arms make for flattering selfies.