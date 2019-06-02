3 Best Father's Day Gifts For Dad, Based On His Zodiac Sign
It goes without saying that we should love and respect the great fathers in our lives every day of the year. But it's especially appropriate to give them a little something (or a big something, depending on your budget) on the holiday designed for them. If you're stuck for ideas, try choosing a Father's Day gift based on his zodiac sign. You might be surprised at how accurate the picks can be.
Father's Day is always the third Sunday in June, as affirmed by Calendarpedia, which means that the holiday itself is a Gemini. (Since that sign rules communication, it should be easy to express your loving feelings when you write out your card.) Even if your dad, husband, partner, uncle, or brother isn't a believer in horoscopes, it's still fun to look and see how closely their personalities match the typical characteristics of their sun signs. (My dad's and my husband's resemblance to theirs is eerily accurate.)
As you browse the mall or scroll through online sites, of course you'll want to keep your recipients' personal preferences in mind. But for a fun twist on your gift-giving, look to the stars as well. Here are some suggested starter ideas for each individual sign.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19)
Energetic, devoted, and sometimes impulsive, the Aries man is always up for a challenge or to help out the people he loves. They also love sports, according to The Bump, so a Ram dad is likely to be the one coaching the soccer team or taking the kids to an afternoon baseball game.
Amazfit Bip Smartwatch
$80
Huami
An Aries dad will always be at the top of his game with this lightweight, multitasking watch. In addition to tracking heart rate, calories burned, and steps taken, it alerts you to phone calls and app notifications, monitors your sleep quality, and can be set to one of four sports modes to give you specific information about your activity when you bike, run, walk or use the treadmill. Plus, the long-lasting battery can go up to a month without needing a charge.
Backpack Sports Bag
$26
Mootygy
Your Aries guy will flip over this multitasking backpack, which features a mesh compartment for a ball or bike helmet, as well as a built-in USB charger, a laptop compartment, and enough extra pockets for everything he could possibly want to carry on the go.
Drag Racing Experience
$149
Great American Days
Aries are built for speed. Indulge your Aries dad with a thrilling drag-race run like this one from Great American Days, which has courses all over the country. Depending on your budget and adrenaline needs, you can either ride alongside a pro or step on the gas yourself, and opt for one run or several (price shown here is for a one-run ride-along).
Taurus (Apr 20-May 20)
Taurus men are patient and devoted dads (and stubborn enough to stand up to a child's pleas for a later bedtime). They also love the finer things in life, especially food, so gifts that cater to their palate are sure to be a winner.
Wine Subscription Gift Card
$60
Winc
The wine-loving Taurus dad in your life will enjoy being able to order from a wide selection of vinos through the Winc wine subscription service. Through an online quiz, they determine what might please his palate most (A silky Cab? A peachy Pinot Grigio?) and send suggested bottles. Dad can also opt to pick his own brands. Gift cards run in denominations from $60 to $600.
Aloha Sea Salt Hawaiian Premium Gourmet Tasting Selection
$40
The Spice Lab
This assortment of flavorful sea salts will intrigue the Bull dad who loves to add his special touch to recipes. Flavors include Sesame Seaweed, Ginger Chili, Black Lava, and Tropical Hibiscus.
Men's Button-Down Satin Pajamas
$33
Alexander Del Rossa
Taurus loves comfort and luxurious-feeling fabrics, and these satin PJs fit that description to a tee. They're especially nice for keeping cool at bedtime during the hot summer months.
Gemini (May 21-Jun 20)
True to their role as the communicator of the zodiac, Gemini dads are always up for a heart-to-heart with their kids. They also love to learn new things and solve problems, per The Bump, so they're great go-tos for homework help. For Father's Day, look for a gift that appeals to their intellect or sense of humor.
Pop Culture Trivia Game
$13
$12
Outset Media
Geminis are trivia masters, so the Twins dad will enjoy showing off his knowledge with this family-fun game. Think you know more about trends and celebs than he does? You'll both have fun finding out.
Home WiFi System
$400
$320
eero
Gemini dads need to stay connected to the world. Help yours do that with this highly-rated router set that boosts the Wi-Fi signal by 1,000 to 1,500 feet in any room. You can stream from your backyard, or use the controls to cut off kids' access at an hour of your choice. The taller Beacon device is even equipped with a nightlight.
The Office Complete Series DVD Set
$100
$49
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Even if he doesn't like beets and didn't attend Cornell, the Gemini dad in your life will still relish reliving all the unforgettable moments in the lives of the Dunder Mifflin staff. The 38-disc set includes all 201 episodes, plus deleted scenes, commentary, and blooper reels.
Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22)
Cancer dads are sentimental, nurturing, and traditional, according to The Talko; they're the ones who believe in sit-down family meals and annual holiday photos. Look for gifts that suit their love of home and family.
Conversations With My Dad: A Keepsake Journal of Stories And Memories
$15
$9
Lark Crafts
This journal is actually a gift for both your Cancer dad *and* you. As you write down his responses to the questions inside ("Who is the most famous [or infamous] person in your family? As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?"), you'll be creating a piece of family history for you and your children to treasure. As for Dad, he'll be touched at knowing his legacy is being preserved.
BBQ Grill Accessories Set With Thermometer
$37
Romanticist
Tradition-loving Cancers can be found behind the grill on any given summer holiday or weekend, cooking up memories along with the 'cue. A complete set of grilling tools will make it even easier for him to feed the family he adores.
WiFi Cloud Digital Display Photo Frame
$270
Nixplay
The 10GB of storage on this highly-rated frame ensure that the Crab dad will be able to add all the kids' photos he's taken over the years. He can upload pics from his social media feeds, and connect it to Alexa to add a voice command option.
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22)
As dads, Leos are like the lions their sign represents: loving, playful, fierce when they need to be, and extremely proud of their children and their accomplishments. They also enjoy being treated regally themselves, so pampering presents are the way to go for your Lion.
Ultimate Beard Kit
$80
Maison Lambert
Lions are justifiably proud of their manes, whether it's a head of flowing curls or a smart-looking beard. For Leo dads who can boast of the latter, treat them to a high-end grooming kit. Made with organic plant-based essential oils, the soap and balms get raves on Amazon for their appealing fragrance, softening power, and gentleness to sensitive skin. And though the price is more than what you pay for drugstore brands, users say that the products are long-lasting — and Leo loves using quality goods.
The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One
$20
XBox
Like a lion romping with his cubs, a Leo dad loves playing with his kids, whether it's on the lawn or in front of the TV. If the family is into video games, give your guy one that will be fun for him as well as for the younger family members. Truth to tell, the LEGO game series really is awesome.
Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording
$18
Atlantic
Leos are known not only for being dramatic themselves, but also for enjoying onstage drama. Pairing a soundtrack of a Leo dad's favorite show with tickets to a play or musical (check for touring company productions in your area) will have him purring. (Or singing.)
Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22)
With a Virgo dad in the house, you can be sure that the kids' rooms will be neatly organized and their homework turned in on time. As The Talko noted, Virgo fathers are "the glue that keeps the family together." Practical Father's Day gifts will always be a hit, but don't ignore a Virgo-born dad's enjoyment of high-quality comforts, either.
Sous Vide Precision Cooker
$95
Anova Culinary
Virgo dads appreciate high-tech ways to simplify their lives, so they'll love the precision of this immersion cooking technique. Put your food into a sealed plastic bag, drop the bag in a large pot of water, then put the sous vide in the water and set it to your desired temperature. The gadget keeps track of the water temp and alerts you when your meal is cooked to perfection. A Bluetooth connection even lets Dad leave the kitchen and stay on top of dinner via his cell.
Wallet Credit Card Holder
$40
ACM Wallet
This compact wallet goes the extra mile by keeping credit and debit cards neatly separated and accessible via a push-button system — exactly the no-fuss convenience Virgo dads love. It also has a detachable money clip for those times when Dad is carrying cash as well.
Medicinal and Culinary Herb Garden Kit
$40
Mr. Sprout & Co.
This easy-to-set-up gardening kit is made for two of a Virgo's basic interests: working in nature and guarding their health. Setting up and tending the pots is the kind of natural meditative activity they thrive on. And when the plants come up, the Virgo dad will enjoy plucking and using his own basil, cilantro, chamomile, echinacea, and other medicinal herbs to stay healthy during cold and flu season.
Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22)
Libra fathers are easygoing and indulgent, according to The Talko; they're the ones you see at the checkout counter picking out the candy bar or mini-Beanie Baby their kids are begging for. They're also fans of the arts and of entertaining, so gifts along those lines will be right up their alley.
Kenneth Cole Intensity Eau de Toilette Spray
$85
Kenneth Cole
Libra guys love to look and smell good, so a bottle of cologne is a natural choice. If the Libra dad in your life doesn't have a signature scent of his own, try this one. With notes of pepper and tobacco, it's bold without being overwhelming. It's also versatile enough for women to use, which appeals to the Libran's balance-loving nature.
Portable Bluetooth LP Belt Drive 3-Speed Turntable
$146
$54
Wockoder
You're likely to find a collection of well-loved vinyl records in a Libra man's den or basement. Give him hours of listening enjoyment with a new turntable on which to play them. If he's in the mood for something more contemporary, he can use the Bluetooth function to stream his new favorites.
Dragon Etched Old-Fashioned Glass Set
$50
The Met Store
Libras like to combine beauty with practicality, so their homes often feature artistic functional items, such as the ones you can find at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's store. The two-glass tumbler set features a dragon design inspired by a 17th-century silk robe. (The pitcher shown here is also available for $75.)
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21)
Protective and loyal, Scorpio dads are the ones who'll "teach their kids to stand up for themselves," according to The Bump. They know the value of a secret, so they'll never betray the little confidences their children whisper. As for gift-giving, you'll do well with presents that appeal to their love of mystery and problem-solving.
Don't Break the Bottle Corkscrew Puzzle Game for Adults
$20
Don't Break the Bottle
Pick out your Scorpio dad's favorite Merlot or Chardonnay, lock it up with this fun brain-teaser device, and see how long it takes for him to set it free so he can enjoy a well-deserved drink. The manufacturer also makes other bottle puzzles, including one made to fit whisky and bourbon bottles.
Escape Room Experience
Varies
Escape rooms were practically invented for Scorpios. Being locked in a themed room with friends or family members and trying to solve all the puzzles before the hour is up is a challenge that appeals to a Scorpion dad's intellect and curiosity. Ticket prices vary according to location, but most offer a gift certificate option (like the Great Escape Room, linked below) so he can pick the date of his choice. Put enough on the certificate to pay for a family outing, or just for him and a couple of friends.
Unsolved
$28
$20
James Patterson & David Ellis
For the Scorpio father who always has his nose in a mystery novel, this just-released book will be tops on his list. The second in James Patterson and David Ellis's "Invisible" series finds FBI agents (and exes) Emmy Dockery and Harrison Bookman investigating a series of seemingly accidental deaths, unaware of the danger Emmy herself is in.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21)
Fun-loving and restless, Sagittarius dads are the ones who take their kids out of school early for a camping weekend or a Disney cruise. For Father's Day, look for gifts that jibe with his spontaneous personality.
Hanging Toiletry Bag
$45
Vetelli
Sagittarius men are roamers, never happier than when they're exploring a new part of the country (or world). Make traveling easier for your Sag dad with this handsome organizer. Four roomy pockets store all of his toiletries, and the hanger lets him stow it easily in the bathroom or a closet.
Coleman Signature 2000008055 14X10 Tent
$250
Coleman
If you're married to a Sagittarius, it's likely that family camping trips are a tradition in your house. Get ready for a summer of fun by giving him this easy-to-set-up tent, which sleeps nine and comes with such amenities as LED lighting and a fan for keeping cool all night long.
National Geographic Atlas of Beer: A Globe-Trotting Journey Through the World of Beer
$40
$25
National Geographic
Archer men are known to love beer almost as much as they love traveling, so this book is a winner on both counts. As he looks through this lushly photographed atlas, he can add the best beer-brewing countries to his bucket list.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19)
Whether it's your own dad or your partner, you know a Capricorn father is hard-working and dependable, affirmed The Bump. Under their guidance, their children learn respect, fairness, and practicality. Cap dads will say, "You don't have to get me anything" — but do it anyway, as long as the gifts are useful and long-lasting.
Fastest Charging Station
$33
Cosoos
Organization is dear to a Capricorn's heart, so having a central location for charging up all the family's devices will be greatly appreciated. This compact station has six cables that fit most cell phones and tablets, plus a charging arm for a smartwatch.
Colombian Leather Flap-Over Messenger Bag
$150
$105
Traditional Father's Day gifts might seem blah to other signs, but not Capricorns. Well-made ties and wallets, or a sturdy messenger bag like this one, will appeal to the Goat dad — and the fact that it's on sale for 30 percent off will appeal even more.
First Aid Kit
$27
Thrive
Few things give Capricorn angst like being unprepared for a crisis. Give your Cap dad some peace of mind with a well-equipped 291-piece first-aid kit, which includes various sizes of bandages, a CPR mask, ice pack, scissors, an emergency blanket, and more.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18)
The Aquarius dad is totally chill, so he's not likely to flip out when the kids cut their own hair or offer him mud sandwiches. He's a good helper with science-fair projects, and he'll be the one raising the kids' awareness of social issues. Aquarians love new gadgets, according to Not Retrograde, so use that as a starting point for your Father's Day shopping.
Humanitarian Gift
$8
UNICEF
Aquarians are the socially conscious sign of the zodiac, always seeking to improve the world. The Aquarian dad in your life will be proud to have a donation made in his name to help children and families in developing countries survive and thrive. UNICEF offers a variety of "Inspired Gift" options, ranging from basic nourishment for babies to emergency water and sanitation supplies, warm clothing, medicine and vaccines, and educational equipment. Prices start at just $8 and increase according to the type of gift.
Portable Travel Telescope
$82
Gskyer
Always future-oriented, the Aquarian man is fascinated by all things space. He'll never miss another supermoon, solar eclipse, or planetary alignment again with a basic telescope that he can tote anywhere he wants to explore the night sky. Plus, it has a smartphone attachment that allows him to capture stunning images and share them on his social media feeds.
Oculus Quest All-in-One VR Gaming Headset
$400
Oculus
Definitely a splurge, but if you can swing it, your Aquarius dad or spouse will be wowed. This just-on-the-market wireless VR lets the user play just about anywhere, and the hand attachments make your hand gestures appear astonishingly close to real life. Played with the Oculus app for iPhone or Android, the games include a brand-new Star Wars adventure.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20)
Sensitive and compassionate, per The Talko, the Pisces dad loves getting to know his kids on a deeper level. You'll never hear a Fish daddy saying "Don't cry" or "You shouldn't feel that way." For the Pisces fathers in your family, gifts that feed their imagination or soothe their souls are the way to go.
15 Gallon LED Aquarium Kit
$94
Aqueon
True to their sign's nature, Pisceans are drawn to water, so an aquarium is a perfect way to bring a little marine atmosphere to your home. Plus, it has a calming meditative effect that speaks to the Fish's soul. This kit is good for beginners, and can be used either with fresh or saltwater fish.
61 Standard Keys Keyboard With USB Music Player
$100
Joy
Pisceans are naturally musical (Quincy Jones, George Harrison, Adam Levine, Kesha, and Frederic Chopin are just a few famous Fish-born musicians), so it's a good guess that your Pisces dad is, too. If he's always wanted to try their hand at playing an instrument, start him on this, and point him toward a piano-lesson app to help him hone his technique.
Big Dresser Valet Tray for Men
$60
Houndsbay
Pisces men are inclined to be, well, a bit forgetful. How many times have you seen the Pisces man in your life leave the house, and then come right back in for his wallet or keys? Help him out with this valet organizer, which holds all his basic items and doubles as a phone charger, too.