It goes without saying that we should love and respect the great fathers in our lives every day of the year. But it's especially appropriate to give them a little something (or a big something, depending on your budget) on the holiday designed for them. If you're stuck for ideas, try choosing a Father's Day gift based on his zodiac sign. You might be surprised at how accurate the picks can be.

Father's Day is always the third Sunday in June, as affirmed by Calendarpedia, which means that the holiday itself is a Gemini. (Since that sign rules communication, it should be easy to express your loving feelings when you write out your card.) Even if your dad, husband, partner, uncle, or brother isn't a believer in horoscopes, it's still fun to look and see how closely their personalities match the typical characteristics of their sun signs. (My dad's and my husband's resemblance to theirs is eerily accurate.)

As you browse the mall or scroll through online sites, of course you'll want to keep your recipients' personal preferences in mind. But for a fun twist on your gift-giving, look to the stars as well. Here are some suggested starter ideas for each individual sign.