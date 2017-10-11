3 Taylor Swift Costumes For Pregnant Women, So You Can Easily Shake It Off

Maybe you've been dreaming of this costume for years and just happen to be pregnant, or you think dressing up as a pregnant version of one of the world's most famous pop stars is hilarious. Either way Taylor Swift costumes for pregnant women is not as ridiculous as it sounds. Of course, Taylor herself has never been pregnant, but since when do facts and accuracy determine the world of Halloween costumes? Never. That's when. If you're noticeably pregnant and want to be the one and only Taylor Swift for Halloween, then T-Swift you shall be.

The following three looks are a few of her most iconic and well known. They'll be easier to pull off (recognizably, of course) and are pregnancy-ified to make them bump-friendly and a bit more comfortable than the outfits probably were in real life. Who knew that a witty, graphic white t-shirt, a fedora, and a pair of heart-shaped sun glasses could allow women of all child-bearing status to rep their favorite celebrity for Halloween?

So brush up on your Taylor Swift song lyrics, grab your old guitar, and a blonde wig, because this Halloween, you'll look and feel like the pop star that, deep down, you know you really are. Step aside, Taylor Swift, there's a pregnant mama taking your place now.