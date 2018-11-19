3 Things You Can Look Forward To Happening In 2019, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As we edge ever closer to a brand-new year, we begin to reflect on the 12 months past and wonder what might be in store in our future. If you're an astrology fan, you're probably also wondering what's in store for your zodiac sign in 2019. Astrologers have been working on that very topic, and they're ready to share their wisdom with the world.

The AstroTwins, aka identical twins Ophira and Tali Edut, are two professional star-readers who have made 2019 a focus. The duo behind the AstroStyle website has written for ELLE, MindBodyGreen, and Refinery29, and their work has been featured in numerous other media outlets. The sisters have also been tapped to do astrological readings for celebrities and written a number of books. Their latest book, The AstroTwins' 2019 Horoscope Guide ($25 - $50) is an extensive look into what the coming year brings for each sign, and they were kind enough to abbreviate their predictions for Romper.

Happily, most of the news is promising indeed, thanks to the alignment of the planets. Jupiter, the planet of expansiveness and generosity, travels into the "free-spirited" sign of Sagittarius, meaning "we'll be able to see the bigger picture again, and take risks in the name of growth," the Eduts explain. The planet is also associated with diplomacy, so we all might even start being nicer to one another. Four planets will also be moving into earth signs during 2019, which will help ground us. "Earth energy... reminds us to stay present and enjoy what we have," say the Twins.

What else is in store for you in the areas of health, love, and money? Here are some of the highlights, per the AstroTwins.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) Giphy Love: Big changes at home could be on the horizon for Rams. Thanks to a solar eclipse in Cancer, two in Capricorn, and a partial lunar eclipse in Capricorn, you'll be looking to deepen your home and family ties, and make some major changes. Around July 2, "two of this year's eclipses could even bring a pregnancy," say the Twins. Money: Your career is due for a boost in 2019. You might even be inspired to start your own full- or part-time business from home. Health: Aries will be focusing on emotional well-being this year, seeking to align their lifestyles with their innermost needs. (For instance, you might be prompted to swap your morning coffee break for a meditation session.) Outdoor travel will be especially rejuvenating.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) Love: Jupiter in your eighth house promises a combination of passion and emotional connection for you and your sweetheart. However, you two won't be joined at the hip, say the AstroTwins; in 2019, you'll be looking for a lot of quality me-time. Money: Good ideas will take you far at work this year, Taurus. Don't be afraid to share them with the highers-up; this might be what it takes to get a promotion or bonus. 2019 is also an excellent year to go back to school to hone your skills, or even to try launching your own business. Health: That old-fashioned remedy, fresh air, is what you'll need to stay at your peak. Capricorn in your ninth house, which is associated with travel, will make you yearn to explore the great outdoors. Plan your next family vacation around a camping trip or a drive to a national park. Between outings, look for any opportunities to spend time outside. Work on your garden (even if it's just a pot of basil in the backyard), or go for a daily walk around the neighborhood.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Giphy Love: If your love life was a bit humdrum this past year, you'll more than make up for it in 2019, Gemini. The AstroTwins point out that fun-loving Jupiter will be hanging around your relationship sectors. "This is a year that could bring marriages, breakups, pregnancies, or major make-or-break moves," they predict. Married Geminis could plan a vow renewal; single ones should get that ring finger ready. Money: If you're carrying major debt, Saturn will nudge you to do what it takes to pay it off. Financial success will also come through smart partnerships; do you have a friend who could join you in an Etsy business or a baking venture? Health: For 2019, your healthiest moves will be internal ones, rather than extra burpees. This is your year to detach from people and situations that are messing with your joy and serenity; once you do, it'll feel better than all the probiotics in the world.

Cancer (June 21-Jul 22) Love: Coupled or married Crabs will find that absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder. Spending time apart to pursue your individual interests will help keep your relationship stronger, as long as it's combined with regular check-in discussions about what each of you needs. Money: Independent-minded Uranus will move into your Taurus for an extended period (seven years!), prompting you to consider remote working options, either full- or part-time. Anything tech-related will be particularly successful. Health: 2019 will be "one of your healthiest years in over a decade," say the Twins, thanks to Jupiter's prolonged stay in your sixth house, which governs health. You'll be better able to keep those New Year's vows about getting more exercise or cutting white carbs. Find health-minded activities to enjoy with your besties, such as taking a long walk together or going on a weekend yoga retreat.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) Giphy Love: Vive l'amour! Leos won't lack for passion in 2019, thanks to dynamic Jupiter landing in your fifth house, which governs pleasure and romance. Single Lionesses will have their choice of love interests; you might even fall for someone from an entirely different culture. Committed? This is the year to travel to a part of the world you've always dreamed of going. Money: Got your eye on the corner office? This could be your year to snag it. The Twins explain that starting in March 2019, Uranus settles in for a long-term stay in your career house, which could mean a nice promotion or a switch to a better job. Just be sure you have a good support staff behind you, so you're not stuck with more responsibilities than you can manage. Health: Serious Saturn traveling through no-nonsense Capricorn means that Leos will be making good on their resolutions to eat well and stay fit (time to toss that leftover Halloween candy). By year's end, you'll also be looking for inner serenity; a yoga or meditation class might be just the thing.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22) Love: "Bonds may be tested" between you and your SO this year, cautioned the AstroTwins. Regardless of the reason (perhaps a financial setback or family stresses), the two of you should emerge stronger and with a deeper sense of commitment. In fact, by year's end, you may have some exciting baby news to share! Money: Although you won't be overly ambitious at work in 2019, you might still experience some unexpected success late in the fall related to a special gift of yours. (This could be your year to create that graphic novel or launch a DIY YouTube channel.) Health: As the Twins explained, Jupiter is going to stick around Virgo's fourth house, which is all about self-nurturing, family, and security. "Cooking, nesting, and treating yourself like gold will bring back your inside-out glow," they advise. This will also be a time to bond with both close and extended family members (particularly your mom), and perhaps check out a self-help workshop or counselor.

Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22) Love: Superficiality won't cut it for you this year, Libra. 2019 will find you looking to have those deep heart-to-hearts with your partner and get to the stage of your relationship where insecurity and jealousy leave for good. Once it does, Uranus in your eighth house will entice you to try some exotic new moves in the bedroom. Money: This is the year to toot your own horn; the planets assure that your success will be tied to your ability to communicate. This could take the form of angling for a work promotion by listing all your accomplishments, or of starting your own side hustle and promoting it on social media. Whichever you pick, don't be modest! Health: This is a year to get a little selfish for the sake of your well-being. Give yourself plenty of down time to relax, and clear space in your fridge for healthy snacks and lean proteins. As for exercise, the AstroTwins recommend that Libras focus on the "yin" energy, which, according to Sport Rec, can include tai ch'i and yoga.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Giphy Love: Married and partnered Scorpios will be surprised to find themselves thoroughly enjoying simple pleasures with their loved ones, thanks to Jupiter moving to the sector of your chart dealing with security. Single Scorpions could find love with someone they never expected to be attracted to (a Ross rather than a Joey). Money: Ka-ching! Abundant Jupiter will be in your second house of work and finance all year, meaning that "this could be one of your luckiest money years in over a decade," assure the AstroTwins. You could get a nice bonus, a prestigious job title, or even land a new and better-paying position. Health: The wellness roadblocks you encountered last year — insomnia, skipping meals, blowing off gym visits — should clear away in 2019 with the departure of Uranus from your health sector. You'll be more motivated to stick to a nutritious diet and a reasonable fitness regimen.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) Love: The phrase "I'm my own best friend" will be your mantra in 2019, Sag. This year will find you with a renewed outlook on all aspects of your life; you'll be seeking adventure, changing up your wardrobe, and "zooming around" from place to place. This all will put you in a better frame of mind to seek love if you're single; if you're attached, the time will be right for a big move such as buying a home or starting a family. Money: Your creative ideas at work won't go unnoticed, and Sagittarians might get some extra attention or publicity because of it. 2019's lunar and solar eclipses will be falling within your money sector, making a financial uptick quite likely. If you're looking to sell your home, July is your best month to do it. Health: Quirky Uranus goes into your sixth house, which rules health and fitness. The result: You'll be spurred to try new diet and exercise regimens and stick to them. You'll also be the one shopping for the best tech to make sure you're reaching your quota of steps and not going over your fat grams.

Capricorn (Dec 21-Jan 19) Giphy Love: In 2019, Jupiter settles into an area of the Capricorn chart that rules "divine love and karma," explain the Twins. This lucky positioning means that singleton Caps are poised to meet their soulmate in the coming year. Already attached? You'll become even more deeply intimate with your partner, and perhaps get creative with new techniques in bed. Money: Capricorns are the hard workers of the zodiac, and that won't change in 2019. What will: possibly your choice of career. A quirky series of planetary shifts could prompt you to look for a new line of work, branch off on your own, or join with a partner for an exciting new venture. Health: This is a check-up-from-the-neck-up year rather than a fitness-focused one, Cap. The AstroTwins recommended some "deep inner work" to get to the source of your negative emotions and self-talk and heal from the traumas that brought you there in the first place. This is also the time to come to terms with the difficult people in your life by either accepting them for who they are, or letting them go.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) Giphy Love: Many Aquarians will be starting off the year with a partner who appears to be perfection itself. But are they? One of 2019's lunar eclipses in your partnership house will help you tell for certain. If that person really is The One, you'll be ready to accept them for who they are; if not, then it's time to move on. Money: In 2019, the planets are super-favorable for Aquarians to start up a sideline business, preferably a tech-related one. Uranus entering your home sector is another hint that a home-based business could be profitable: You could help design websites from home or handle social media for local businesses, for example. Health: To make sure you stay healthy enough to keep up with all this business and socializing, stock up on gut-protecting supplements and eat right. Your chart indicates that your stomach could give you trouble if you're not careful.