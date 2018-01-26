30 Children's Book Quotes On Valentine's Day That Will Warm Everyone's Heart

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. And in addition to the many fun ways to celebrate with your kids — special treats, cards, stuffed animals, decorations, and Valentine's cards for the class — it may be fun to incorporate some reading time, as well. To help you with your search, since there are a zillion children's books out there, here are 30 children's book quotes on Valentine's Day that will warm even the coldest of adult hearts. You may end up being like the Grinch after reading some of these with your heart growing three sizes.

If you were a child in the '80s and '90s, I'm sure you'll remember the book, Love You Forever by Robert Munsch and have cried all the tears. When I was in kindergarten, we did a special assembly program for all the moms on Mother's Day and I remember the principal reading the story and all us kids responding with the "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always" lines in the story. There was not a dry eye from the moms or the dads in the house. In my opinion, that book probably ranks as one of the sweetest, yet heart-wrenching, children's books of all time. And before making this list, I thought it would have to have the greatest lines about love out of all the children's books. That was until I saw quotes from The Velveteen Rabbit and Winnie-the-Pooh. Hoo, boy. Hold onto your hats, folks. These are some sweet quotes.

1 "'How Do You Spell Love?' asked Piglet 'You Don't Spell It, You Feel It,' said Pooh" – 'Winnie-the-Pooh' by A.A. Milne Barnes & Noble

2 “'Real isn't how you are made,' said the Skin Horse. 'It's a thing that happens to you. When a child loves you for a long, long time, not just to play with, but REALLY loves you, then you become Real.'" – 'The Velveteen Rabbit' by Margery Williams Bianco Barnes & Noble

3 "'[Becoming real] doesn't happen all at once,' said the Skin Horse. 'You become. It takes a long time. That's why it doesn't happen often to people who break easily, or have sharp edges, or who have to be carefully kept. Generally, by the time you are Real, most of your hair has been loved off, and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby. But these things don't matter at all, because once you are Real you can't be ugly, except to people who don't understand.” ― 'The Velveteen Rabbit' by Margery Williams Bianco Barnes & Noble

4 "I love your happy side, your sad side, your silly side, your mad side, I love your fingers and toes, your ears and nose. I love your hair and eyes, your giggles and cries. I love you running and walking, silent and talking. I love you through and through … yesterday, today and tomorrow too." – 'I Love You Through and Through' by Bernadette Rossetti-Shustak Barnes & Noble

5 “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.” – 'Love You Forever' by Robert Munsch Barnes & Noble

6 “Whenever you feel lonely and need a little loving from home, just press your hand to your cheek and think, ‘Mommy loves you. Mommy loves you.'”– 'The Kissing Hand' by Audry Penn Barnes & Noble

7 "Then he lay down close by and whispered with a smile, “I love you right up to the moon – and back.” – 'Guess How Much I Love You' by Sam McBratney Barnes & Noble

8 “But Mama, but Mama, what if I were a super smelly skunk, and I smelled so bad my name was Stinky Face?” “Then I would give you a bath and sprinkle you with sweet-smelling powder. And if you still smelled bad, I wouldn’t mind, and I would whisper in your ear, ‘I love you, Stinky Face.'” – 'I Love You Stinky Face' by Lisa McCourt Barnes & Noble

9 "Ooh! Snuggle Puppy of mine, Everything about you is especially fine. I love what you are. I love what you do. Oooooh! I love you." – 'Snuggle Puppy: A Little Love Song' by Sandra Boynton Barnes & Noble

10 “'I love you, Littletail,' said Longtail, as he kissed her good night. 'You always say that,' murmured Littletail sleepily. 'Do I always?' said Longtail as he lay down beside her. 'Well, that will be forever.' 'I love you always and forever,' he whispered with a smile." – 'I Love You Always and Forever' by Jonathan Emmett Barnes & Noble

11 "I wish she'd never stop squeezing me. I wished I could spend the rest of my life as a child, being slightly crushed by someone who loved me." – 'Ella Enchanted' by Gail Carson Levine Barnes & Noble

12 "Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and above all, those who live without love." 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' by J.K. Rowling Barnes & Noble

13 "So she bends down and gives him a great big kiss. Which just goes to show that, even if you are tiny… you are never too little to love." – 'Never Too Little To Love' by Jeanne Willis & Jan Fearnley Barnes & Noble

14 "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." – 'Winnie-the-Pooh' by A.A. Milne Barnes & Noble

15 "Smiles are the same, and hearts are just the same – wherever they are, wherever you are, wherever we are, all over the world." – 'Whoever You Are' by Mem Fox Barnes & Noble

16 "Here is my secret. It is very simple: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye." – 'The Little Prince' by Antoine de Saint-Exupe'ry Barnes & Noble

17 "There is nothing sweeter in this sad world than the sound of someone you love calling your name." – 'The Tale of Despereaux' by Kate DiCamilo Barnes & Noble

18 "'Why did you do all this for me?' he asked. 'I don't deserve it. I've never done anything for you.' 'You have been my friend,' replied Charlotte. 'That in itself is a tremendous thing.'" – 'Charlotte's Web' by E.B. White Barnes & Noble

19 "'You must be a friend,' said Corduroy. 'I've always wanted a friend.' 'Me too,' said Lisa, and gave him a big hug." – 'Corduroy' by Don Freeman Barnes & Noble

20 "When they've finished reading, Olivia's mother gives her a kiss and says, 'You know, you really wear me out. But I love you anyway.' And Olivia gives her a kiss back and says, 'I love you anyway too.'" – 'Olivia' by Ian Falconer Barnes & Noble

21 "Frog said, 'I wrote 'Dear Toad, I am glad that you are my best friend. Your best friend, Frog.' 'Oh,' said Toad, 'that makes a very good letter.' Then Frog and Toad went out onto the front porch to wait for the mail. They sat there, feeling happy together." – 'Frog and Toad Are Friends' by Arnold Lobel Barnes & Noble

22 "You know that place between sleep and awake, the place where you can still remember dreaming? That's where I'll always love you. That's where I'll be waiting." – 'Peter Pan' by J.M. Barrie Barnes & Noble

23 "The Rainbow Fish shared his scales left and right. And the more he gave away, the more delighted he became. When the water around him filled with glimmering scales, he at last felt at home among the other fish." – 'The Rainbow Fish' by Marcus Pfister Barnes & Noble

24 "Where you tend a rose, my lad, a thistle cannot grow." — 'The Secret Garden' by Frances Hodgson Burnett Barnes & Noble

25 "'Now stop!' Max said and sent the wild things off to bed without their supper. And Max, the king of all wild things, was lonely and wanted to be where someone loved him best of all." – 'Where the Wild Things Are' by Maurice Sendak Barnes & Noble

26 "Someday I will watch you brushing your child’s hair. Someday, a long time from now, your own hair will glow silver in the sun and when that day comes, love, you will remember me." – 'Someday' by Alison McGhee and Peter H. Reynolds Barnes & Noble

27 "And she loved a little boy very, very much — even more than she loved herself." – 'The Giving Tree' by Shel Silverstein Barnes & Noble

28 "Love is sweet…and love is GRAND! Sometimes love…is just holding hands. It’s a feeling inside. It’s a smile in your heart. It keeps us together when we’re apart." – 'Love Is You & Me' by Monica Sheehan Barnes & Noble

29 "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." 'Winnie-the-Pooh' by A.A. Milne Barnes & Noble