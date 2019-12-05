Babies are up at all hours of the night, only communicate through crying, and (despite their adorable gummy smiles) have the ability to suck the life out of their parents. Knowing this, if you are searching for a holiday gift for a new mom, it may be tough to decide where to start. Take comfort because, unless you are the Sandman and know how to give the gift of sleep, the new mom in your life will be happy with anything that will help her feel a little less exhausted and a little more like herself.

While she'd probably love a full day at a spa or an all expenses paid vacation (if she's being honest), those kinds of gifts aren't exactly budget-friendly. Yes, you should spend that dough on her if you can, but it doesn't have to cost a fortune to help a new mom feel a little rejuvenated. It simply takes a little time to focus on what will help her out in this particular stage of life.

If you're still scratching your head, here are 25 gifts, across a variety of budgets, that a new mom would be overjoyed to find under her tree. When deciding what to get her, just remember she's short on time, sleep, and brain power (mom brain really is a thing).

1. Matching Knit Hats AnyaLu - Mommy and Me Hats Etsy | $47 Available in Adult + 0-6 mo; Adult + 6-12 mo; Adult + 1y-3y; 0-6mo only; 6-12mo only; and 1y-3y only See on Etsy These (adorable) handmade hats are made from acrylic material and are available in the cream color "linen" with either a white or brown pom on top. Adult hats are one size fits all with varying options for baby and toddler sizes. These hats should be hand washed, laid flat to dry, and the seller recommends avoiding getting the pom wet.

2. Blanket Scarf Universal Thread Women's Striped Rectangle Scarf Target | $15 See on Target Blanket scarves are warm and cozy for mom during winter months, and can also be easily used for privacy when breastfeeding. This fluffy option is available in five color options, made from acrylic materials, and measures 60 inches (L) by 45 inches (W).

3. A Sweater To Wear Out - With Or Without Baby MAMA Fine-knit Nursing Sweater H&M | $40 Available in sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL See on H&M This nursing sweater provides easy access and privacy for breastfeeding and is stylish enough to wear on its own for a night out. The long sleeve, knit, V-neck top has an airy look and feel and is machine washable.

4. A Bag To Carry Everything (But Isn't A Diaper Bag) The Zip-Top Medium Transport Bag Madewell | $178 $134 See on Madewell Diaper bags have come a long way over the years, but there's still nothing quite as nice as a bag that looks good and can hold the essentials of motherhood (like a few diapers, wipes, and a bottle). This bag features a cross body strap as well as handles for two ways to carry it, an interior pocket, and zipper closure. It's made from semi vegetable-tanned leather with a wax finish that will deepen into a patina over time and is available in true black brown and english saddle. Mom will love using this as an everyday tote even after her tot is potty trained.

5. Self-Care In A Box Zaaina - Self Care Spa Box Etsy | $20 See on Etsy Self-care is crucial for new moms, and this gift box has the essentials including two 1.2 oz soaps, one 6 oz bath bomb, and one .15 oz lip balm. Each of the products in the box is handmade with natural ingredients and essential oils for aromatherapy. If you're shipping this to a long distance new mom, you can also opt to have the seller gift wrap it for you.

6. Dinner & A Movie (And Maybe Some Babysitting) Darden Fandango - $50 Dinner & Movie Gift Card Pack [Digital] Best Buy | $50 See on Best Buy The gift of dinner and a movie will get mom out of the house (which she probably isn't doing much of these days), allow her to actually have a hot meal, and give her some much-needed entertainment and me-time. This gift in and of itself will surely be a hit, but if you want to go the extra mile you can also offer to babysit for a night so she can actually take advantage of the gift.

7. Deep Cleaned House Amazon Home & Business Services Deep Cleaning or Spring Cleaning Amazon See on Amazon Whether she has just brought the new baby home or it's had months to spit up all over the house, a new mom probably hasn't had the time to really deep clean her house. The gift of a house cleaning will send her over the moon because it's one less thing on her to-do list and will put her at ease when the baby is rolling around on the carpet. You can offer to clean the house yourself, hire a service to come to her house, or get a gift card for her to use when the time is right (and remember to include enough money for a tip).

8. Mom Jeans Pull-On Jeans in Freeburg Wash Madewell | $75 $56 Available in Sizes 23 - 27 See on Madewell If your recipient is at the point where she's tired of wearing maternity clothes, these pull-on, high-waist, stretchy jeans are perfect. Madewell describes them as a "meet-cute between skinny jeans and your favorite yoga pants" and they have a 10 inch front rise that sits above the hip to smooth everything out. If you're not sure what size the new mom in your life is a gift card is just as good!

9. An Adult Coloring Book To Help Her De-Stress Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book Amazon | $9 See on Amazon This 74-page adult coloring book includes thick, one-sided paper that allow for coloring in all mediums without worry about ink soaking through to the next page. Each page measures 8.5" x 11" and is filled with intricate images designed especially (and sometimes sarcastically) for moms.

10. Fancy Skin Care Products Drunk Elephant Shelf-Respect Day Kit Sephora | $88 See on Sephora A new mom may not have the time (or desire) to put on a full face of makeup, but she'd be happy to throw on some creams and serums that promise to bring the glow back to her skin. This gift set by Drunk Elephant includes everything she will need for her morning routine and will leave her skin brightened, hydrate, and protected. Specifically she will get one 1 oz C-Firma Day Serum, one .27 oz D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, one .5 oz Prontini Polypeptide Cream, one .27 oz B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, and one .5 oz Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30.

11. A Planner Designed To Simplify Life 2020 Weekly Simplified Planner (Navy Blooms) Emily Ley | $48 See on Emily Ley This January - December 2020 planner is designed with a weekly layout that has space for daily schedules, to-dos, and notes (like meal planning). The planner is 5.75" x 7.75" and uses thick 70 lb pure white paper with simple, colorful text throughout. It also comes with simple planning tips, full month views, and (bonus!) fun stickers.

12. A Year Of Meditation Calm Premium Calm | $70 See on Calm Meditation and mindfulness will help a new mom find peace, clarity, and relaxation, so a year subscription to a service like Calm or Headspace would be a welcome gift. These apps have extensive libraries of guided meditations, sleep stories, music tracks, and more. Having so many options at her fingertips will let her find quick meditations for busy days or extended sessions for when she has a little alone time.

13. Quick Dry Nail Polish ella+mila Online Only BonBon Collection Nail Polish in 'Pucker Up' Ulta | $11 See on Ulta Since she's probably short on the time it takes for nail polish to dry, this quick dry and chip resistant ella+mila nail polish, available in eight colors, will make it easier for a new mom to get an at-home manicure. The polishes are vegan, cruelty free, and don't contain harsh chemicals.

14. Her Favorite Dinner Delivered Uber Eats Gift Card Uber Eats See on Uber Eats Seamless, Grubhub, Door Dash, and Uber Eats are meal delivery services that partner with restaurants that don't otherwise deliver to bring meals right to the customer (allowing new moms to skip cooking dinner). A gift card to one of these services will let mom order food for herself from somewhere other than the local pizza joint. Just remember to include enough money for her to have a good meal and be able to tip her driver.

15. A Pretty Robe That Will Always Fit SPLENDID Short Robe Nordstrom | $88 $42 Available in sizes XS, S, M, and L See on Nordstrom Some days, being able to simply get dressed is a luxury for new moms, so having a stylish robe to put on will at least make her feel somewhat glam. This soft jersey robe has an added touch of style and romance thanks to the lace hem. The robe has a removable sash and is machine washable.

16. A Heated Neck And Back Massager Neck Shoulder Back Massager with Heat Amazon | $55 See on Amazon Between feeding and carrying her baby, a new mom (and her muscles) would benefit from this heated massager that targets the neck, shoulders, and upper back. It can also be used to massage the lower back, waist, legs, or just about any other major muscle in the body. It has eight different deep tissue kneading modes, the option to turn heat on or off, has adjustable speeds, and is portable (so she can feed the baby and get a massage at the same time).

17. Coffee & Chocolate Gift Box Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box Bean Box | $38 See on Bean Box Many sleepy moms would love this gift box that provides four 1.8 oz bags of hand-picked coffee and four specially chosen chocolate bars for pairing. Each bag of whole-bean coffee comes from a premium Seattle roaster, is carefully paired with an artisan chocolate bar, and comes with tasting notes.

18. A Week Of Sheet Masks DR. JART+ 7 Day Mask Experiment Kit Sephora | $28 See on Sephora This set of seven sheet masks will give a new mom an excuse to take some time for herself and get the glow back in her skin thanks to masks like the Dermask Brightening Solution and Dermask Protecting Solution. The set also includes Dermask Vital Hydra Solution, Soothing Hydra Solution, Clearing Solution, Peeling Solution, and Wrinkless Solution masks. These can be used in any order over the course of a week, or several weeks.

19. Aromatherapy Pillow Mist Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Tea Pillow Mist Bath & Body Works | $14 See on Bath & Body Works Chances are good a new mom doesn't need aromatherapy to help her fall asleep, but she may be able to use this 5.3 fluid ounce bottle of pillow spray to help her relax before bed. The spray is made with eucalyptus, tea extract, and essential oils to promote calmness and clarity. Note: fabric should be dried after each spray before falling asleep.

20. Monthly Flower Subscription Original The Bouqs | $36 See on The Bouqs This subscription delivers a fresh bouquet of fresh-cut flowers from eco-friendly farms right to a new mom's door. There are several different subscription packages available ranging from weekly to bi-monthly delivery. You can choose between The Roses, Farmer's Market, or The Classics collections for the subscription, and then decide on the bouquet size to be delivered (10-16 stems, 20-32 stems, or 30-45 stems). Subscriptions range in price depending on selections, but start at $36 per delivery.

21. A Reminder That She's A Good Mom Good Moms Have Scary Thoughts: A Healing Guide to the Secret Fears of New Mothers Amazon | $12 See on Amazon Available in hardcover or Kindle edition, this book seeks to normalize the "scary" thoughts new moms often have (including those without any postpartum mental health diagnoses). The book contains comforting statistics, advice, self-care exercises for moms with limited time, and general conversation to help new moms feel less alone.

22. A Way To Disguise Her Sleep Deprivation Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer Ulta | $27 $19 See on Ulta With over 11,000 reviews, this concealer is a cult favorite because it instantly helps brighten, smooth, and give skin a more firm and lifted appearance. It is vegan, formulated without any major harsh chemicals, and has a mixture of mango seeds and shea butter to nourish skin in addition to concealing imperfections. Finally, there are 30 different shades, so there is likely to be an option for just about anyone.

23. Baby's Initials Necklace BELKYmood - Personalized Sideways Initials Etsy | $30 See on Etsy This custom necklace is available in silver, gold, or rose gold finish with a matching cable chain measuring 14, 16, 18, 20, or 22 inches in length. Each piece is handmade and can be customized with any letter or number or with one of three available symbols. Since it's made with sterling silver, the maker recommends cleaning the necklace with a jewelry polishing cloth and not wearing it in the shower, pool, or other body of water.

24. Mini Cupcakes That She Doesn't Have To Share Latest & Greatest Cupcakes (25 Cupcakes) Baked By Melissa | $30 See on Baked by Melissa The best kind of food for new moms is anything she can grab quickly, like this assortment of mini cupcakes in 12 different flavors. You can choose between 25, 50, or 100 cupcakes in a shipment, all of which will include flavors like cookies & cream, triple chocolate fudge, red velvet, and chocolate chip mint in addition to a selection of seasonal cupcakes and a flavor of the month. These cupcakes can be stored in the freezer for up to two weeks and can be shipped to homes across the US.

25. The Best Dry Shampoo LIVING PROOF Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Sephora | $24 See on Sephora With more than 3,000 positive reviews, this 4 oz (or mini 1.8 oz) bottle of dry shampoo is a staple for people with a variety of hair textures and thickness. This dry shampoo actually cleans hair (it doesn't just make it look clean) by removing oils, sweat, and odor. Finally, the product is cruelty-free and made without any parabens and silicone.

26. Cozy Slippers To Wear At Home Women's Soft Yarn Cable Knitted Slippers Amazon | $20 Available in sizes 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12 See on Amazon These cozy slippers are available in grey, black, navy blue, and red. Each slipper is made with a slip resistant rubber sole, a soft cotton cable-knit upper design, cozy fleece lining, and multiple layers of high density cushioning. These can be worn indoors or outdoors, so a new mama can wear them around the house or take her baby for a walk outside in them.

27. Bath Bombs Christmas Lights - Light Up The Night Lush | $11 See on Lush If the new mom in your life has a bathtub these fizzing, scented, and nourishing bath bombs will help her really relax in it. The "Shoot for the Stars" bomb has plastic-free gold glitter, moisturizing cocoa butter, and a Brazilian orange and bergamot oil fragrance. The second bomb, "The World's Smallest Disco" is made with cheery lemon myrtle oil and sensual ylang ylang and contains "real popping candy".

28. Noise Cancelling Ear Buds iLive Audio Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Earbuds Target | $56 $50 See on Target These wireless Bluetooth enabled earbuds are designed to actively cancel out noise, which will allow mom to actually relax during those rare moments to herself instead of stressing out at the sound of a baby crying. They are water resistant, have a built in microphone for phone calls, and come with the required lithium ion battery.

29. Meals For The Baby's Sibling Best For 1 Kid - 6 Meals A Week Yumble | $50 $24 See on Yumble If this is mom's second (third, fourth, etc.) baby, she is tasked with taking care of it and the other kid who is demanding her attention, so these healthy, kid-friendly meals delivered right to the door will be a huge time-saver and help. Each meal is cooked and delivered to be eaten as is (or can be warmed for 90 seconds if desired). Mom can pick which meals are delivered each week, and the site even has "curated boxes" like the "Picky Eater Box" to help make the decision easier.