You got your Magic Bands in the mail months ago, put your mouse ears on as the sun came up, and now you'll step foot into the most magical place on Earth with your kids for an obligatory picture. Which means you'll also need some cute Instagram captions for your kids' first Disney trip when it's time to post that signature shot of your kid's reaction to seeing Cinderella's Castle for the first time.

Whether it's Disneyland or Disney World, visiting a Disney park for the very first time is an experience that kids and parents will remember for a lifetime. I visited Disney World for the first time as a 6-year-old and while I don't remember a ton of specifics about the trip, I do remember the exhilarating feeling of entering the gates to the Magic Kingdom on our first day at the park. My mom can tell you every little detail about the experience — including the exact dollar amount spent on air faire, tickets, and park swag — but she also says that it's some of the best money she and my dad ever spent.

When you shell out this much cash for a family vacay, you'll definitely be documenting it, so use one of these cute Instagram captions for your kids' first Disney trip to let all of your friends know just how much Mickey-themed fun you're having.

1. "And at last I see the light." — 'Tangled' If your kiddo loves Tangled, this is the perfect Instagram caption for their first Disney trip. Imagine posting a picture of their face all lit up as they waltz through the gates with a gaping mouth and bright eyes to make your heart melt.

2. "You're my greatest adventure." — 'Up' This quote from Up is swoon-worthy all on its own, but paired with a photo of your little ones at Disney for the very first time, it will convey the sense of pride you feel for being able to make your child's mouse-loving dreams come true.

3. "Let me share this whole new world with you." — 'Aladdin' I haven't taken my own kids to a Disney park (yet) but I know that when I do, I'll get to finally share with them a little piece all of the precious memories that I made with my own parents and grandparents as a kid at Disney. It will be a "whole new world" to them, so this Disney caption will work perfectly with the picture I will inevitably post on Instagram.

4. "I look at you, and I'm home." — 'Finding Nemo' This Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip works well for multiple reasons — your kids are basically the home for all of the love and happiness in your own heart, and they're likely feeling that same sense of home when they see the most magical place on Earth for the very first time.

5. "To all who come to this happy place, welcome." — Walt Disney Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket/Getty Images You can almost feel Walt Disney's welcoming arms wrapping you in a warm hug the moment you enter any Disney park. When you snap a photo of your kids feeling that warm welcome for the first time, you can use this quote as your Instagram caption.

6. "A dream is a wish your heart makes." — 'Cinderella' I would venture to say that many Disney-loving parents dream day and night about the first time their child will lay eyes on a Disney park from the minute they're born until they step foot inside the gates for the first time. If that's you, this Instagram caption is perfect for your kid's first Disney trip.

7. "Every adventure requires a first step." — 'Alice In Wonderland' The first step in this particular case is the one your child is taking into a Disney park for the very first time. No matter their age, they're about to embark on an unforgettable adventure and you're about to post about it on Instagram with this Alice In Wonderland quote to mark the occasion.

8. "Happiness is the richest thing we will ever own." — 'Duck Tales' You may pay a pretty penny just to get in the front gate, but once your kid steps foot inside of a Disney park for the first time, the happiness and joy that lights up their face will be worth every single cent. Use this Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip to let the world know how much you value making your child happy.

9. "Even miracles take a little time." — 'Cinderella' This is the perfect Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip if you've been waiting a while to take the plunge. Even if you didn't have to wait all that long to make the trip, you likely stood in line at the gate to be one of the first families through the door or had to wait hours to get on Space Mountain, so this Instagram caption still applies.

10. "All you need is faith, trust, and a little pixie dust." — 'Peter Pan' You can also add "...and a FastPass" to the end of this Peter Pan quote to your Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip if you want to be tongue-in-cheek about what it really takes to make a Disney trip successful.

11. "Happiness is a state of mind. It’s just according to the way you look at things." — Walt Disney This quote from the founding father of the Disney parks himself perfectly sums up the way your kids likely feel about their first trip to a Disney park. Where you might just see a ridiculously large price tag, long lines, and crowds, they see the happiest they've ever been in their entire life.

12. "Chewie, we're home." — 'Star Wars' I'm a life long Star Wars fan, so this quote definitely tops my personal list of Instagram captions for my kid's first Disney trip simply because Han Solo said it. Maybe your kid's nickname is Chewie, or maybe you just love Star Wars as much as I do — either way, this is a great option for a photo at Galaxy's Edge.

13. "True love is putting someone else’s needs before yours." — 'Frozen' MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images Olaf says it best — your kids need this Disney trip. When you take them to experience the magic of a Disney park for the very first time, use this caption on Instagram to memorialize the experience and just how much you love watching your kids soak up every moment.

14. "And they lived happily ever after." This is a great caption to close out posts from your trip with a photo of your kiddo waving goodbye after their first spin around a Disney park.

15. "The most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish." —'Pinocchio' Your kid has wished, hoped, prayed, and dreamed for a Disney trip for as long as you can remember, so capture the magic of their wish coming true with this Pinocchio quote as your Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip.

16. "We're here and ready to make ALL the magic." Even if you're just spending a single day at a Disney park on your kid's first trip, you're going to pack as much magic into that one day as you possibly can, and this Instagram caption perfectly sums up that sentiment.

17. "Forget about your worries and your strife." — 'The Jungle Book' You can practically hear the song playing in your head when you read that, right? Use this quote as an Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip with a photo showing just how carefree they look as they explore the park for the first time.

18. "I have often dreamed of a far off place where a great warm welcome will be waiting for me." —'Hercules" Arguably one of the most underrated Disney movie songs of all time is "Go the Distance" from Hercules. This quote from the song is great for capturing the months (even years) of waiting to take your kids to Disney for the first time.

19. "Everything tastes better shaped like Mickey Mouse." This is the perfect Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip when you catch a photo of them smiling down at a Mickey Mouse waffle for the first time or taking a huge, messy bite of a melting Mickey-shaped ice cream bar.

20. "Look at this stuff, isn't it neat?" — 'The Little Mermaid' The amount of things to see and do at a Disney park can be overwhelming, especially for a first timer. If you happen to capture a photo of your kid's mesmerized expression as they stare wide-eyed at all there is to see inside of the park for the first time, this caption from "Part of Your World" is the perfect companion to your Instagram post.

21. "Life is better at Disney." This simple and sweet Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip would work well for pretty much any photo you take of them on the trip.

22. "Everything the light touches is our kingdom." — 'The Lion King' Adding "...our Magic Kingdom, that is" to the end of this quote from The Lion King gives it the perfect twist to make it work as an Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip.

23. "To infinity, and beyond!" — 'Toy Story' John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Buzz Lightyear's iconic line from Toy Story alludes to the great adventure that your kids have when they visit a Disney park for the first time. Use this quote as an Instagram caption with a photo of your kid lighting up as they run toward Toy Story Land for the very first time.

24. "The sky's awake, so I'm awake." — 'Frozen' Every single parent on a Disney trip can relate to this one. Whether you're up early to try and get your money's worth out of the experience, or your kids rise with the sun to get a jump start on their magical day — when the sky is awake at Disney, so are you.

25. "First, think. Second, believe. Third, dream. And finally, dare." — Walt Disney This quote from Walt Disney outlines the journey every parent takes to plan a Disney trip for their kid. Use it as an Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip when you want to let everyone know just how much work went into making this trip happen.

26. "Life's not a spectator sport." — 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' This quote is especially true when you're at Disney and your kids are asking to do every single thing they can possibly squeeze into one day. Use this as an Instagram caption for your kid's first Disney trip to put into words all of the crazy adventures you get to experience while you're there.

27. "It's a world full of laughter, a world full of tears." — 'It's A Small World' Your kid will likely have at least one meltdown on their first Disney trip. It just happens. If you happen to snap a photo of it and are willing to post it on Instagram (which you should because that's real life, people), this is the perfect caption to go along with it.

28. "Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten." — 'Lilo & Stitch' If your kid's first trip to Disney is a family affair — or you have multiple kids visiting for the first time together — this quote from Lilo & Stitch is ideal to use as an Instagram caption.

29. "Fairy tales can come true. You gotta make them happen, it all depends on you." — 'The Princess & The Frog' Your kids can't very well put themselves on an airplane or drive a car and get themselves to a Disney park all on their own, so it really does depend on you to make their dreams of visiting Disney come true.