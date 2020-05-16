There's a particular kind of joy that comes with seeing glamorously famous people in chilled out clothing — particularly the royals. After all, they're the kind of folks who own tiaras and such. Even so, there have been many photos of royals like Princess Diana and more wearing comfy outfits over the years. So as you scroll through this collection of photos in your leggings and college hoodie, know that the royals are regular people who just want to wear jeans sometimes, too.

Now, Princess Diana sort of set the bar for wearing casual clothes during her time as a senior member of the royal family. Before she married Prince Charles in 1981, she was actually a young nursery teacher's assistant in London living with three roommates, so not exactly the jet-setting lifestyle. Even after she married the future King of England, Princess Diana tended to reach for her casual, comfy clothes in a pinch. And it seems her tendency to go casual when she could has rubbed off on other royals, like her sons and her daughters-in-law especially.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry look great in their tuxedos, of course, but when it comes to dressing down they've got it on lock. Ditto their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The casual trend has somehow managed to flourish throughout the royal family in recent years. And I have to say, it's a trend I can really get behind.