Before he was married with a baby, Prince Harry was a little redheaded cutie with a naughty streak. Whether sticking his tongue out at crowds, playing with animals, or snuggling up to his mom, the late Princess Diana, the Duke of Sussex was more than a little photogenic as a kid. In fact, photos of Prince Harry as a child show just how cute he was as a royal baby.

After keeping him largely out of the limelight, there are fewer photos of Prince Harry's own son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, but from the few public appearances that the littlest royal has made, it's clear that he's just as sweet of a baby as his dad was.

There are more childhood photos of Prince Harry and his brother William that than most readers have time to scroll through; but even just choosing a select few gives a good sampling of Prince Harry's range. And while the royals are born celebrities and monitored by the public from day one, it's important to remember that while young, royal kids are kids first. Fortunately, Prince Harry's hilarious photos and candid moments show that he and Princess Diana had all the laughs, cries, and fun times that any family with a young child could expect.

So, without further ado, here are 30 of the cutest photos of young Prince Harry as a kid to get you gushing.