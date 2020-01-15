Life is about to change for little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and he doesn't even know it yet. The 8-month-old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is at the center of one of the biggest news stories possibly of this year, but naturally he's too young to realize it. Nonetheless, Archie's life after Markle and Prince Harry announced they're stepping back from their "senior" roles within the royal family will probably look significantly different for him. And, truly, it doesn't seem like that's a bad thing at all.

Last week, Markle and Prince Harry announced their plans to "step back" from their senior royal roles and become "financially independent" from the British monarchy. They plan to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom, and as they explained on their Sussex Royal Instagram, this decision was at least partially made with their son in mind. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they wrote.

So how will their son's life look different? After all, he will still be the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. But it's the distinction between senior royals and the rest that matters. For Archie, this could mean a life that will look very different from his royal cousins.

He Can Avoid Photo Ops Or, at least, fewer of them... While the royal children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — have likely only seen a marked drop in the amount of photos that have been taken of them, official photo opportunities are expected of senior royals, and their children. Now that Archie's parents have removed themselves from that list, any photos they share of their little boy will likely be entirely by choice.

He Can Rock Long Pants Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Markle and Prince Harry announced that they are planning to divide their time between Canada and the United Kingdom, a decision the Queen supports, so it's a good thing that their son won't have to follow the royal rule of young boys wearing short pants only, as The National Post explains. It's pretty cold in Canada...

Public Or Private School? It's Up To His Parents It is the long held habit of the British royal family to send their children to posh private schools, just as Kate Middleton and Prince William have done with 6-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Princess Charlotte thus far. While Markle and Prince Harry might choose to send their son to private school, they will likely have more freedom to make that choice on their own and veer away from tradition if they wish.

He Can Go By Bubba Markle was already heard calling Archie "Bubba" during an official visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu back in October, but the reality is that members of the royal family "are expected to be addressed by their full, given names rather than nicknames given to them by their families," according to Harper's Bazaar. Now, however, it seems Markle can call him "Bubba" whenever she wants. Although, to be fair, it seems like both Prince William and Middleton have broken this rule with their children as well, so perhaps they're lightening up with this rule.

He Can Spend More Quality Time With Grandma WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle's mother Doria Ragland lives in Los Angeles, California, according to The Mirror, which is a pretty long commute from London, England. Now that it seems like Markle and Prince Harry will be spending more time on the west coast of Canada, California is just a quick flight down south. Perfect for future sleepovers with her grandson.

He Could Enjoy Lots Of Time In Nature If Markle and Prince Harry do plan to spend part of their year on the west coast of Canada, Archie is in for a treat. Vancouver Island is known for being a natural wonderland of ocean, mountains, and a more laid-back lifestyle. His parents have already been enjoying hikes in the mountains, so this could bode well for their little boy.