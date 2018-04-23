How Many Grandchildren Does Queen Elizabeth II Have? The Royal Family Just Grew By One

At 92 years of age, Queen Elizabeth II has lived a long and family-filled life. And now, with Monday's birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child dominating the news, fans of the royal family are likely wondering: How many grandchildren does Queen Elizabeth II have? The reigning monarch of England has quite the royal brood of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband Prince Philip, the queen has four children, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren, according to MSN. There's a lot of pressure on royal families to have babies, especially on those high up in the line of succession, so it's not surprising that the queen has so many offspring.

The queen's oldest son is, of course, Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne. Along with his first wife, the late Princess Diana, Prince Charles has two children: Prince William and Prince Harry, who are both the queen's grandchildren. Monday morning, Prince William and Middleton welcomed their third child, who has yet to be named. The new baby boy joins his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, all of whom call the queen their great-grandmother, all noted by the BBC's most recent royal family tree.

And while Prince Charles and his current wife Camilla do not have any children together, he is the stepfather to her two children from a previous marriage, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles, as noted by Town & Country. Both Tom and Laura are step-grandchildren to the queen.

The queen's next child is Princess Anne, her only daughter. Princess Anne and her first husband, Mark Phillips, had two children together: Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, both of whom are grandchildren to the queen. When Princess Anne and Mark Phillips welcomed their first child, the queen reportedly offered to give them "courtesy titles," but Princess Anne and Phillips turned down her offer, as noted by People. A courtesy title is a royal title such as princess, earl, or lady that has no legal significance, as noted by Collins Dictionary. The queen also offered to give Phillips a courtesy title when he wed her her daughter, according to People, but he declined.

Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have two daughters together: Savannah and Isla, according to the BBC. Savannah, who was born in 2010, was the queen's first great-grandchild, according to the official British Monarchy website archive. Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have one daughter, Mia, and another on the way! The couple announced Zara's pregnancy via their spokeswoman in early January, and she is due to give birth this summer, according to the BBC. Their upcoming baby will bring the queen's roster of great-grandchildren up to seven.

Next up is Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's third child. Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah, Duchess of York were married for 10 years before getting divorced. They had two children together: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York, both of whom are the queen's grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's youngest child is Prince Edward. Along with his wife Sophie, Prince Philip gave the queen two grandchildren: Lady Louise Windsor, age 14, and James, Viscount Severn, age 10, as noted by the BBC.

In addition to Middleton and Prince William's new baby and Zara and Mike Tindall's upcoming baby, it won't be a surprise if the queen welcomes yet another great-grandchild sometime soon. Her grandson Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle, who are set to marry on May 19, 2018, have both expressed a desire to start a family. Looks like the royal family is still growing!

