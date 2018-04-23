Kate Middleton Gives Birth To Royal Baby No. 3 & The World Is So Thrilled

Was it just me or did it feel like all of our favorite celebs were pregnant this year? Kylie Jenner, Mindy Kaling, and of course, the Duchess of Cambridge, who announced her third pregnancy back in September 2017. On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy and the family is currently resting and enjoying their first days all together.

The Twitter statement from the palace said, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

It continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

And the internet lit up:

Just after announcing her pregnancy in early fall, the palace released a statement confirming that she was due in April, so the baby arrived right on time without any complications, which is a good thing. Middleton suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during the beginning of this pregnancy, as well as with her first two pregnancies, and was even hospitalized for it while carrying 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

This time, too, she had a rough time at the beginning of her pregnancy, but then appeared to feel much better, making public appearances with her husband, Prince Willian, and brother-in-law Prince Harry as well as her almost sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Like so many women everywhere, even without a complicated pregnancy, she has to be relieved that their third baby is here in time for summer. Although the palace hasn't released any pictures yet, it's likely the royal couple will stand outside of the Lindo Wing of the hospital to show off the new addition within the coming hours.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So it's a really busy time for the entire royal family (although, you'd think that the Queen or someone would have spaced out these major life events a little more), which could be a good thing. At an event last year, Middleton spoke about how lonely postpartum life can be at an event raising awareness for the Heads Together campaign, which battles stigma around mental illness and health. She said that being the mom of Prince George and Princess Charlotte has been "rewarding and wonderful," according to People.

But, keeping it real, admitted that it's not always been a breeze. Even for a princess. She said, according to the publication, "Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge. Even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not." She added:

Since becoming a mom, the 35-year-old has made celebrating women and health care professionals a priority. This winter, she became a patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and even ran into Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, her very own midwife. She launched the Nurses Now campaign at the patronage event, saying:

It's unclear if Dunkley-Bent was also there for this third birth, though the nurse was present at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, in west London, where she gave birth to both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, according to the Daily Mail.

It's very likely that we'll learn more details about this birth of Baby #3 in the coming days, but it's highly likely she gave birth at the same place this time around. It's sort of a family tradition, as it's the same hospital where Prince William and Prince Harry were born, according to the Daily Mail. However, there were also rumors that she was planning on a home birth, so hopefully the palace will spill all the good details about the birth soon, so women everywhere can edit their birth plans according to what the royals are doing.

Until then, I'll just be anxiously waiting for the royal wedding to get pictures of the third royal baby. Let's cross our fingers we don't have to wait any longer than that. Congrats, to the whole family!

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.