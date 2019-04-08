Now that I have KonMari'd all of my family's clutter during my yearly spring cleaning session, I'm looking for ways to update my decor with fresh, trendy home goods. Luckily, just about everywhere you turn right now, spring trends are popping up in stores and online. The best part of these particular finds is that you can decorate with these spring home decor items for under $25 each. Some are fun, some are functional, and some are just plain adorable. (I'm looking at you, narwal planter.)

This spring, Etsy reported that maximalism style will be taking over home decor trends and homes will be filled with art-deco inspiration, wallpaper-decorated furniture, and bold art pieces with southwestern flair. My personal favorite predicted trend is using animals and animal prints in home decor. This means I can put a grizzly bear rug in my bathroom or stash a llama print throw on my couch and people won't think I'm weird — they'll think I'm trendy. Using the best parts of these spring trends in combination with traditional springtime decor vibes like pastels and florals, you can pack your home to the brim with fun new pieces that will have you completely ready for spring.

1. Arctic Helper Narwal Planter Arctic Helper Narwal Planter $24 ModCloth See on ModCloth You probably already love ModCloth for their stylish clothing, but their home decor items are also completely on point. This adorably quirky narwal planter is perfect for brightening up your planter game at home this spring.

2. Oversized Floral Pillow Oversized Floral Pillow $24.99 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx Measuring 24 inches on each side, this oversized floral pillow from TJ Maxx can add a lively punch of flower power to your living room or bedroom this spring.

3. Flower Appetizer Plates Flower Appetizer Plate 4-Pack $24.99 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx Spring blooms are everywhere, so why not add some to your kitchen with these creative flower appetizer plates from TJ Maxx? The package of four plates features a flower design in four different pastel colors that you can use for decorating or for snacking.

4. Happy Snacker Container Happy Snacker Container $9 ModCloth See on ModCloth Pack your lunches in style this spring when you add this beautifully decorated snack container by ModCloth to your kitchen collection. The mint green base is microwave safe, and the birds and flower design on the lid look like the perfect portrait of springtime. And when they're not packed in your lunchbox, they'll look precious sitting out on your countertop.

5. Lavender In Olive Bucket 17 inch Lavender in Olive Bucket $16.99 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx Admittedly, I have a black thumb and everything I attempt to plant in the springtime usually wilts away before May. But thanks to TJ Maxx and these gorgeous faux lavender blooms in a rustic bucket, I can still add the look of spring blooms to home.

6. Cream Wire Basket With Wood Handle Wire Basket With Wood Handle - Cream $9.99 Target See on Target This wire basket from Target is perfect for creating springtime decor displays in your home. The neutral cream color and wooden handle allow you to go in just about any decorative direction. Fill it with Easter eggs, flowers, faux hay, burlap, or anything else your heart desires to bring spring vibes to your home.

7. Springtime Glam Kitchen Set Springtime Glam Kitchen Set $10 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx This multi-colored kitchen towel and oven mitt set from TJ Maxx will add a dash of floral glamour when displayed in your kitchen this spring. The set includes an adorable fringed dish towel, oven mitt, and pot holder.

8. Fresh Flower Measuring Cups Fresh Flower Measuring Cups $7 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx Use these floral measuring cups from TJ Maxx separately to measure up to 1 cup of dry goods, or stack them up to create a cute floral and bee decor piece to display on your kitchen countertop. These glazed ceramic cups are microwave and dishwasher safe.

9. Spine By Me Cactus Lamp Spine By Me Cactus Lamp $14.99 Mod Cloth See on ModCloth According to Etsy's spring trend report, desert-themed decor is hot right now. Light up your home this spring with this funky cactus lamp from ModCloth. Battery operated LED lights adorn the adorable cactus within a glass globe to help brighten up your decor — literally.

10. Multi Stripe Hello Doormat Multi Stripe Hello Doormat $12.99 Target See on Target Bring some rainbow brightness to your front porch when you add this striped doormat from Target to your doorstep. Guests will feel right at home when they step on your happy welcome mat.

11. Aqua Etched Vintage Sun Pet Bowl Set Aqua Etched Vintage Sun 8 inch Pet Bowl Set $24.99 Walmart See on Walmart Don't forget about your pets when re-vamping your home decor this spring. The new Drew Barrymore Flower Home Collection at Walmart features this set of two vintage pet bowls in a cool aqua color, great for springtime.

12. Aruba Blue Toothbrush Holder Aruba Blue Toothbrush Holder $6.99 Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond A fresh, new bathroom accessory never fails to put a smile on my face. And can we just talk about how perfect this bright teal blue color is for spring? Technically, the color is called Aruba blue, and it makes this fun toothbrush holder from Bed Bath & Beyond really stand out.

13. Rustic Montage Bath Rug Rustic Montage Bath Rug $24.99 Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond While it may not be what initially jumps to mind when you think of spring decor, according to Etsy's spring trend report, animal-themed decor is taking over homes everywhere this spring. Jump on this wild trend by adding this rustic bath rug featuring a bear from Bed Bath & Beyond to your lavatory.

14. Llama Parade Plush Throw Llama Parade Plush Throw $14.99 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx Another way to get in on the animal trend this season is by adding this fun llama throw blanket from TJ Maxx to your living space or bedroom.

15. Floral Wave Shower Curtain Floral Wave Shower Curtain $19.99 Target See on Target Add a scene from nature to your bathroom with this floral shower curtain from Target. The tan background color and soft pastel floral accents make this shower curtain a must-have for spring.

16. Flower Crown Giraffe Canvas Wall Art Flower Crown Giraffe Canvas Wall Art $19.99 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx Fun and funky art can liven up any living space. Take advantage of this spring's animal decor trend combined with pastel florals on this 16-inch by 20-inch canvas wall art piece from TJ Maxx featuring a giraffe wearing a flower crown.

17. Abstract Shapes Wall Art Abstract Shapes Wall Art CA$14.51 Etsy See on Etsy Etsy reports a rise in the use of art deco pieces to decorate homes this spring. Get in on the trend with this fun print using collage techniques to create a unique geometric look with bold spring colors.

18. Medium Striped Hamper Medium Striped Hamper $22 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx If you're still using a plain white plastic basket as a laundry hamper, it's time to update your laundry look by investing in this striped woven wicker hamper from TJ Maxx. The combo of natural tan with light blue stripes gives the hamper major springtime vibes.

19. Save Room For Desert Cactus Shaker Set Save Room For Dessert Cactus Shaker Set $9.99 ModCloth See on ModCloth I literally can't think of anything more adorable to put on my kitchen table for springtime. Creatively named "Save Room for Desert" this ceramic salt and pepper shaker set from ModCloth is shaped like desert cacti and sits neatly on a cactus-shaped plate.

20. Creative Baker Cat Cooling Rack Creative Baker Cat Cooling Rack $20 Mod Cloth See on ModCloth Technically speaking, this wire cooling rack from ModCloth should be used for baking, but I will be leaving it out on my countertop (or perhaps hanging it on the wall) all spring to add a touch of kittens and a splash of aqua color to my kitchen.

21. Tree Branch Jewelry Holder Tree Branch Jewelry Holder $22 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx Use this gorgeous silver tree branch jewelry holder from TJ Maxx to not only hold jewelry, but add a touch of the outdoors to your bathroom or bedroom in a glamorous way this spring.

22. Study Of Roses Petite Herbarium Study Of Roses Petite Herbarium CA$13.50 Etsy See on Etsy Gorgeous roses preserved in glass bottles can be used to decorate any part of your home this spring. Each of these herbariums on Etsy is sold separately, so you can pick and choose the colors that best suit your home decor style.

23. Floral Trinket Tray Floral Trinket Tray $14.99 Target See on Target Use this floral trinket tray from Target to store jewelry or display other small keepsakes around your home. The pastel pink and blue colors are soft and spring-like.

24. Azalea Stripe Wall Art Azalea Stripe Wall Art $20.99 Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Take advantage of both the stick-on wall art trend and southwestern design-inspired spring trend predicted by Etsy with this bright and bold geometric wall art from Bed Bath & Beyond.

25. Faux Succulent Mix On Wood Stand Faux Succulent Mix on Wood Stand $14.99 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx Add this mix of faux succulents in a cream ceramic planter with a wooden stand from TJ Maxx to your home's spring decor for an instant fresh take on the succulent decor trend.

26. Galway Green Decorative Vase Galway Green Decorative Vase $18 Walmart See on Walmart Just like most everything in the Flower Home Collection by Drew Barrymore for Walmart, this green decorative vase can brighten up any room in your home this spring. Use alone or fill with bright spring blooms for a perfectly posh floral decor option.

28. Scentsational Matcha Farmhouse Candle Scentsational Matcha Farmhouse Candle $12.99 TJ Maxx See on TJ Maxx With this matcha scented farmhouse candle from TJ Maxx, your home can not only look ready for spring, but it can smell like it too. Made from coconut and beeswax, this candle is triple-wicked and hand poured.

29. Artificial Ranunculus Wreath Artificial Ranunculus Wreath $24.99 Target See on Target Hang this artificial ranunculus wreath from Target on your door this spring to welcome visitors to your home in style.