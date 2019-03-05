ATTN: parents — you might want to check your freezer because more than 30,000 pounds of beef have been recalled, the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday. The company — Washington Beef, LLC — is recalling the beef due to possible contamination with "extraneous materials," according to the press release.

Washington Beef, LLC, did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.

Back in October 2018, Arizona-based company, JBS Tolleson, Inc., recalled 6,500,966 pounds of "various raw, non-intact beef products" due to salmonella concerns. Although the most recent beef recall might seem small in comparison to the one in October, it still should be taken seriously for a variety of reasons.

For starters, the recall is a Class 1 recall, meaning that it's a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to the FSIS website.

The FSIS classified the recall this way because "approximately 30,260 pounds of ground beef chubs products" may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic and metal," according to Philly Voice.

Hard plastic and metal in your food isn't an ideal situation, to say the least, which is why it's important to familiarize yourself with the recall announcement.

Recalled products include "two types of Double R Ranch 100 percent Ground Beef, several types of St. Helens 100 percent Ground Beef, Double R Ranch Course Beef Chubs, American Wagyu Fine Ground Beef Chubs and Smoked Boneless Ground Beef Chuck Blend," according to The Miami Herald.

The FSIS organized the affected products by weight and fat content for identification purposes, according to Fortune:

Double R Ranch 100 percent ground beef 1 lb. 90 percent lean/10 percent fat

Double R Ranch 100 percent ground beef 1 lb. 85 percent lean/15 percent fat

St. Helens 100 percent ground beef 1 lb. 90 percent lean/10 percent fat

St. Helens 100 percent ground beef 1 lb. 85 percent lean/15 percent fat

St. Helens 100 percent ground beef 1 lb. 80 percent lean/20 percent fat

St. Helens 100 percent ground beef 3 lb. 90 percent lean/10 percent fat

St. Helens 100 percent ground beef 3 lb. 85 percent lean/15 percent fat

St. Helens 100 percent ground beef 3 lb. 80 percent lean/20 percent fat

St. Helens 100 percent ground beef 3 lb. 71 percent lean/27 percent fat

Double R Ranch course ground beef chubs 10 lb. 80/20 (for institutional use only)

SRF American wagyu beef fine ground beef chubs

Beef boneless ground chuck blend smoked

If you have one of these products in your freezer, check to see if it has has a “use or freeze by” date of Jan. 20, 2019, the FSIS advises.

Additionally, look for the establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If your product has any of these identifiers on it, throw it in the garbage.

It's important to note here that "there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," which is a relief.

If you still have concerns about this recall, don't hesitate to reach out to "Jay Theiler, Vice President of Marketing at Washington Beef, at (855) 472-6455," or a trusted medical health professional.