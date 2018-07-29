Babies are notorious for their magical ability to pull their socks off wherever they roam. That's why the best baby socks that stay on will make your life as a parent (and your laundry days) a lot easier. At first glance, these resemble ordinary socks, albeit shrunken down a few sizes. But look closer and you’ll find they are designed with features that make them perfect for newborns, infants, and growing babies.

Some of the best baby socks have a thin band of elastic that won’t squeeze little legs or leave little ones in pain, but that are just supportive enough to stay up no matter how active your baby becomes. Other great sock designs include a triple roll feature that can extend to fit around calves, but make it difficult for your child to pull off when they’re positioned around your baby’s ankle.

This list features a variety of baby socks for all occasions and climates, but they all share that one most important thing in common: they'll make missing socks a thing of the past (or can at least cut down on that parenting reality).

Whether you’re on the lookout for non-skid socks that can transition from baby to toddler socks or prefer the most simple style around, these are the best baby socks that stay on your baby's feet no matter what.

1 The Best Overall Amazon Parents say these baby socks from Robeez stay on well thanks to a small, comfortable section of elastic that doesn't constrict your baby's legs even if your baby is active. In fact, one of the most common comments you’ll come across in reviews is this one: Sure, you’ll pay a few dollars more for these socks, but it’s worth it to find a pair that actually stay on (finally). The cotton/nylon/spandex fabric is described as not thin, but not too thick and they have a non-skid application on the soles to keep babies from slipping when they try to take their first few steps. They come in packs of three and the color and design selection is versatile, cute, and more often than not, not gender specific. Available Sizes: 0 Months - 4T

2 A More Affordable, Lightweight 12-Pack For Everyday Wear Amazon This is one of most affordable baby sock options you’ll find, and one that carries a well-respected brand name. This 12-pack of socks come in either all white or white with a few simple, basic colors thrown in. These are the socks you’ll reach for on most mornings, and especially on those day your baby will be spending most of the time napping and hanging around the house. They have ribbed cuffs that keep them up and reviewers say they stay in place really well. They don’t have non-slip or non-skid grids and are on the thin side, so don’t expect them to keep your baby’s feet super warm when you’re outside on a cold day. But every parent needs to stock up on socks that make dressing your baby a breeze and won't break the bank — and these are those socks.

3 A Warmer, Triple-Roll Sock With A Thick Lining For Cold Weather Amazon Made from 80 percent combed cotton with a thick, toweling lining, these are really warm baby socks are perfect for autumn and winter, and won't slip down throughout the day. They have a rolled cuff ankle that makes these socks much more difficult for your baby to take off, and that gives you the option of styling this sock in one of three ways (it can even double as a calf warmer for your baby). They have an anti-skid sole and come in sweet pastel colors (you get a variety pack of colors), and a six-pack for the price is good value. Available Sizes: 3 Months - 3 Years

4 A Knee-High Option That Holds Up (Literally) Amazon These unisex baby knee-high socks are made from cotton, polyester, and spandex, and have a comfortable elastic band that helps them stay up all day and keep your baby’s legs warm, according to reviewers. They aren’t too tight and won’t constrict your baby’s legs, and parents of babies with thicker thighs and legs say these offer plenty of stretch and fit really well. They won’t shrink in the wash and comes in six packs with three design options: a variety of animals and weather prints. Available Sizes: 0 Months - 3 Years