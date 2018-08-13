The motto for Bachelor Nation seems to be something like, if at first you don't succeed, try Bachelor in Paradise. More often than not, contestants from The Bachelor and Bachelorette leave Paradise either single (or soon-to-be single). But there are four Bachelor in Paradise couples who are still together and appear ready for the long haul. BIP is a much more fast-paced and relaxed show compared to others in the franchise, and that might be because the filming schedule takes less than half the time of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. Even so, some of the couples manage to make it to the end of the season stronger than ever.

Of those couples, a few sometimes end up engaged on the season finale. Or, at the very least, they end up in committed relationships. And if those new relationships can survive out in the real world, then all the better. Unfortunately, of the 11 couples that were formed since the show's premiere season.

Just four remain together today. That’s less than half of BIP couples, but the optimist in me has to point out that it’s definitely better than nothing. And today, those successful BIP couples are examples for all contestants to continue believing in the "journey" of the show.

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert — Season 2 Giphy Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert continue to be hashtag Goals for prospective couples in Paradise. Today, Jade is actually Jade Roper Tolbert, since the Season 2 couple tied the knot in a televised wedding in 2016. But their love story wasn't just for show. They fell in love on Season 2 of BIP and are a bona fide success story. Since their wedding, Jade and Tanner became parents and they seem to have grown closer because of the experience. "It changes your priorities in life and makes you think of things a little differently," Tanner told People in February 2018, shortly after the birth of their daughter. "Watching Jade be a mom has been pretty awesome." All together now — awww.

Evan Bass & Carly Waddell — Season 3 Giphy Evan and Carly seemed like the least likely couple to get together during Season 3, let alone become the only married couple from their season. Their romance got off to a rocky start and was more one-sided than anything, with Evan pursuing Carly despite her disinterest in him. But true love prevailed and the couple got engaged in the season finale. They later had a televised wedding on BIP Season 4 and like Jade and Tanner, they brought a Bachelor Nation baby into the world. In February 2018, they welcomed a baby girl to add to their growing family, as Evan already had three sons from a previous marriage.

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk — Season 4 Giphy Raven and Adam may not be engaged just yet, but they’re the one couple from BIP Season 4 who made it out of the season alive. After the season was clouded by sexual misconduct allegations, production was briefly shut down. When the contestants were sent home for a short time, Adam and Raven continued what they’d started in Paradise. By the time they returned to resume filming, they were a bona fide couple. In fact, in June 2018, a source close to the couple reportedly told Us Weekly that an engagement could be on the horizon for the BIP pair.