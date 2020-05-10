With the right tools, you can totally maintain a fresh mani and pedi while pregnant. Nail polish removers haven't been deemed unsafe for pregnant women, but if you want to be extra cautious, follow up your nontoxic nail polish with a pregnancy-safe nail polish remover that has been formulated without any potentially unsafe chemicals.

There are some ingredients widely used in nail polish removers that pregnant women may want to avoid, including isopropyl acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, and n-methyl-pyrrolidone. While nontoxic nail polishes are conveniently labeled as being free of a number of harmful ingredients, nail polish removers aren’t marketed the same way; but know that each of my picks below avoids the three ingredients listed above.

Traditional nail polish removers use acetone to remove nail polish, which is effective but drying to your hands and nails. While this ingredient has not been proven to be specifically unsafe for pregnant women, there are more gentle alternatives (although they may take longer to work than their acetone-based counterparts). A soy-based nail polish remover is a great option for anyone with sensitive skin. You can also opt for removers with added ingredients that moisturize and heal, like glycerin or vitamin E.

So go ahead and pick out your next nail polish color knowing you can keep your nail routine safe and free of harsh chemicals by using a pregnancy-safe nail polish remover. Below are four nontoxic picks to choose from, including one you can even use while out and about.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Cult Favorite Nail Polish Remover Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover (6 Fluid Ounces) Amazon | $9 See on Amazon Though it's gentle on your hands, this pregnancy-safe nail polish remover is tough enough to remove dark and glitter nail polishes, and even shellac, which is a big reason this one has a 4.7-star rating with more than 5,000 reviews. The acetone-free formula won't dry out your nails and cuticles, and this pick is, in addition to being free of isopropyl acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, and methyl-pyrrolidone, notably paraben and gluten free, too. It's also vegan and cruelty-free. A helpful review: “This is my all time favorite polish remover. The smell is strong but nothing compared to other polish removers, especially to a pregnant lady's nose! Not to mention it works wonders! Definitely a thumbs up from me.”

2. The Best Soy Nail Polish Remover Ella+Mila Soy Nail Polish Remover (4 Fluid Ounces) Amazon | $12 See on Amazon This soy nail polish remover comes from ella+mila, a brand known for its nontoxic nail polishes. Their remover is free of acetone, isopropyl acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, and n-methyl-pyrrolidone. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, and certified by PETA. Plus, this unscented formula is especially nourishing for nails with the inclusion of vitamins A, C, and E, and lavender essential oil. A helpful review: "Was looking for a pregnancy and kid safe nail polish and this one did the trick. There’s no harsh scent and effectively removes nail polish although it does take a bit of elbow grease and works better when the cotton pad is fully saturated."

3. The Best On-The-Go Nail Polish Remover Wipes butter London Nail Scrubbers 2-in-1 Prep & Lacquer Remover Wipes (10-Pack) Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Sometimes you need to remove chipped nail polish on the go, so it's great to have these nail polish remover wipes in your bag. The formula is free of isopropyl acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, and n-methyl-pyrrolidone, as well as formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP, and they're vegan and cruelty-free. These dual-sided pads have a smooth side and a textured side that work to remove stubborn polish. Aloe vera and vitamin E in each wipe help moisturize nails and cuticles. Reviewers say they work fast and effectively, even on heavy glitter polish. A helpful review: "I will never go without this product! Exceptional! Easy clean up, cute packaging. My quarantine chipped toes, thank you."