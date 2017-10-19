4 'Riverdale' Betty Costumes For Kids That Are Sweeter Than Halloween Candy

As a kid, reading Archie comics was one of my favorite things to do. I’d hit up the local grocery store, and pick up my favorite — Betty and Veronica Double Digest. There was something about the two characters that just enveloped me into their comic book world, and with the new CW series Riverdale, they’ve done it again. With the popularity of the series, and easy to put together ensembles of the characters, why not channel Riverdale this Halloween? If you think your kid is a total Betty, you'll want some Riverdale Betty costumes for kids to spark your imagination.

The coolest part about Riverdale is that its sinister and mysterious plot lines and characters are the perfect inspiration for Halloween costumes. A Betty costume is super easy to whip together, and you’ll likely be able to find most of the things you need right in your kid’s closet. Bonus: if you do have to buy any pieces, your kid can totally wear them again so it's not a total waste of money (or effort). Whether you and the rest of the family are dressing up as the gang from Riverdale or you're just sending your little one out as Betty, these costumes are perfect for trick-or-treating.