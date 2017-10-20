4 'Riverdale' Couples Costumes For Halloween, Because Everyone Loves Bughead & Varchie

There’s no love triangle (or quadrangle) quite like the one between Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead from the beloved Archie Comics. But with the emergence of CW’s new hit series Riverdale, these beloved characters have a sexy new reboot. If you and your significant other are looking for the perfect costume, why not channel some Bughead or Varchie sex appeal this Halloween? To help you dress up as Riverdale’s favorite duos, here are some terrific ideas to help you create your own Riverdale couples costumes that will be sure to turn heads.

The new series has a spooky, mysterious vibe, which makes it the perfect show to inspire your Halloween costume. The new characters are darker and broodier, and the town of Riverdale is plagued with intrigue and murder. There are some hot and heavy romances, too, but the love stories of Jughead and Betty, along with Veronica and Archiekins, are the best by far. Because they all dress like normal teens, it should be easy to pull off these couple costumes — all you need is a little help from your own closets. Bonus? If you do have to buy any pieces, at least you can reuse them for future outfits. (With or without your SO.)