41 Fantastic Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix If You Feel Like You’ve Seen Everything Already

Netflix's huge catalog of movies and shows can be the best and worst thing about it. It's obviously awesome to have so many options, but it can also be overwhelming to wade through everything and find a hidden gem that you haven't yet seen. You might start to feel like you've already watched all the good stuff, but don't worry. There are still plenty of fantastic movies and shows to watch on Netflix if you feel like you've seen everything already.

One of the best ways to find a new series to get hooked on or a new movie to queue up is to look for offerings from other countries. If you've already seen all the biggest hits from American TV over the past few years, there's a treasure trove of shows from Britain and Australia that you might love. If you're OK with subtitles, you might even find a binge-worthy show from countries like France or Belgium.

You can also trying going back a few years or even a few decades to find "new" stuff. There are plenty of classic movies and TV shows to choose from that might make you wonder why you didn't start watching years ago.

Here are 41 movies and shows to check out when you just can't sit through yet another Friends marathon.

1 'We Need To Talk About Kevin' Giphy Ezra Miller plays the creepy title character in We Need To Talk About Kevin. Tilda Swinton plays the mother who's struggling to connect with her difficult son even as she begins to fear his terrifying behavior.

2 'Undefeated' The Weinstein Company on YouTube You'll be rooting hard for the three teen stars of the Oscar-winning documentary Undefeated. It chronicles the lives of three Memphis high-school football players gunning for a championship and the coach who never gives up on them.

3 'Philomena' Giphy A grizzled journalist played by Steve Coogan forms an unlikely bond with the subject of his new assignment in Philomena. Judi Dench plays a mother who's desperately searching for her long lost child after being forced to give him up decades ago.

4 'An Idiot Abroad' Giphy Karl Pilkington just might be the crankiest man to ever travel the planet. Egged on by real-life buds Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant (both of The Office fame), Pilkington begrudgingly jets all over the world in An Idiot Abroad to find new adventures and new things to complain about.

5 'Dear Zachary' Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube True-crime documentaries like Making a Murderer and The Keepers have been all the rage recently. If you've already checked those out, you might want to try Dear Zachary, a true story of a custody dispute that turned deadly.

6 'The Red Road' Giphy Who doesn't still miss Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones? Get your Jason Mamoa fix in The Red Road, in which he plays a Native American with a criminal past butting heads with a local cop.

7 'Sleepwalk With Me' Giphy Comedian Mike Birbiglia stars in Sleepwalk with Me, about a struggling comic whose nighttime strolls get worse and worse as his career and personal life stall. Birbiglia's own problems with sleepwalking inspired the film.

8 'Fresh Meat' Giphy British comedy Fresh Meat follows the lives of six college students who wind up sharing a house. You'll laugh hysterically at their make ups, break ups, and hook ups.

9 'Skins' Giphy You might have seen the short-lived American version of this show, but Skins got its start in Britain. The gritty teen drama tackles everything from sex to drugs to death over the course of six seasons.

10 'The In-Betweeners' Giphy Imagine if American Pie were a British TV series and you'd get The Inbetweeners. This raunchy comedy will leaving you alternately cringing and crying with laughter.

11 'The African Queen' Giphy If you've been meaning to expand your knowledge of classic movies, The African Queen is a great place to start. The 1951 film stars Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn as a riverboat captain and a missionary who get tangled up WWI intrigue.

12 'Nurse Jackie' Giphy No matter how many awful things she does, you can't help but root for Nurse Jackie. Edie Falco plays the title character, a drug-addicted R.N. who still manages to be exactly the kind of nurse you'd want at your hospital bedside.

13 'Chewing Gum' Giphy Chewing Gum centers on Tracey, a 24-year-old who's led a very sheltered life thanks to her strict, religious family. But now she's ready to break out of her shell, and the results are both hilarious and cringe-worthy.

14 'Legends' iflix Malaysia on YouTube Ned Stark may not have made it past Season 1 of Game of Thrones, but Sean Bean is alive and well on Legends. He stars as Martin Odum, a spy that can assume just about any identity he wants, but is having trouble figuring out who he really is.

15 'Hotel Beau Sejour' Giphy The teenage star of Hotel Beau Sojour is trying to figure out a mysterious murder — her own. This Belgian thriller comes highly recommended by none other than horror master Stephen King: HOTEL BEAU SEJOUR, on Netflix: Eccentric, brilliant, and strangely touching. Supernatural fare for those who don't ordinarily like it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 13, 2017

16 'Young Frankenstein' Giphy Don't let the title fool you— there's nothing scary about Young Frankenstein. Mel Brooks's classic comedy should be just as funny today as it was when it first came out more than 40 years ago.

17 'Luther' Giphy He may have played a bad guy on The Wire but Idris Elba is on the right side of the law in Luther. He plays a brilliant detective who sometimes gets a little too involved in his cases, putting his own life in danger.

18 'Grace And Frankie' Giphy Stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin may well be well into their 70's, but their hilarious hit Grace and Frankie isn't just for older folks. The show follows the two women and their blossoming love/hate friendship after their husbands announce they've been having an affair.

19 'Don't Trust The B in Apt. 23' Giphy Before she was fighting crime as Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter was the best and worst roommate ever in Don't Trust the B in Apt 23. James Van Der Beek plays a hilarious version of himself in this comedy that'll leave you wishing there was more than one season.

20 'The Great British Baking Show' Giphy The delicious looking treats being whipped up on The Great British Baking Show will leave you drooling. But that's only when you're not too busy laughing over the wry comments of the judges and hosts.

21 'Lovesick' Giphy Lovesick follows one man's quest to track down all the women he's slept with— to let them know he's got an STD. If the premise sounds vaguely familiar, it could be because you scrolled right past this one under its former, much grosser name, Scrotal Recall.

22 'Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries' Giphy There are plenty of dark detective shows to choose from, but this one brings a different tone to the genre. The title heroine of Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries is a 1920's flapper solving crime in Australia. Come for the plots, stay for the amazing costumes.

23 'The Paradise' BBC on YouTube If you're still pining for more Downton Abbey, The Paradise just might satisfy the craving. It tells the fictional tale of one of England's first department stores, and the lovable shop girl who finds love and drama there.

24 'The West Wing' Giphy If modern presidential politics have got you down, The West Wing may be just what you need to feel good about democracy again. Martin Sheen is President Josiah Bartlett, who steers the country from crisis to crisis with the help of his dedicated staff.

25 'Turn: Washington's Spies' Giphy Turn: Washington's Spies brings the American Revolution to life. Ordinary men and women risks their lives to become heroes and turn the tide of the war in this historical thriller.

26 'The Bletchley Circle' eemersonm on YouTube Years after dedicating their code-breaking talents to the war effort, the four women of The Bletchley Circle are pulled back in for another dangerous mission. This time, they're reuniting to try and track down a killer.

27 'Moz Jobrani: Immigrant' Netflix on YouTube Maz Jobrani may not be as well known as some of the other comics who landed blockbuster specials on Netflix (think Dave Chapelle and Louis C.K.), but he's just as funny. His special Maz Jobrani: Immigrant tackles everything from politics to parenting.

28 'Archer' Giphy Don't let the fact that it's animated fool you— Archer is in no way for kids. The hilarious cartoon chronicles the misadventures of superspy Archer and his overbearing mom/boss.

29 'Weeds' Giphy Suburban mom Nancy Botwin starts selling pot on the side in the hilarious Weeds. But before she knows it, she's got a drug empire on her hands, and all the drama that comes with it.

30 'Raising Hope' Giphy Single dad Jimmy is tasked with bringing up his baby girl in Raising Hope. Luckily, his hilarious family is there to help.

31 'The IT Crowd' Giphy If you loved The Office (and have seen every episode more times than you can count), you might be into The IT Crowd. The workplace comedy follows the beleaguered tech support team at a massive corporation and all the mischief they get into while trying to keep from doing their jobs.

32 'Omar' FRESH Movie Trailers on YouTube The gripping drama Omar brings the personal side of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to life. In order to see his girlfriend, Omar regularly scales the wall surrounding his town to get to her— until one day he gets caught and gets wrapped up in a plot to attack Israeli soldiers.

33 'Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World' Giphy What would you do if you only had a few weeks left on earth? The characters in Seeking a Friend for the End of the World are trying to tie up their loose ends as an asteroid heads toward Earth.

34 'Schitt's Creek' Giphy Schitt's Creek is a riches to rags tale. The Rose family finds themselves broke and living in the title town, with some hilarious adjustments to make thanks to their new broke lifestyle.

35 'Queen Of The South' Queen of the South on YouTube If you liked Narcos, you might want to add Queen of the South to your queue. Teresa goes to work for a Mexican drug cartel, but ends up on the run after her boyfriend is murdered. She flees to America, and starts working toward becoming a Queenpin herself.

36 'Being Mary Jane' Giphy Gabrielle Union stars as a TV reporter who seems to have it all in Being Mary Jane. But her complicated family and messy love life provide plenty of drama.

37 'The Carmichael Show' Giphy The Carmichael Show was recently canceled from NBC, but it's getting plenty of love on Netflix. Star Jerrod Carmichael draws on his own family experiences for laughs in this sit-com set in North Carolina.

38 'Ripper Street' Giphy The story of serial killer Jack the Ripper is one of history's great unsolved mysteries. British drama Ripper Street tries to find some answers.

39 'Sirens' Giphy If you liked Scrubs, you might be a fan of Sirens. The comedy follow three Chicago EMT's who save lives, even though their own lives are a mess.

40 'W1A' BBC on YouTube Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville stars in W1A as a beleaguered BBC executive who finds out the hard way that the job is much tougher than he thought. Lord Grantham will never quite look right to my eye in modern clothes.