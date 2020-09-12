46 Genius Things If You're Sick Of Clutter

My apartment is pretty clean. The dishes are washed, the floors are swept, and there isn't a single hair stuck to my shower wall (!). But just because there isn't a speck of dust anywhere doesn't mean I don't struggle with keeping things organized. Anytime my home is feeling a little cluttered, I just check out all the genius products on Amazon that'll help me tidy up my space.

If I'm being honest, there's nothing I love more than organizing my home — except for shopping. So when I say that these products are great for sorting through clutter, I mean it. I've included adjustable bookshelves for your desk, rotating makeup organizers with dedicated space for your brushes, and even a magnetic spice rack for your fridge. But if your bathroom is where you have the most clutter, don't worry — there's even a toilet paper holder in here with extra space for spare rolls.

Whether your makeup vanity or closets could use some organizing, there are tons of useful products on Amazon that can help tidy things up. Keep scrolling to see my top picks when it comes to preventing clutter.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Desktop Bookshelf With Adjustable Shelves Pipishell Natural Bamboo Bookshelf Amazon | $23 See on Amazon With mix-and-match shelves you can adjust to fit your belongings, this bookshelf makes it easy to organize any desktop. It's made from eco-friendly bamboo, and each order comes with all the hardware you need to put it together in just a few minutes.

2. A Hanging Organizer For Your Handbags And Purses DIOMMELL Hanging Handbag Organizer Amazon | $9 See on Amazon You don't have to take up all the shelves in your closet with purses; just keep them in this hanging organizer. There's enough space for up to six bags, and the transparent PVC sleeves make it easy to see which bag is where. Choose from three colors: black, grey, or white.

3. This Makeup Organizer With Space For Your Entire Collection Ogrmar Makeup Organizer Tray Amazon | $25 See on Amazon Not only does this makeup organizer feature a rotating tower with adjustable shelves, but there's also extra storage space on the side for brushes, polishes, palettes, and more. The clear acrylic plastic pairs seamlessly with any style, and many reviewers wrote about how it's "easy to assemble."

4. A Wine Bottle Rack That's Decorative And Functional mDesign Wine Bottle Holder Amazon | $23 See on Amazon Simply mount this wine rack to a wall, and it'll instantly give you a chic place to store up to six bottles. The open slots make it easy to add and remove bottles without damage, and the space-saving design means it takes up zero square footage on your floors or counters.

5. The Bamboo Organizers To Help You Straighten Out Your Drawers FILWH 5 Piece Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon | $21 See on Amazon If your drawers are overflowing and messy, why not use these bamboo boxes to get them organized? They're eco-friendly as well as heat-treated for added durability, and each one is odor-resistant. The best part? You can rearrange how they fit to suit your drawers.

6. A Slide-On Basket That Adds Storage Underneath Your Shelves Smart Design Undershelf Storage Basket Amazon | $8 See on Amazon When your shelves are tall and have space underneath, you can easily make the most of it with this slide-on basket. The sturdy flat wire frame fits snugly on any standard shelf, and it's perfect for napkins, snacks, or even spices.

7. These Collapsible Funnels That Take Up Hardly Any Space AxeSickle Silicone Collapsible Funnel Amazon | $6 See on Amazon Funnels usually take up a ton of space in your kitchen — so why not downsize to these collapsible ones? They're made from high-quality silicone that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and each one is even completely odorless as well as oil-resistant.

8. A Pair Of Storage Bags That Slide Underneath Your Bed Whitmor Zippered Underbed Bags Amazon | $16 See on Amazon When your closets don't have enough space for spare sheets, blankets, or any other fabrics, just keep them underneath your bed in these storage bags. The clear vinyl top makes it easy to see what's inside without unzipping them, and the reinforced seams help prevent tears as you slide them in and out.

9. The Magnetic Spice Rack You Can Stick To Your Fridge eekaka Magnetic Spice Rack For Refrigerator Amazon | $15 See on Amazon With a super-strong magnet on the back, this spice rack easily sticks to the side of your refrigerator (or even the front, if you want). You can even keep a bottle of olive oil on it since it's able to hold up to 18 pounds, and it's made from a combination of rust-resistant stainless steel and iron.

10. A Fabric Sleeve That Keeps Your Cables Looking Tidy JOTO Cable Management Sleeve Amazon | $17 See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to tidy up your cables, just wrap them in this sleeve. The neoprene material stretches to fit thick as well as thin cables, and you have the choice of two colors: black or beige.

11. This Over-The-Door Rack For Belts, Hats, And More Lynk Over Door 12 Hook Rack Amazon | $11 See on Amazon With enough hooks for up to 12 purses, belts, hats, or even coats, this rack makes it easy to open up some spare closet space. It's designed to hang over any standard door, and the steel construction won't bend under heavy loads.

12. A Set Of Tiered Shelves That Add Storage To Counters Olive Countertop Shelf for Kitchen Amazon | $24 See on Amazon Whether you need some extra storage space for plates, mugs, or anything else, these shelves will help get the job done. They're freestanding so that you can easily place them on your countertop, and you can even separate them into two pieces (depending on your needs).

13. The Desk Organizer For Remotes, Smartphones, And More Zmmyr Acrylic Wall Mount Desk Organizer Amazon | $17 See on Amazon With space for up to three smartphones or remotes, this mounted organizer is great for opening up some space on your desk. There are slots on the bottom where you can thread a charging cable, and it's made from durable acrylic.

14. A Toilet Paper Holder With Space For Extra Rolls TomCare Toilet Paper Holder Amazon | $23 See on Amazon You don't need to get caught on the toilet without any paper; just keep a few spare rolls in the basket of this toilet paper holder. The four raised feet on the bottom keep the rolls high and dry from water, and there's even a shelf where you can stash your phone or book.

15. This Cutlery Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Drawers ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon | $30 See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether your drawers are narrow or wide — this cutlery organizer can expand to fit either. It's made from durable, high-quality bamboo that complements different kitchen decors, and you have the choice of four colors: natural, black, grey, or white.

16. A Set Of Clear Storage Bags With Heavy-Duty Zippers Vieshful Clear Storage Bag Organizer Amazon | $25 See on Amazon With heavy-duty, stainless steel zippers that glide easily along the tracks, these storage bags make it easier than ever to stash away spare garments when the seasons change. The handles are also reinforced for added strength, and many reviewers wrote about how the "plastic is thick."

17. The Dividers That Keep Your Shelves Looking Tidy Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers Amazon | $11 See on Amazon Rather than letting your folded blankets and garments blend into each other in storage, just keep them separated with these dividers. They're designed to slide over standard shelves (exact measurements are provided by the manufacturer) — and each one is made from thick, durable steel.

18. A Set Of Food Storage Containers That Are Perfect For Cereal Chef's Path Cereal Container Storage Set Amazon | $26 See on Amazon Most food storage containers aren't large enough to hold an entire box of cereal — but not these ones. Not only are they big, but the airtight lids help keep your dry ingredients fresh and crunchy. Each order also comes with eight labels, a measuring spoon set, as well as a chalkboard marker.

19. This Swivel Drawer That Adds Extra Storage To Your Desk Stand Steady Original Desk Potato Amazon | $35 See on Amazon Just clamp this swivel drawer onto your desk, and you'll have a convenient spot to stash your phone, pens, pencils, and other small office supplies. The clamp is made from durable steel, and many reviewers wrote about how it's "easy to install."

20. A Bedside Caddy For Your Magazines, Tablets, And More HomeCentralShop Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon | $17 See on Amazon With space for books, magazines, tablets, phones, glasses, and more, this space-saving caddy is a must-have for cramped bedrooms. Installation is as simple as tucking the flap underneath your mattress, and it's made from soft felt that's gentle on your items.

21. The Magnetic Knife Strip With Space For Up To 20 Utensils Boyee Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Not only is there space for your knives on this magnetic bar, but each order also comes with 10 hooks where you can hang plastic utensils (or even a cutting board). Each order comes with all the hardware needed to mount it, and it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

22. A Heat-Resistant Caddy For Your Hot Hair Tools Polder Style Station Amazon | $20 See on Amazon With its heat-resistant mesh and silicone base, this caddy can handle hot hair tools before they've even cooled down. You can hang it on a towel bar or leave it standalone on your vanity, and you've got options when it comes to colors. Choose from black, periwinkle, white, and more.

23. This Adjustable Pot And Pan Organizer For Your Cabinet Drizom Pot Rack Organizer for Cabinet Amazon | $23 See on Amazon With adjustable dividers that accommodate pots and pans of almost any size, this organizer is a must-have for overflowing cabinets. You can use it upright, horizontally, or even standalone — and there's enough space for up to eight pans. Plus, because each shelf is non-slip, you won't have to worry about your cookware sliding off.

24. A Pack Of Organizers To Sort Out Cluttered Bathroom Counters mDesign Bathroom Storage Organizer Amazon | $40 See on Amazon Whether you've got lotions, razors, or even just toothbrushes cluttering up your bathroom counter, these organizer bins can help. They're made from bamboo, and you can easily wipe them clean with a damp cloth if they get dirty.

25. The Tiered Bins That Add Storage Underneath Your Sink madesmart 2-Tier Organizer with Dividers Amazon | $23 See on Amazon Made from high-quality plastic, these tiered bins easily glide in and out so that it's easy to grab whatever's inside. They're great for adding storage underneath sinks or in cabinets, and you have the choice of two colors: white or transparent.

26. A Charging Station That Can Power Up To 6 Devices Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices Source | $40 See on Amazon Not only does this charging station come with six lightning cables, but the dividers are also adjustable (depending on how thick your devices are). The quick-charging USB ports power up smartphones fast, and it's compact enough to fit on a bedroom nightstand.

27. This Box That Hides Your Thick, Clunky Cables Yecaye Cable Organizer Box Amazon | $29 See on Amazon When your wires are too thick for a sleeve, these boxes are your answer to keeping your cables looking tidy. Each order comes with one large box and one medium box. Plus, the doors on the sides make it easy to unplug cables when necessary.

28. A Pack Of Outlet Plates Featuring Sturdy Shelves PERLESMITH Wall Outlet Shelf Holder Amazon | $17 See on Amazon Need a good spot to rest your phone while it's charging? Just place it on top of this outlet shelf. Installation is as easy as swapping out your old outlet plates with one of these, and the shelf is so strong that it's able to hold up to 15 pounds.

29. The Space-Saving Hangers For Pants And Jeans Meetu Pants Hangers Amazon | $12 See on Amazon Jeans, pants, skirts, scarves, towels — you name it, this space-saving hanger can handle it. The rungs are coated with non-slip EVA foam so that your more delicate items don't slide off, and they even swing out individually so it's easy to add and remove garments.

30. A Drawer That Adds Storage Space To Your Fridge HapiLeap Fridge Drawer Organizer Amazon | $26 See on Amazon Just hook this drawer onto one of the shelves in your fridge, and you'll have a convenient place to store greens, meats, or any other ingredient. The rails are adjustable so that it can accommodate a variety of shelves, and it's so large that it can even hold up to 20 eggs.

31. This Shelf That Fits Around Your Plumbing SpicyShelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon | $25 See on Amazon Most shelves aren't designed to fit around the plumbing underneath your sink — but not this set which is designed to fit around your water pipes. Not only will the adjustable design fit underneath your sink, but one reviewer even raved that it takes "literally less than 1 min[ute] to set up!"

32. A Pack Of Dry-Erase Sticky Notes You Can Use Over And Over mcSquares Stickies Dry-Erase Sticky Notes Amazon | $20 See on Amazon Think of these sticky notes as miniature white boards that you can attach to various types of shiny surfaces, including glass, fridges, laptops, and more. They easily wipe clean with a cloth so that you can reuse them as many times as you like, and each order comes with a smudge-resistant marker to get you started.

33. The Organizer That Keeps All Your T-Shirts In One Place EZSTAX Closet Organizer and Shirt Folder Amazon | $24 See on Amazon Not only does this organizer compress your shirts into one compact stack, but you can also use it to get your shirts folded uniformly. Are your shirts already organized? Don't worry — this organizer still works great on your desk as a folder for important documents.

34. A Memo Panel That Attaches To The Side Of Your Monitor MINSA Memo Side Panel Amazon | $12 See on Amazon When you need just a little extra space for notes, just stick this panel onto your monitor. It comes with adhesive so that it's easy to attach, and the rounded bottom gives you a platform to store your smartphone while you're working.

35. This Remote Control Caddy That Comes In Tons Of Colors SANQIANWAN Remote Control Holder Box Amazon | $17 See on Amazon No matter what your living room or bedroom looks like, this remote control caddy probably comes in a color to match it. Choose from rich shades including pink, red, brown, or even yellow. It's made with high-quality faux leather, too.

36. A Pack Of Rose Gold Pins And Clips To Help You Stay Organized Yalis Push Pins Binder Clips Amazon | $12 See on Amazon Whether you're sticking this week's grocery list to the family cork board or clipping bank documents together, this set of multi-purpose clips means you won't have to go searching around for stray office supplies. Each set coms with 396 pins, and the rose gold color is a chic touch.

37. The Shelf That Mounts To Your Shower Wall Without Drilling SHE'S HOME Bathroom Wall Mounted Organizer Amazon | $30 See on Amazon You don't need to drill into your shower wall to hang up this shelf — just use the included adhesive. The bond is so strong that it can hold up to 20 pounds, and there are five hooks on the bottom where you can hang loofahs, scrubbers, or even a towel.

38. A Sponge Holder That's Rust-Resistant Wevapers Kitchen Sponge Holder Amazon | $11 See on Amazon Instead of corroding over time, this sponge holder is made from rust-resistant stainless steel that holds up against your wet sink. The wire basket allows for increased airflow so that your scrubbers dry quickly — and you have the choice of two finishes: silver or black.

39. This Monitor Stand That Features 3 Extra Shelves COOGOU Computer Monitor Stand Riser Amazon | $37 See on Amazon With three bonus shelves on the side, this monitor riser is perfect for cluttered desks that need extra storage space. The shelves are wear-resistant as well as waterproof, and many reviewers raved about how they're "easy to assemble."

40. A Pack Of Cable Clips That's Perfect For Your Desk Baskiss Cable Clips Amazon | $10 See on Amazon Got tons of charging cables along your desk? If so, it might be time to grab these cable clips. Each clip has enough space for up to seven wires, and they're backed with sticky adhesive so that you can easily install them anywhere.

41. The Shelves That Are Almost Too Easy To Install Safco Products Underdesk Hanging Organizer Amazon | $40 See on Amazon Made from thick, commercial-grade steel, these shelves are incredibly easy to install; just slide them onto any desk up to 1.75 inches thick, and they're ready to go. One reviewer even wrote, "This little gadget fits the bill and keeps me organized and limits the amount of space that my work is spread across the kitchen counter..."

42. A Pack Of Shoe Slots That Double Your Storage Space AQUAPRO Shoe Slots Organizer Amazon | $20 See on Amazon By balancing your shoes on top of each other, these slots let you save up to 50% of the space on your shoe rack. They're suitable for various types of shoes, and the height is adjustable depending on how high your heels are. Each order comes with 10.

43. This File Organizer That Hangs Over Your Door KEEPJOY Hanging File Organizer Amazon | $14 See on Amazon Don't have the floor space for a filing cabinet? That's not a problem when you've got this over-the-door file organizer. It features four extra-deep pockets for notebooks, mail, magazines, and more. Hang it on any standard door, or even use the included adhesive to mount it to your wall.

44. A Pair Of Hangers Made For Bras And Camis CAXXA Hanger Closet Organizer Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Bras and camis easily slide off most hangers, which is why these ones feature hooks that let them securely hold onto all types of straps. It's made from durable steel, and many reviewers wrote about how it's a "space-saver."

45. The Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Out Over Your Sink Attom Tech Roll Up Dish Racks Amazon | $22 See on Amazon Don't have enough room for a drying rack? Just use the open space over your sink with this roll-out version. The stainless steel bars are resistant to rust, and the tips are coated with non-slip silicone to help keep it stable as your dishes dry.