5 Children's Pools With Shade In Stock Right Now

Families are in the grips of a hot, hot summer with no relief in sight. For many, that means spending a lot of time outside in the pool, or under a sprinkler, desperately trying to cool down. But for those not blessed with a naturally shady backyard, these children's pools with shade are a good option for a little extra relief for those steamy summer swims.

This year, backyard pools have been in especially high demand and were sold out for months. Thankfully, inventory is back on the rise, and you can get most of these models sent to your house in just a few days. There is something on this list for every budget and every age of child. Whether you're looking for a place to plop your toddler while you grill up dinner (with eyes still always on your child), or something larger to entertain your older kids for a while, you'll find it here.

As a backyard pool veteran, I would caution parents to pull up their inflatable pool every night so that it's doesn't become a mosquito haven or punctured and ruined by the local wildlife. (My sister-in-law's pool was once taken over by a family of black bears, and it did not end well for that pool.) Putting these children's pools with shade up at night prevents both of these things.

1. Pop-Up Pool With UPF iGeeKid Baby Beach Tent Pool, Shark Pop Up Portable Sun Shelter Tent with Pool UPF 50+ UV Protection Amazon | $36 SEE ON AMAZON This baby pool is genius. Not only is it UPF 50 and an adorable baby shark shape, it's designed so that you can take it on the beach and fill it up so that you're not constantly trekking back and forth from the shore to your towels. See what I mean? Genius. Your child will keep happy and cool, and you can finally finish reading that novel you bought in April.

2. Inflatable Sprinkler Elephant Pool Inflatable Sprinkler Elephant Pool Amazon | $40 SEE ON AMAZON I love this option, but admittedly, it would be cooler if the elephant's trunk was the sprinkler, right? It's still a great pool at a great price though. Your little one will be thrilled with the soft pool and exciting sprinkler, regardless of the missed opportunity in its design.

3. A Multifunctional & Multiseason Pool Peradix Paddling Pool And Ball Pit Amazon | $40 SEE ON AMAZON This little gem is a bit roomier than the other two on the list, and doubles as a ball pit when summer is over. The basketball hoop is the perfect height for toddlers, while the sun shade offers cover on warm days. This model is significantly sturdier and doesn't require an air pump to put together.

4. Rainbow Pool Rainbow Pool Amazon | $36 SEE ON AMAZON This is a less-expensive option, but it's just as sweet and fun as can be. The rainbow shade is cheerful and fun, and the pool has an allover alphabet print complete with sprinkler right up front. It's only 40 inches in diameter, so it won't take up much space in your lawn or on your porch.