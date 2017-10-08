5 Easy Spider-Man Halloween Costumes For Webslingers Of Every Age

Superheroes are classic Halloween go-tos for adults and children alike, and perhaps one of the most popular choices from the realm of the heroes is the masked crusader, web-slinging photographer Spider-Man. Luckily, you don't have to be a skinny, tall, white, nerdy male to dress up as Peter Parker or his heroic alter-ego on October 31 (or, really, whenever you want to). There are tons of easy Spider Man costumes for Spidey fans of every age, gender, size, and style.

The simplest option when it comes to dressing up as Spider-Man is just to head to the nearest costume store and buy a full on Spider-Man suit. But where's the originality and creativity in that? Whether you've waited till the last minute and are DIY-in your suit out of necessity or you just don't want to look like all of the other Spideys on the block, making your own costume is a great alternative.

These costumes utilize pieces you may already own, or can buy separately at thrift stores or other retailers, ensuring that the costume isn't a "one and done" kind of purchase. Whether you want to dress as the O.G. Peter Parker or his Spider-bitten alter-ego Spider-Man, these easy costume ideas will give you the inspiration you need.