Although 2019's Black Maternal Health Week, an annual campaign spearheaded by the organization Black Mamas Matter, is almost over, these alarming facts about the Black maternal health crisis make it clear that this elevated time of awareness should happen year-round. Between April 11 and April 17, Black Maternal Health Week has ignited a necessary conversation about Black maternal health, aiming to amplify policy and research to improve maternal health care and center the voices of Black mothers and families who have experienced the scares of the nation’s high maternal mortality rate.

An increasing number of women of color have opened up about their eye-opening experiences, such as Serena Williams. When the tennis pro opened up about her traumatic childbirth story that included blood clots, a burst C-section, and dismissive medical care providers in an essay for CNN, her harrowing account shed light on the ongoing crisis of poor maternal health care in the United States that disproportionately affects black women.

Williams' medical staff was not only unprepared despite her known history of clotting, according to her account shared in Vogue, but was also dismissive when she expressed her symptoms and concern about her worsening health. For the world, Williams' subpar treatment highlighted what many women have already experienced first hand: the country’s broken maternal health care system that unfairly treats Black women.

Black Maternal Health Week is meant to tackle this disparity, and even though the week is coming to a close, it is important to carry on the conversation with these facts in mind.

Black Women Are More Likely To Receive Subpar Treatment Regardless Of Socioeconomic Background The racial disparity and adverse affects of the Black maternal health crisis are not limited by social or economic background. Factors that usually explain health disparities between different communities — such as socioeconomic status, access to prenatal care, education level, and general physical health — are not the root cause in this case, according to the Center for American Progress. Instead, according to the National Institute for Children's Health Quality, the disparity can be attributive to the cumulative effects of racism on maternal and infant health.

Most Maternal Deaths Are Preventable Monkey Business Images/ Shutterstock In 2017, a collaborative in-depth look at maternal mortality by ProPublica and NPR showed that many of the deaths resulting from pregnancy or birth complications are actually preventable. "These numbers are really high, and far too many of them are preventable," Dr. Elliot Main, medical director of the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, told ProPublica. According to the collaborative reporting, "Black women experience life-threatening pregnancy and childbirth complications at much higher rates than white or Hispanic women," which is partly due to "higher rates of chronic disease and prolonged stress." And as National Women's Law Center reported, research has shown evidence of racism in health care, which in turn "disproportionately effects the quality of care mothers receive during childbirth."

Black Maternal Morbidity May Be Made Worse By Doctors' Implicit Bias A University of Virginia study from 2016 showed that racial biases exist even in the doctor’s office. According to the research, when Kelly Hoffman, a psychology Ph.D. candidate at the time of the study, asked 222 white medical students and residents to evaluate and treat mock cases, she found that participants of the study harbored prejudice affecting their treatment plans. According to the study, half of the participating UVA medical students believed myths including Black people have less sensitive nerve endings, have thicker skin, are able to tolerate more pain, and age slower than white people. "Evidence points to implicit bias as one of the causes for the wide disparities seen between Black women’s maternal mortality numbers and other ethnicity groups," Sen. Holly Mitchell, a California lawmaker and vocal advocate for racial equality, previously told Romper. She pointed to the troubling UVA study as an indication that implicit racial bias often has an adverse effect on Black maternal health.