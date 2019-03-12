5 Fascinating Facts About Being Born During Mercury Retrograde

When someone is born at the same time that some noteworthy event is happening, it's not uncommon for corresponding predictions to be made regarding the child's life. My cousin was born during a hurricane, and several superstitious aunts wondered if maybe the storm wasn't a sign of some sort (for what it's worth, he's in his 30s now and not a walking natural disaster). Since Mercury retrograde is the astrological equivalent of a hurricane, a birth during that time could be seen as a similarly suspicious omen. But the fascinating facts about being born during Mercury retrograde are actually pretty positive, as it turns out.

"Being born with Mercury retrograde is an advantage," according to the popular Australian astrology site Mystic Medusa. "Or, at the very least, it is not disadvantageous. It deepens your consciousness and bestows an innate poetic sensibility. It gives the person a surreal literacy that many folks long to emulate."

Who knew retrogrades could be so romantic-sounding? It could be worth figuring out if your birth took place when that trouble-making planet was making its seemingly backward journey through the sky, and it's easy to do. Depending on your level of interest in astrology, you might have gone so far as to get your own personal birth chart drawn up by an astrologer at some point (or at least plugged your info into a free online calculator like this one at Astrolabe). If that's the case, look for Mercury on your chart; if there's an Rx beside the symbol, then you were born during Mercury in retrograde. If you don't have your birth chart, you can also check out the free table at Astropro.com; just scroll down the list, find the dates in your birth year, and see if any of them are within three weeks of your birth date (retrogrades generally last only about three weeks).

An estimated 25 percent of people are born during Mercury retrograde, according to ThoughtCo., so you have some fairly decent odds of finding out you're one of them. These are some of the more fascinating facts associated with your astrologically significant birthday.

1 You're One Of The Sharper Tools In The Shed "When Mercury is retrograde at birth, the thinking processes are generally more acute," explained Cafe Astrology. "People with Mercury retrograde take in information differently than those with Mercury direct in their natal charts." Interestingly, while these people tend to be very intelligent, they sometimes "struggle with doubts about their perceptions or their ability to learn," (which can lead to some self-doubt and second-guessing when it comes to their own ideas and work).

2 You Think Really Deep Thoughts Giphy Along with that tendency to analyze their own ideas over and over comes a certain depth of perception, as astrologer Susan Miller explained per Well + Good. “It makes the baby more philosophical because they’re always going back to look at things," Miller said. Basically, this willingness to examine their past actions and decisions means MR people are particularly thoughtful and insightful types.

3 You Might Have A "Past Life Echo" People who were born during Mercury retrograde might also have what astrologer Jan Spiller calls a "past life echo," according to ThoughtCo. That means they're connected to the "trailing effect" of past lives in which they were "holding back the truth or having to go along with the party line." "In this lifetime, they are not allowed to speak superficially," Spiller wrote. "To feel 'straight' with themselves, they must communicate fully, from the authenticity of their entire being. Naturally, it takes time for them to get in touch with this level of authenticity." Sounds challenging, but there is a bright side: "Because of the necessity of including their emotional component when making decisions, many times these people have exceptional artistic talents," Spiller added.

4 You Have A "Quirky" Sense Of Humor Giphy If you're one of those people who consistently makes comments you think are hilarious but only one or two people ever "get," blame your birthday: Those born during Mercury retrograde are often "offbeat" with a "quirky" sense of humor, according to Refinery29: "The comments you come up with and the jokes you crack aren't always conventional. You probably aren't the most outgoing person in the room, but when you do take the lead, you may be prone to going off on tangents.