Let's be honest: There are two types of Halloween costumes. First, there are the ones your child chooses. They say things like, "I want to be a cat!" or I love Spiderman!" and everyone nods because, hey, it is ultimately their decision. But there are also the Halloween costumes that you choose for your child. You know, the ones that pull at your creative (or wish-I-would-have-worn-that) Halloween heartstrings, like dressing them as a lookalike Freddie Mercury or finding little Leslie Knope Halloween costumes that would make the Pawnee, Indiana community proud.

Of course, it you're opting for the latter, then you'll have to nail a few key items to pull off the Parks & Recreation frontrunner's trademark look, like her wavy blonde hair, work-ready blazer and a fashionable, everyday woman blouse to pull it together.

And once you find the items that will help you to create a Leslie Knope costume for your kid, it wouldn't hurt to have them nail some classic Leslie one liners, like: "I am a Goddess, a glorious female warrior." They can also work on expressing Leslie's general distaste for salad and "other disgusting things," and instead focus on a few of her favorites, like fluffy waffles from JJ's.

Here's everything to make this Halloween costume happen for you ... erm ... your little one come October 31.

1. The Hair This guardian angel costume doesn't exactly showcase a Leslie Knope look, but the wig is spot on if you're trying to help your little one score Leslie-worthy locks. Plus, it's sold separately from the rest of the costume, so it's a win-win. Girls Guardian Angel Wig HalloweenCostumes.com | $15 See on Halloween Costumes You might have to trim it up so that it's shoulder-length à la Leslie, but that's nothing a pair of scissors can't handle.