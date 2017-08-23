5 Myths About Your Postpartum Boobs To Ignore ASAP

When I got pregnant, I knew my body would change (understatement of the year, I know) but I wasn't worried about the long term effects as much as I was concerned about caring for myself and my growing baby. That is, until I started researching. I read countless articles about the irreversible ways pregnancy would change my body, particularly my breasts. As someone who was already self-conscious about having smaller boobs, the myths about postpartum boobs didn't help matters.

Sure, pregnancy and breastfeeding helped give me a boost of confidence in the boob department. But everything I read told me that once I had my baby or stopped breastfeeding, I would be forced to say goodbye to my dreams of bigger, fuller, firmer breasts. Unfortunately, I believed everything I read. The internet really knows how to prey on your postpartum insecurities.

Almost four years later, I've slowly learned to balance my thinking. Of course pregnancy and motherhood changes your body. Buying into these postpartum myths, however, creates fear that can negatively impact the way mothers see themselves and, in turn, parent their children. So, as a note to myself and every other postpartum mom, stop accepting these myths and know that motherhood affects everyone differently boobs included.

1 They'll Sag When You Stop Breastfeeding Giphy Although sagging wasn't my main concern, many moms are told that breastfeeding will cause their breasts to sag. According to Parents, however, breastfeeding isn't the culprit of sagging boobs at all. The way your boobs sit after pregnancy and breastfeeding is largely dependent upon the elasticity of your skin and the weight you gain while pregnant. Essentially, it's beyond your control and not worth the stress.

2 They'll Be Bigger Or Smaller Than Your Pregnancy Boobs Giphy Although breastfeeding will likely make your breasts larger for a time, for the majority of moms, their breasts return to their pre-pregnancy size once you're done breastfeeding, according to Baby Center.

3 They'll Hurt All The Time Giphy One of the biggest reasons women don't breastfeed is that they believe their breasts will be in pain all the time. According to Today's Parent, however, breastfeeding shouldn't hurt aside from the occasional bout of engorgement. If it does, it's usually a sign that something is wrong and not a sign that you should give up altogether.

4 You Might Not Make Enough Milk Giphy Although having a low milk supply can definitely happen, it isn't the norm. Fit Pregnancy noted that having a true low supply is rare, and if it does happen to you, it doesn't mean that you can't breastfeed.

5 You Can Only Wear Ugly Bras If You Breastfeed Giphy There is this idea that nursing moms have to sacrifice any sense of personality and style for functionality and support. But just because you're breastfeeding doesn't mean your nursing bras (or nursing-friendly clothes) have to look similar to the bras your great-grandma wears. There are plenty of gorgeous lingerie and clothing brands that design nursing friendly clothes that prove you shouldn't have to sacrifice style and personality once you have a baby.