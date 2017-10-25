5 Non-Toxic Halloween Face Paint Options For Kids

By now, most parents know that they have to be diligent about ensuring the safety of the Halloween treats their kids eat. From reading labels to checking the wrappers, taking a few extra steps can help avoid some potentially dangerous situations. But what many parents don't know is that paying attention to what you put on your child's face is just as important as what they put in their bellies. If you plan on painting your child's face this year, you need to know some of the non-toxic Halloween face paint options for kids that will help keep them safe.

You may think that wearing face paint is safer than wearing a mask while trick or treating, but there's more to the story. A report published by the Breast Cancer Fund tested nearly 50 Halloween face paints marketed to children. The study found that roughly half of the products contained at least a small amount of the heavy metals arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead or mercury, with some products containing as many as four of them. Exposure to these metals has been linked to developmental delays, hormonal imbalances, and even cancer. It is not known exactly how much exposure a child needs to have to these chemicals to see these harmful effects, but as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned, there is no safe blood level of lead.

So when you're shopping for your kids' face paint, it is important to read the labels carefully to check for dangerous ingredients. We've rounded up a few brands that are safe to use on children. If you are concerned about the safety of face paint you already own, be sure to check the labels for benzophenones, BHT, ethoxylated ingredients, formaldehyde, fragrance, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, silica, styrene compounds, and talc, as Woman's Day suggested.

1 Mommy's Choice Amazon.com Mommy's Choice Face Paint Kit ($15, Amazon) is a non-toxic face painting kit that is safe enough for your tiny trick or treaters. The set comes with brushes, sponges, and 30 stencils to help you create the look you want. And when all of the Halloween fun is over, the paint is easily removable with soap and water.

2 Love Arts Crafts Face Paint Crayons Amazon.com If paint isn't your thing, you may want to try face paint crayons ($12, Amazon). With less mess than traditional paint, the crayons are easy to use, and come clean with soap and water. And if you need some inspiration for the perfect design, the set comes with an e-book with design instructions.

3 Crazy Paintz Face & Body Paint The Crazy Paintz Face and Body Paint set ($10, Walmart) comes in six vibrant colors that can be used to create the perfect Halloween look. All of the ingredients are FDA approved, and safe for both children and pregnant women.

4 Ruby Red Face & Body Paint Just add water to Ruby Red Face Paint ($13, Amazon), and start creating all of the creepy, crazy, or just plain cute designs you can imagine. The paints are vegan and are totally safe for kids ages 3 and older.