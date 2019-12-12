You thought being a Leap Year baby was rough? Try being the opening act for the birthday of the "Prince of Peace,” a.k.a. Jesus Christ. As if it weren’t enough to have your birthday the day before the biggest holiday in the Christian tradition, Christmas Eve babies have to deal with a host of folklore and myths related to their date of birth, like the one about them not being able to see spirits (more on that later). Thankfully, some old wives tales about babies born on Christmas Eve are actually pretty great.

But before we go down the superstition rabbit hole, let’s talk hard science. As it turns out Christmas Eve babies are rather rare. Data reporter Matt Stiles of the Daily Viz created a graphic to determine how common a birthday is. Come to find out, December 24 ranks 364th. So even if you are competing with Santa and J.C. for attention, you’ve likely got SkyZone and Chucky Cheese on lock for your birthday party. Science also suggests that December babies in general have a higher chance at living past 100. In a study published in the Journal of Aging Research, it was found that “more semi-supercentenarians than expected were born in December.” So even if your birth date isn’t great, you get more of them. Better yet, December babes are supposedly less irritable, according to The Atlantic. Good thing, because those Christmas Eve babes are gonna need to stay chill when they hear what these old wives’ tales have in store for them.

1. Prepare to become a werewolf or witch Sasirin Pamai / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Puberty is tough enough, but according to Italian legend it’s downright beastly. For Christmas Eve babies, come age 13 or so, you can expect to become a “lupo mannaro” werewolf or “strega” witch, explained ILoveWerewolves.com. Hope you're ready for a lifetime of "Witchy Woman" being played at all of your birthday parties.

2. Enjoy the ability to converse with beasts Now that you’re a witch or werewolf, it only makes sense that you’re able to talk to beasts, which is the case according to the Encyclopædia of Superstitions, Folklore, and the Occult Sciences of the World. Unfortunately the book doesn’t elaborate beyond that leaving us to speculate as to whether the term “beasts” can be applied to rude bosses, snarky co-workers, and mothers-in-law. If so, we're going to go ahead and call this a Christmas Eve baby super power.

3. Add to resume: Spirit Blindness Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The Psychic Well Blog reported that from 1787 we get the superstition that children born on Christmas Eve or Christmas day cannot see spirits. For those of us who have seen the 1999 blockbuster The Sixth Sense, I think we can all agree that this is a plus.

4. Get your ghost on If you’ve always had a soft spot for Casper, here’s a fun one: Those who are born on Christmas Eve turn into ghosts on that day every year while they sleep. Who’s ready to catch some ZZZs now? Superstitionsonline.com said that “if you don’t want to have this happen to you, the remedy is to count the holes in a sieve from 11 o’clock on Christmas Eve until morning.” Which is to say, better go check your kitchen utensils.