Kate Middleton and Prince William are incredibly hands on as parents. No matter where they go or what they do with their family of three, they're always putting time and attention into their kids — and it shows. Any parent can take note by the way that they interact with their three young kids under the age of five — and these five parenting hacks from Middleton and Prince William prove that they handle the smallest royals with ease.

Although Prince William and Middleton have plenty of help from their nannies and staff, according to PopSugar, they are also not afraid to get their hands dirty and discipline their kids one on one. During every single royal appearance they make with their kids, Prince William and Middleton show just how much of devoted parents they are to their youngest brood.

Being parents to three kids under the age of five isn't easy, even if they are as cute as theirs. Seriously, their 5-year-old son, Prince George, 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, and 9-month-old son, Prince Louis, are all so adorable — but even Middleton and Prince William have to look past this when it comes to disciplining and rewarding their children.

Just take it from them and their five parenting hacks (one for each year they've been parents) that show everyone how to deal with little kids (even when they can be royal pains in the you-know-what).

1. Talk To Children At Their Level

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In most photos of Middleton and her kids, you'll notice that she's leaning down to their level — and there is a reason for this. Her number one secret to parenting is to crouch down and look her children in the eye, according to TODAY. This shows her kids that they have her complete, undivided attention which allows for better communication and "fosters a bond."

This is something that every parent can easily adopt. The next time they're out in public with their kids and they're not listening, try getting down to their level and talking to them.

2. Turn Life Into A Game

Middleton knows that making things seem fun and like a game is the best way to get kids to do something they don't necessarily want to do. During a polo match earlier this summer, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were having loads of fun, running around on the sidelines. Middleton was reportedly trying to "tire out" her kids, according to People, so they would get all of their energy out. And she did this by making a game of it.

An onlooker described this event to People:

She seemed to say to them, "First to the polo field is the winner!" She was trying to get them tired before they had to go back to the car to leave.

Sometimes, all it takes is a little competition to get kids interested in something — because all games are fun to kids at their age.

3. Let Kids Be Kids

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although there is a lot of official protocol that the members of the royal family have to follow, Middleton and Prince William know that it's super important to just let kids be kids.

During that same polo match, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were running around, just like every other kid and the couple did not seem to mind. They even encouraged it. While some parents might have wanted their kids to give the match their full attention, Middleton and Prince William knew that their kids were more invested with playing than watching — and that is so OK.

4. Comfort Is Key

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the best things about Prince William and Middleton is that they are super quick to help their children and run to their side when they are upset and have a mishap in public, according to TIME.

When Princess Charlotte fell during the Trooping of the Color this past summer, Middleton immediately knelt down to comfort her daughter and held her as the parade continued, according to TIME. Although Middleton was supposed to be calm and collected during the parade, she dropped everything to go to her daughter's aide — and that's something every parent can employ.

5. & Communication Is, Too

It's clear by their crouching that Prince William and Middleton value hearing what their kids have to say. It's communicative skills like these that are vital between any parent and child relationship. And this is something that Prince William has said that he wants to continue with his children well into their teens.

Prince William told CALMZine in 2017:

Catherine and I are clear that we both want George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings. Over the past year, we have visited a number of schools together where we have been amazed listening to children talk about some quite difficult subjects in a really clear and emotionally articulate way — something most adults struggle with.

Their techniques may seem obvious but they clearly are working for them and they work super well.