5 'Riverdale' Jughead Costumes For Kids That Are Totally Reusable

If you remember Archie Comics like I do, you remember fun-loving characters, with pretty innocent plotlines. But the Riverdale of today, as in the CW’s Riverdale, is anything but simple. Some of the simplest characters have turned into complex beings, especially Jughead. He’s gone from silly to slightly creepy, and you can’t help but love the transformation, which is why so many parents are looking for Riverdale Jughead costumes for kids this Halloween.

Honestly, it's a perfect idea to channel some of Riverdale’s mystery, and dress your kids as the beloved characters from the series. If you want to dress your kids up like Jughead, also known as Jug, this Halloween, there are a ton of cheap, easy ideas that are really easy to throw together, and will definitely be tons of fun to reveal. (Especially if the whole family is going as the Riverdale gang.)

Although the classic comic book version Jughead wasn't too trendy outside of rocking an actual crown, the Jughead Jones of Riverdale has more of a hipster sense of style. He keeps it simple, but stylish, which makes Jughead an easy costume to pull together with stuff in your kid's closet. (Bonus, if you have to buy pieces, you can totally reuse them.) And now with versions of his whoopie cap, or crown-style beanie, it's even easier to pull off a Jughead costume this Halloween for the littlest fans.