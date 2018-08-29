5 Things That Always Go On Sale Labor Day Weekend, So Plan Accordingly

Labor Day signifies a lot of things — the end of summer, the beginning of the school year, and... deal time. That's right, there are some big bargains to be had this coming weekend if you know what to look for. We've rounded up 5 products that always go on sale Labor Day weekend so you can prepare to save. It might not quite be a Black Friday or a Cyber Monday, but Labor Day weekend is a prime time to shop.

In the past, I was a little suspicious of Labor Day deals. Of course, all of the summer clothes are on clearance because the season has passed, but who knows what will be fashionable next year, or what your kids will fit into by then? Then I had an "aha" moment. If summer clothes are on sale, then a whole bunch of other seasonal items must also be marked down, that tend to be more timeless. I started daydreaming about new deck furniture for my future backyard oasis. It turns out, Labor Day is indeed the savviest time to shop for patio furniture, according to Brad's Deals. (I see a chaise lounge in my very near future!)

Beyond clothes and patio furniture, stores slash prices on quite a few other items this time of year. "Retailers are making room for other seasonal merchandise in many areas," explained Consumer Reports. So, without further ado, here are five of the best annual Labor Day deals.

1 Laptops Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images For many kids, school starts right after Labor Day, and that means back-to-school sales. Interestingly enough, that extends to some tech gear. "If you haven't gotten that much needed laptop before assignment due dates start rolling in this is your time to grab a greatly discounted laptop," explained Brad's Deals. The experts over at Laptop magazine confirmed that back-to-school season (June to September) is a smart time to buy a laptop, but added that there are two other good times to pull the trigger on a new notebook: the holiday season (September to December) and spring (February to April).

2 Grills Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While most people might be looking to hang up their grill tongs for the season, now could actually be the best time to invest in a new grill. "[It's] a great time to look for a deal on a gas grill, especially if you plan to fire up well past summer. You can find grills on sale from now through October," explained Consumer Reports. So just how much can you expect to save if you buy a grill now? "Discounts of 25 percent off grills are typical, but some retailers will get as low as 75 percent off the original price," explained Phil Dengler of BestBlackFriday.com, in a previous interview with Romper.

3 Shoes Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images With the change in season, certain retailers are holding major sales on footwear, ranging from summer to back-to-school styles, according to Brad's Deals. The best part is that these shoe deals don't just cover flip flops. "Impressive sitewide discounts at Shoes.com, Crocs, and Clarks resulted in price lows on a wide selection of men's, women's, and kids' footwear last year," explained Deal News. I, for one, will be stocking up on Toms, which is currently offering 35 percent off select styles.

4 Mattresses Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images After a busy summer, you might be ready to fall into bed, and conveniently, mattresses tend to go on sale for Labor Day weekend. "Year after year, September is the time for mattress sales. Expect these from department stores and mattress centers, usually as a part of Labor Day deals," explained CBS News reporting on "What to buy on sale every month of the year in 2018."