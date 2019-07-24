With your child's first day of kindergarten right around the corner, it's completely normal for there to be a full range of feelings taking place, from excitement to nervousness and everything in between. Heading off to kindergarten is a big milestone, after all. Your baby is growing up! But what are some things your kid will do on the first day of kindergarten? I remember fielding inquiries left and right from my daughter about what her first day would be like, which were natural questions that I did my best to answer by recounting my own experience. It was only 35 years ago, after all... surely things hadn't changed that much?

You can help prepare your child (and yourself!) for kindergarten by reading books with your child that center around school, picking out a special "first day of school" outfit and practicing your morning routine ahead of time, as recommended by Parent Map. If there is an opportunity to meet your child's teacher and any kids that will be in the same class, take advantage, as that will help ease any separation anxiety that may occur, according to Parents. I love the life lessons quote from Robert Fulghum's All I Really Need To Know I Learned in Kindergarten, that still rings true today:

Live a balanced life - learn some and drink some and draw some and paint some and sing and dance and play and work everyday some.

Sounds good to me, right? Now, back to that original, valid question of what your child will actually be doing on their first day of kindergarten. Here's a refresher, even though it's true, some things haven't changed all that much in 35 years.

1. A fun activity immediately On the first day of kindergarten, the teacher will be extra busy talking to parents, helping with any separation issues that may occur, consoling any crying children and talking with office staff. The teacher will want kids working on an activity as soon as they arrive so she/he can deal with everything. Your child can look forward to a fun activity right away, like a puzzle, play-doh or pattern blocks, according to Simple Kinder.

2. Introductions Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock On your child's first day of kindergarten, the teacher will introduce children to the day's schedule by talking about each activity before actually doing it, explained Simple Kinder. She or he will first introduce themselves, and as the day progresses, your child will have each activity explained to them: whether it's lining up, raising your hand if you have a question, or going outside for recess. The purpose of the first day of school is to establish that routine and the who/why/how of each activity before it happens.

3. Recess Kindergarten should be about PLAY as much as anything else, and your child will have a chance to visit the school playground to check out what they have to look forward to during recess all year long. Be sure to ask your child if they went down the slide!

4. Potty talk Your child is used to using the bathroom whenever they want or need to at home, so according to Sharing Kindergarten, the teacher will definitely be discussing going to the restroom with your brand new kindergartner. To avoid potty accidents and get students trained on trying to go before they have to go, the class will be making multiple trips to the restroom. Eventually, everyone will get adjusted to the routine, but on the first day, there will be lots of "potty talk."