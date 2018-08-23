When you think of the royal family, the first names that come to mind probably include William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan. But Prince Charles wasn't the only child born to Queen Elizabeth: The matriarch had three other children, and each of them had two children of their own, so there are more royals than you might realize — like Princess Eugenie, the 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. What else do you need to know? Her zodiac sign is actually a good start, because Princess Eugenie is such an Aries in so many ways.

Eugenie has been in the headlines more than usual as of late because of her upcoming wedding to wine merchant Jack Brooksbank, slated for October 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married several months ago, of course). Still, she's been there all along, showing up in fabulous hats at fancy events and following all the rules of royal decorum and hanging with celebs. Speaking of celebs, rumored to be on the guest list for Eugenie and Jack's wedding are Cara Delevingne, James Blunt, Amal and George Clooney, and Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, according to Harper's Bazaar. (Jack Brooksbank is the European manager for Casamigos Tequila, founded by Clooney and Gerber, so that makes sense!)

For a crash course on all things Princess Eugenie before her big day (which unfortunately will not be televised), the stars can tell you quite a bit.

1 She's Admirably Idealistic princesseugenie on Instagram As an ambassador for the ocean conservation organization Project 0, Eugenie is committed to raising awareness about the dangers of single-use plastic to the environment. And she walks the walk, too: She's even banning plastics from her wedding. “My whole house is anti-plastic now – and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well,” Eugenie told British Vogue. This kind of resolve is classic Aries, as Horoscope.com explained: "Aries are passionate, idealistic, and occasionally frustrated when the world doesn't live up to their (sometimes unrealistic) expectations."

2 She's Not Particularly Patient princesseugenie on Instagram Aries are known for many things, but having the patience of a saint isn't typically one of them — even first thing in the morning. "I read my personal e-mails when I wake up," Eugenie told Harper's Bazaar. "My mum always says, 'What's the point of rolling straight out of bed and looking at your e-mails? It can ruin the first few hours of your morning. If you just wait… ' But I really can't!" After checking emails, she continued, "I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they're quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot." "What is happening right now is most important to Aries," explained Cafe Astrology. "Impatience is a definite vice, and innovation is a huge strength. Aries loves to start anything new, and they have trouble sitting still."

3 She's An Artist At Heart princesseugenie on Instagram "I've loved art since I was very little," Eugenie told Harper's Bazaar. Now a director at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in London, the royal went on to say that a "seminal moment" for her was seeing the groundbreaking artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's work in NYC at the age of 16. "Basquiat is my hero. I did a study on him at school, and learned to paint like him," she said. Once again, this fate seemed written in the stars. Fire signs are known for being creative, and "Aries artists often lead their art and push boundaries through visionary avant-garde art forms," according to The Spirit Science.

4 She's Strong As Steel princesseugenie on Instagram As a child, Eugenie suffered from scoliosis, a painful and potentially debilitating curvature of the spine, according to People. At just 12 years old, she endured an 8-hour operation which left her with steel rods and screws in her neck and spine. Now healthy and strong, she works to help kids like her as the patron of the a fundraising campaign for The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (where her surgery was performed). That kind of (literally) steely resolve is 100 percent Aries, according to Horoscope.com: "Strong, adamant, and forged in fire, it's fitting that Aries' secret weapon is iron, one of the strongest elements. Weld, cast, machine, forge, temper, harden, or anneal it, iron can take on a seemingly limitless range of shapes and qualities."