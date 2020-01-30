50 Puzzles For Every Age In Honor Of National Puzzle Day
Putting together a puzzle is one of the most relaxing things in the world to me. My kids love them too, and have since they were little. Luckily, there are puzzles for every age so the entire family can reap the benefits of these sweet, quiet activities.
Whether it's a jigsaw puzzle, a puzzle board, or a crossword puzzle, getting your brain working and your family together to work on a puzzle can have numerous benefits. Held on Jan. 29, National Puzzle Day, according to National Day Calendar, aims to celebrate the joy that comes from solving a puzzle. It might be hard to know exactly which puzzle is right for your child, but thinking about their interests, age, and ability to stick with a task for an extended amount of time can help. A toddler and a pre-teen may not be interested in putting together the same puzzles, but there is definitely a puzzle out there for everyone regardless of age.
Whether you use puzzles to bond as a family, work on concentration, or teach your kids patience (let's face it, they may need some help with that), there is a perfect puzzle for kids of all ages just waiting to be solved and this list can help get you started.
Puzzles For Age 1
They might just chew on a few pieces, but these are great introductions to the world of puzzles.
Puzzles For Age 2
Characters and animals are a fun way to introduce a toddler to a puzzle. (And to introduce them to keeping pieces together.)
Puzzles For Age 3
Big, chunky pieces that have a little more detail are great for this age.
Puzzles For Age 4
Big floor puzzles are so fun for the preschool set.
Puzzles For Age 5
Five is when puzzles really start looking like the ones you remember from your own youth.
Puzzles For Age 6
Obsessed with that burger puzzle.
Puzzles For Age 7
This is the perfect age to start trying out some tricky photos on puzzle sets.
Puzzles For Age 8
Puzzles For Age 9
And now we're into the lots of little pieces stage of puzzles. Bonus: this age knows how to clean up.
Puzzles For Ages 10 & Up
And now it's time for puzzles you can all do together as a family — the perfect activity.