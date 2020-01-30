Romper
50 Puzzles For Every Age In Honor Of National Puzzle Day

By Ashley Jones
Putting together a puzzle is one of the most relaxing things in the world to me. My kids love them too, and have since they were little. Luckily, there are puzzles for every age so the entire family can reap the benefits of these sweet, quiet activities.

Whether it's a jigsaw puzzle, a puzzle board, or a crossword puzzle, getting your brain working and your family together to work on a puzzle can have numerous benefits. Held on Jan. 29, National Puzzle Day, according to National Day Calendar, aims to celebrate the joy that comes from solving a puzzle. It might be hard to know exactly which puzzle is right for your child, but thinking about their interests, age, and ability to stick with a task for an extended amount of time can help. A toddler and a pre-teen may not be interested in putting together the same puzzles, but there is definitely a puzzle out there for everyone regardless of age.

Whether you use puzzles to bond as a family, work on concentration, or teach your kids patience (let's face it, they may need some help with that), there is a perfect puzzle for kids of all ages just waiting to be solved and this list can help get you started.

Puzzles For Age 1

Melissa & Doug First Play Wooden Jumbo Knob Safari Animal Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$13
GYBBER&MUMU Wooden Preschool Colorful Shape Puzzle
GYBBER&MUMU | 
$8
Melissa & Doug Jumbo Knob Puzzle - Barnyard Animals
Melissa & Doug | 
$10
Hape First Shapes Toddler Wooden Learning Puzzle
Hape | 
$17
DJECO BigaBasic Wooden Puzzle
DJECO | 
$9

They might just chew on a few pieces, but these are great introductions to the world of puzzles.

Puzzles For Age 2

Melissa & Doug Vehicles Jumbo Knob Wooden Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$20
Melissa & Doug Fish Colors Mix 'n Match Wooden Peg Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$8
Cardinal Pinkfong Baby Shark Chunky Wooden Sound Puzzle 5pc
Cardinal | 
$15
$12
Melissa & Doug Pets Mix 'n Match Wooden Peg Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$14
Melissa & Doug Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh and Friends Jumbo Knob Wooden Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$8

Characters and animals are a fun way to introduce a toddler to a puzzle. (And to introduce them to keeping pieces together.)

Puzzles For Age 3

Aile Toddler Wooden Preschool Learning Shape Peg Puzzle Board Toys
Aile | 
$9
Jamohom Wooden 26 Letters Puzzles Educational Toys
Jamohom | 
$26
$15
Babe Rock Wooden Number Puzzles for Toddlers
Babe Rock | 
$20
XREXS Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles for Toddlers
XREXS | 
$17
Melissa & Doug Musical Instruments Sound Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$14

Big, chunky pieces that have a little more detail are great for this age.

Puzzles For Age 4

Babe Rock Sorting Toys Wooden Learning Puzzle Shape Sorting Clock Numbers
Babe Rock | 
$18
Melissa & Doug Dinosaur Dawn Jumbo Jigsaw Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$13
Magic Cabin Arc Balancing Toy
Magic Cabin | 
$20
Melissa & Doug Construction Vehicles 4-in-1 Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles
Melissa & Doug | 
$12
Melissa & Doug Ballet Recital Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle With Storage Tray
Melissa & Doug | 
$16

Big floor puzzles are so fun for the preschool set.

Puzzles For Age 5

Coogam Wooden Tetris Puzzle Brain Teasers Toy
Coogam | 
$8
Ravensburger Pixar Friends Giant Floor Puzzle 60pc
Ravensburger | 
$10
Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$9
Toykraft Orchestra 36 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Set
Toykraft | 
$13
Juvale Kids Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles Bulk Pack
Juvale | 
$24
$13

Five is when puzzles really start looking like the ones you remember from your own youth.

Puzzles For Age 6

Melissa & Doug USA Map Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$14
YONGTENG City Building Set with Burger Shop Puzzle
YONGTENG | 
$30
Melissa & Doug Rainforest Jumbo Jigsaw Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$13
Smithsonian Endangered Species Puzzle
Smithsonian | 
$13
Larsen Puzzles Volcanoes Educational Jigsaw Puzzle
Larsen Puzzles | 
$17

Obsessed with that burger puzzle.

Puzzles For Age 7

Ava Lynne's Toys Kids Wooden Puzzles Set with Drawstring Storage Bag
Ava Lynne's Toys | 
$30
Disney Frozen 2 199-Piece Foil Puzzle
Disney | 
$10
$7
Melissa & Doug World Map Jumbo Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$13
CubicFun National Geographic 3D Kids Puzzles
CubicFun | 
$20
Springbok Discovery Island Puzzle
Springbok | 
$14

This is the perfect age to start trying out some tricky photos on puzzle sets.

Puzzles For Age 8

Ravensburger Gathering At Twilight XXL Puzzle 200pc
Ravensburger | 
$14
$8
ROBOTIME Walking Trex Dinosaur 3D Wooden Craft Kit Puzzle
ROBOTIME | 
$27
Ravensburger Children's World Globe 180 Piece 3D Jigsaw Puzzl
Ravensburger | 
$30
$15
SUNSOUT INC Animal Magic 100 pc Jigsaw Puzzle
SUNSOUT INC | 
$10
Melissa & Doug Underwater Oasis Jumbo Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$13

Puzzles For Age 9

Melissa & Doug Human Anatomy 2-Sided Jumbo Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug | 
$13
Ravensburger Laundry Day XXL Puzzle 300pc
Ravensburger | 
$14
$8
New York Puzzle Company Harry Potter Pesky Pixies 300 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
New York Puzzle Company | 
$18
Master Pieces Animal Planet 4-pack Multipack 100 Piece Puzzles
Master Pieces | 
$12
Buffalo Games Star Wars Droids 300 Large Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Buffalo Games | 
$11

And now we're into the lots of little pieces stage of puzzles. Bonus: this age knows how to clean up.

Puzzles For Ages 10 & Up

DJECO Puzz Art Octopus Jig Saw Puzzle
DJECO | 
$15
Ravensburger Disney Castle 216 Piece 3D Jigsaw Puzzle for Kids and Adults
Ravensburger | 
$57
$35
Master Pieces Tropics Breaking Waves 300pc EzGrip Puzzle
Master Pieces | 
$13
Robotime 3D Puzzle Music Box Wooden Craft Kit Robot
Robotime | 
$33
Buffalo Games Delightful Donuts 300 Large Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Buffalo Games | 
$11

And now it's time for puzzles you can all do together as a family — the perfect activity.