59 Best-Selling Products On Amazon Prime That Are Weird AF But Will Change Your Life

Being labeled weird can be a very good thing — especially when you're talking about innovative products that can change the way you cook, clean, or style your hair. These best-selling products on Amazon Prime that are weird AF include gadgets and tools you've probably never thought twice about owning — or, even more likely, never dreamed existed. But once you get a sense of how easy and fun they make life, you'll never want to be without them again.

You could purchase a traditional frying pan for making eggs. But when you add a sprinkle of weirdness to the design, you end up with items like an electric egg cooker or egg roller, both of which whip up perfect eggs and egg roll treats in just minutes — and without any guesswork involved on your part.

The same weirdness rule applies to innovative hair tools, like a curling iron that takes in strands of your hair and spits out flawless spiral curls without much effort on your part. Or a thawing tray — an odd kitchen product that magically defrosts frozen meat and ingredients in minutes.

Sometimes the only thing to do is be grateful that a product is so amazingly weird — and then snatch it up fast so that it can change your life.

1. An Electric Egg Cooker For Easy, Perfect Breakfasts Maxi-Matic Egg Cooker $15 Amazon See on Amazon Eggs are great for a myriad of reasons, but can be incredibly difficult to cook to perfection them. Making them just right takes precise timing — unless you own this egg cooker, which does all of the hard work for you. This cooker prepares up to seven eggs and can turn out soft-boiled, hard-boiled, poached, or medium-cooked eggs in minutes. It has an automatic shut-off function, and comes with a measuring cup, poaching tray, and omelette tray. And you can score it in six colors.

2. A Collapsible Steel Straw That Folds In Half For Travel Wisedom Collapsible Straw $15 Amazon See on Amazon Replace plastic straws with this eco-friendly collapsible steel straw, which has a genius design that makes it stand out: you can fold it in half and store it in its durable carrying case for travel. The BPA-free straw washes easily with soapy water, and the case comes in a few different colors.

3. The Australian Pink Clay Mask That Fights Blackheads Alya Skin Australian Pink Clay Mask $40 Amazon See on Amazon Clay masks may be a dime a dozen these days, but this Australian pink clay mask has proven itself a blackhead-fighting, pore-refining superstar, thanks to a nearly perfect five-star rating. Made with 100 percent kaolin clay that absorbs sebum and prevents and treats acne, reviewers say this affordable mask softens their skin and makes it glow — and smells pretty amazing, on top of everything.

4. This Sleek Bamboo Makeup Brush Holder And Display Stand JackCubeDesign Bamboo Brush Holder $20 Amazon See on Amazon Here's an elegant solution for all of the many makeup brushes you own: a bamboo brush holder and organizer with enough space for 31 brushes of various sizes. The display case also features a leather drawer that protects brushes from dirt, dust, and damage.

5. A Set Of Magnetic Stickers That Keep Posters In Place Without Damaging Walls GoodHangups Damage Free Poster and Picture Hangers (16 Pack) $27 Amazon See on Amazon Featured on Shark Tank, these poster and picture hangers consist of stickers and magnets that keep artwork and photos up on your wall without damaging paint or leaving holes behind. They're safe to use on most surfaces, including wood, bricks, plaster, stainless steel, and more.

6. This Powerful Drain Opener That Blasts Away Clogs Fdit Air Power Blaster Drain Opener $32 Amazon See on Amazon No matter how bad the clog in your toilet, sink, or shower is, this powerful drain opener goes above and beyond what you've come to expect from ordinary plungers. This tool delivers a high pressure shot of gas that its manufacturers say is the equivalent of one storm hurricane, so you can guarantee it's effective at unblocking clogged drains and pipes of everything from hair to grease — all without the use of chemicals.

7. A Fool-Proof Hair Curling Tool That Delivers Effortless Spiral Curls Infinitipro By Conair Curl Secret 2 $70 Amazon See on Amazon This high-tech curling iron may just be the simplest one you've ever used. It works like magic: insert a small section of your hair into its titanium ceramic curl chamber, and this tool delivers perfect spiral curls each time, with practically no effort on your part. You can program it to one of three timer settings, depending on how tight or loose you want your curls to be, and it comes with two interchangeable barrels in 1-inch and 1 1/4-inch sizes.

8. This Rain-Proof Portable Campfire For Outdoor Trips Radiate Portable Campfire $28 Amazon See on Amazon So maybe you aren't skilled at building a fire with just some twigs and your hands — no need to stress about it when you take this portable campfire on your outdoor adventures. The campfire is made from non-toxic soy wax and burns for at least three hours at a time — and it's even wind- and rain-resistant.

9. An Animal Cable Protector That Keeps Wires From Fraying Cable Chompers $6 Amazon See on Amazon Protect cables and cords from fraying and damage with these adorable animal cable chompers, which are made from PVC and provide a gap on the underside where you can store and organize wires. The Chompers come in 18 animal designs that include pigs, dogs, and seals.

10. These Snug-Fitting Apple Pencil Caps That Protect Writing Accessories PencilCozy Combo Pack (3 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon The Apple pencil cap prevents Apple pencils from rolling — and protects both pencils and lightning adapters when they're stored in your bag. Designed from silicone rubber, reviewers say it stays snug on your accessories. The cap comes in blue or white.

11. These Clever Clips That Keep Plastic Bags Upright And Organized Jokari Baggy Rack Sandwich Bag Racks (6 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Get more use out of your plastic bags with these sandwich bag racks, which clip onto bags to keep them upright so you can pour ingredients and leftovers straight into them without making a mess. The clips have a non-slip rubber base so they'll stay put on counters, and you can use them to dry and store bags, as well.

12. The Natural Pimple Patch Solution For Overnight Zit Relief C&C By Clean and Clear Over Zit Spot Patches (30 Patches) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Wear these pimple patches at night and wake up to cleaner, clearer skin. The patches naturally soak up sebum and pus with its key zit-fighting ingredient: hydrocolloid. Each set comes with 30 patches in two sizes that include 15 transparent patches and 15 patterned designs — because who says you can't have a little fun while you get rid of acne?

13. A Jewel-Like Pair Of Toe Separators For Foot Aches And Pains YogaToes Gems $30 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you deal with plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammertoes, or just your run-of-the-mill achy feet at the end of a long day, wearing these toe separators and stretchers for just one hour each day can bring you both immediate and long-term relief. Made from BPA-free medical-grade gel, these separators stretch out toes, increase flexibility, and help relieve you of foot pain.

14. An Odor-Killing Toilet Spray That Prevents Embarrassing Situations Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $5 Amazon See on Amazon Never stress about unpleasant bathroom smells again — just spritz this toilet spray into the water before you go, and its blend of chemical-free and non-toxic botanical ingredients neutralize odors before they have a chance to make an unwelcome appearance. Best of all: this spray is packaged in a travel-friendly bottle so you can take it with you anywhere (including dinner parties).

15. These Sturdy Magnetic Clips That Can Hold Up To 12 Pounds Neodymium Hook Magnets (5 Hooks) $9 Amazon See on Amazon These sturdy neodymium hooks are unlike any other you'll come across: each zinc-plated steel hook holds up to 12 pounds. Reviewers use these magnetic hooks to hold everything from clothing and towels to Christmas lights. Reviewers say they're incredibly strong.

16. A Quirky Power Strip That Pivots To Fit Every Space Quirky Pivot Power Strip $27 Amazon See on Amazon It may not look like a traditional power strip — but that's the point: this pivoting strip has six outlets and can be bent into different shapes to accommodate your space and wrap around your furniture. It has a 4-foot extension cord and comes in three fun colors: teal, pink, or green.

17. This Easy-To-Use Garlic Chopper That Keeps Your Hands Clean Chef'n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper $8 Amazon See on Amazon You'll never need to dirty up a cutting board or wash garlic odor off your hands again when you use this garlic chopper to easily and quickly mince garlic. Insert a piece of garlic into the tool, roll it (the longer you roll, the finer your garlic), and its interior blades get to work chopping and mincing. The chopper is dishwasher-safe and compact for easy storage.

18. A Thawing Tray That Safely Defrosts Meat In Just Minutes Jia Le Defrosting Tray $20 Amazon See on Amazon How many times have you returned home before dinnertime to confront the reality that you forgot to defrost meat ahead of time and now having nothing to eat? You'll never experience that stress again when you keep this defrosting tray around. The conductive metal tray safely thaws frozen meat, poultry, fish, and other foods in just minutes — and is dishwasher friendly.

19. This Healthier Ice-Cream And Sorbet Maker That Creates Fruity Frozen Treats Yonanas Soft Serve Ice-Cream Maker $40 Amazon See on Amazon Whip up wholesome frozen treats with this soft serve maker, which transforms fruits and veggies into ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. Creating unique recipes is as simple as tossing frozen fruit into the chute and pressing the plunger — and all of the components can be washed in the dishwasher.

20. A Soothing Cold-Pressed Organic Aloe Vera Gel For Dry Skin Majestic Pure Aloe Vera Gel $19 Amazon See on Amazon This soothing aloe vera gel is made from cold-pressed organic aloe vera and vitamin C with absolutely no chemicals, fragrances, or alcohol. Use it to heal and repair dry, cracked skin and to get relief from razor burn, insect bites, or conditions like eczema.

21. The Smart Mug With A Temperature Control For Perfectly Warm Beverages Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug $80 Amazon See on Amazon No matter what temperature you prefer your coffee, tea, or hot cocoa, this temperature control ceramic mug can be set via your smartphone so that your beverage stays the ideal temperature for hours. Save preset temps for various drinks, and select an LED color for your mug that gets you in a good mood.

22. This Wearable Earphone Bracelet That Keeps Wires Untangled Wraps Wearable Braided Wristband Headphone Earbuds $20 Amazon See on Amazon When you store earphone or earbuds in your bag, it almost always means having to untangle wires before you can use them. These wearable braided headphones keep them in one convenient place — on your wrist — so that you can carry them anywhere and keep wires untangled. It comes in six colors and has a universal one-button microphone.

23. This Cushion-Soft Sleeping Headphones Set With A Travel Bag CozyPhones Sleep Headphones With Travel Bag $15 Amazon See on Amazon Falling asleep to the sounds of music or radio chatter can be comforting, but wearing a standard set of headphones in bed is anything but comfortable. These sleep headphones, which come with a travel bag, are designed inside of a cushion-soft band of material, so you can wear them all night long and you'll forget they're even on.

24. A Dragon-Shaped Multi-Tool Carabiner For Quick Fixes And Emergencies UST Tool-a-Long Multi-Tool Carabiners $13 Amazon See on Amazon Clip this multi-tool carabiner onto your backpack or bag —and experience peace of mind when you realize it can be used to fix a solve about a million problems that might pop up. The tool includes a ruler, butterfly wrench, Phillips screwdriver, cord cutter, seven-position hex wrench, and flat head screwdriver.

25. A Compact Massage Roller That You Can Use With Essential Oils Anself Back Roller Massager $8 Amazon See on Amazon Anytime you need a quick massage to relieve tension in your back, arms, legs, neck, or feet, pull out this roller massager and simply roll it over aching muscles. It comes in five colors and features a hole design where you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil for even more soothing comfort.

26. An All-Natural Shoe Deodorizer And Foot Spray With Essential Oils Sprayzee Natural Shoe Deodorizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon This natural shoe deodorizer and foot spray kills odors using nothing more than eight effective therapeutic grade essential oils and ingredients: tea tree oil, peppermint oil, apple cider vinegar, thyme oil, bergamot oil, grapefruit oil, clove oil, and eucalyptus oil. Without chemicals, aluminum, or parabens, this formula safely destroys bacteria, germs, and fungus — and leaves your feet and shoes smelling citrus fresh and clean.

27. The Smartphone Finger Stand That Serves As A Kickstand And Phone Grip Lamicall Finger Ring Stand $8 Amazon See on Amazon Set your smartphone down on this sturdy and strong finger ring stand so that it never has to come into contact with germ-filled counters and public spaces. The zinc alloy and stainless steel ring has 360-degree rotation — and attaches to the back of your phone with adhesive 3M tape. It comes in black, matte black, and silver.

28. A Wireless Bluetooth Shower Speaker With A Long Battery Life iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 Amazon See on Amazon Listen to music or audio books in the shower or by the pool for up to 10 hours at a time with this wireless Bluetooth shower speaker, which connects to most devices within a 33-foot range. The speaker has an easy-to-read display and is 100 percent waterproof.

29. This Clever Cupholder Caddy For An Even More Relaxing Bath SipCaddy $14 Amazon See on Amazon Self-care bath days are even more relaxing when you install this drink caddy on tile or glass surfaces and use it to hold wine, beer, coffee mugs, or other drinks. The caddy's suction cup grip stays on for a long time, comes in six colors, and can hold up to 7 pounds.

30. A Foolproof Garlic Peeler That Removes Skins In Seconds The Garlic Peeler $6 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to the chore of prepping garlic, this garlic peeler does all of the dirty work for you — which means it removes garlic skins in a snap so that your hands stay clean. Insert a garlic clove into the tool and roll the peeler against a counter or between your fingers. The peeler spits out perfect, skinless cloves.

31. This Organic Coffee Body Scrub For Gentle Exfoliation First Botany Cosmeceuticals Arabica Coffee Scrub $15 Amazon See on Amazon Use this organic coffee body scrub anywhere you need gentle exfoliation to slough away dead skin cells and flakes. Rich in antioxidants and moisturizing Shea butter, the scrub leaves your body and face smoother, cleaner, and clearer.

32. An Incredibly Loud Alarm Clock That You Won't Sleep Through Sonic Alert $32 Amazon See on Amazon Even if you're the type of serious sleeper who can snooze through an earthquake, the Sonic Alert alarm clock will get you on your feet in the morning in seconds. Not only is this alarm really loud (don't worry, it has an adjustable volume feature for weekends when you require a more gentle wake-up call), but it also literally shakes your bed and blasts pulsating lights that you can't ignore. The clock comes in six colors, and is a must-have item for sleepy heads.

33. The Ultimate Shower Foot Scrubber That Cleans And Massages Feet My Solemate Shower Foot Scrubber $15 Amazon See on Amazon Keep this foot scrubber in your shower and use it to clean, exfoliate, and provide a soothing acupressure massage to your feet. The mat has non-slip suction cups that adhere perfectly to your tub, and it comes in three colors: blue, pink, or clear.

34. A Blue Skin Cream That Calms Red, Sensitive Skin Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream $28 Amazon See on Amazon If you have sensitive skin that is prone to redness, this unique blue (yep, it's blue!) spot cream treatment can reduce inflammation and irritation and add a much-needed boost of hydration to your skin. Its key ingredient is centella asiatica, a plant extract celebrated for its ability to heal skin and prevent scarring.

35. These Eco-Friendly Reusable Zip-Seal Bags BlueAvocado Re-Zip Reusable Storage Bag (5 Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon This pack of five reusable storage bags comes with three sandwich bags and two snack bags made from safe BPA-free PEVA material. You can wash and reuse them over and over again, which is better for the planet and your wallet, and they have double-lock zip closures that won't leak (which is better for lunch boxes or your purse).

36. An Electric Boot And Shoe Dryer That Soaks Up Moisture And Odors PEET Dryer $40 Amazon See on Amazon The next time you come in from the rain or snow, don't wait for nature to dry your shoes or boots — especially when you're going to need them the next day. Position them over this electric shoe and boot dryer, which safely removes moisture and even odors from your footwear: It takes about three to eight hours for this genius gadget to thoroughly dry shoes and boots.

37. The Wireless Phone Charger That Powers Devices Faster Than Others Seneo Wireless Charger $20 Amazon See on Amazon Designed with ATB technology, this wireless charger can fully power up your smartphone 20 percent faster than most other chargers. It's compatible with most phones and glows a soft LED blue light to let you know it's working.

38. A Back Support Band That Trains You To Have Better Posture BetterBack $59 Amazon See on Amazon If you wish your posture was straighter, but can always feel yourself slumping in your seat by mid-morning, try this BetterBack back support tool, which was a Shark Tank winning product. Wear the portable back band around your lower back for 15 minutes each day, and it actually trains you to sit with better posture, which can prevent back pain.

39. This Washable Tool Box Organizer That Makes It Easy To Find What You Need Grypmat $60 Amazon See on Amazon Another Shark Tank winner, this tool box organizer is made with non-slip material, so tools stay in place, and it has five separate compartments to keep your tools better organized. The tool box rolls up for convenient storage and, unlike your average bulky metal tool box, this one can be easily cleaned with soap and water.

40. The Wearable Sherpa Blanket That Keeps You Warm All Winter Long The Comfy $45 Amazon See on Amazon This wearable sherpa blanket was made for all of those freezing cold nights when you just want to wrap yourself up in a blanket and curl up on the couch. The oversized sweatshirt has a hood, is reversible, and comes in blue or pink. It even has storage pockets where you can stash your phone or a few snacks.

41. A Stress-Reducing Weighted Blanked That Will Help You Sleep More Soundly Amy Garden Weighted Blanket $70 Amazon See on Amazon This weighted blanket is 15 pounds of pure comfort, and it's made from breathable cotton with hypoallergenic glass beads in each compartment to add weight to it. Use it for additional warmth on cold nights, but also to help alleviate stress, anxiety, and insomnia.

42. The Herbal Cleansing Balm That Removes Makeup And Dirt Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm $17 Amazon See on Amazon Remove every last stitch of makeup — as well as oil, dirt, and clog-poring sebum — with this gentle Korean beauty sherbet cleansing balm. Made with herbal ingredients like bamboo, hot springs water, and rooibos (and made without harmful chemicals and toxins), the balm becomes an oil-based cleanser with the addition of water and can be used alone or as part one of your double cleansing K-beauty skincare regimen.

43. An Eyeliner Stamp That Delivers A Perfect Cat Eye Each Time Vogue Effects Eyeliner Stamp (Set of 2) $13 Amazon See on Amazon The cat eye is one of the trickiest makeup techniques to get just right, especially if you don't possess Instagram-worthy makeup skills. This set of eyeliner stamps — one for your right eye and one for your left eye — are dual-ended eyeliner tools with a highly pigmented black liner pen on one end and a stamp in the shape of a wing on the other. Apply eyeliner to your top lash line first, and finish off with a quick stamp along the side of your eye for a gorgeous, smudge-proof, waterproof wing.

44. This Whimsical Octopus Tea Infuser That Doubles As A Conversation Starter Fred Octeapus Octopus Tea Infuser $8 Amazon See on Amazon Fill this fun silicone octopus tea infuser with dry tea leaves and position its tentacles so that it hangs perfectly in your mug of hot water to create a delicious brew. The infuser comes in 11 animal designs that include a cat, elephant, and flamingo — just in case you prefer land animals to keep you company during tea time.

45. A Money-Saving Smart LED Lightbulb That You Can Control With Your Phone IVIEW Smart LED Light Bulb $15 Amazon See on Amazon Install this smart LED light bulb anywhere in your home and control it via your smartphone, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. A touch of a button or a few voice commands sets up a lighting schedule for your room, adjusts the brightness of your bulb, and can even change its color. You'll also get your money's worth when you stitch to this bulb: it lasts 20,000 working hours.

46. The Most Musical Flower Pot Speaker That Connects To Your Phone's Playlist Envolve Music Flower Pot $15 Amazon See on Amazon They say talking to your plants helps them grow, so singing to them is even better. This music flower pot connects via Bluetooth to your phone so you can use it to play your own favorite tunes, but it also plays sweet pre-recorded piano pieces by simply touching the plant's leaves. The pot is rechargeable via a USB cable, and features seven different colored lights to set the mood in your room.

47. A Quality Copper Magnetic Bracelet That Can Relieve Arthritis And Other Pain Copper Bracelet $19 Amazon See on Amazon Designed from 99.9 percent copper, this copper magnetic bracelet is hailed by hundreds of reviewers as magic for arthritis, carpal tunnel, and other joint aches and pains. The bracelet is fully adjustable, and is described by countless reviewers as "high quality" and "well made."

48. An Activated Charcoal Shampoo Infused With Shine-Enhancing Essential Oils Venu Activated Charcoal Shampoo $15 Amazon See on Amazon For a fraction of the price of luxury shampoo brands, this activated charcoal shampoo removes oil, dirt, and product build-up from your scalp without damaging or drying your hair. The sulfate-free shampoo is safe on all hair types, including colored and processed hair, and it contains hydrating oils like argan, avocado, and jojoba oils to leave your hair silky and shiny.

49. An Invigorating Bath Detox Made With Seaweed The Seaweed Bath Co. Whole Seaweed Detox Bath $9 Amazon See on Amazon Transform your bath into a detox spa experience with this seaweed detox bath, which contains a wealth of vitamins and minerals (as in more than 65 of them) and its key ingredient: organic bladderwrack seaweed. The vegan formula leaves your skin refreshed, invigorated, and smooth, according to reviewers.

50. This Cult-Favorite Collagen Powder For Stiff Joints And Clear Skin Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides $41 Amazon See on Amazon Collagen powders are all the rage, but the bounty of supplement options just makes it more difficult to find a quality product. Consider this cult-favorite collagen powder — which has more than 4,000 reviews — a winner. Made with pasture-raised, grass-fed collagen, it's free of GMO's, gluten, and dairy and absorbs in beverages a lot quicker than most competitors: and can do everything from make your nails stronger to your hair healthier and thicker. Reviewers also swear it helps relieve joint and muscle pain and can make your skin glow. As always, talk to your doctor before starting any change in your diet.

51. The Futuristic Levitating Speaker That Provides 360-Degree Sound Infiniti Orb Magnetic Levitating Speaker $86 Amazon See on Amazon It looks like something straight out of a science fiction flick, but this magnetic levitating speaker was designed to be even more functional than traditional speakers: the levitation actually provides crystal-clear 360-degree sound. The base illuminates in different colored LED lights, it connects to your phone, iPod, and tablet using Bluetooth, and you can even make this speaker rotate with a simple push of your hand.

52. A Three-Step Makeup Brush Cleaner That Takes The Drama Out Of Disinfecting Brushes Sunandy Makeup Brush Cleaner $24 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your makeup brushes clean and free of germs and bacteria that love to harbor in bristles without making it such a chore. This makeup brush cleaner simplifies the process and breaks it down into three steps: attach your brush to the spinner, fill a bowl with soapy water, and dip and spin the brush to wash and dry it.

53. This Manual Chopper That Dices Ingredients With The Pull Of A String Kuhm Rikon Swiss Pull Chop $25 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're whipping up a quick salad or guacamole, this chopper cuts and dices all of your ingredients by just pulling on its lever a few times. The manual chopper has stainless steel blades, and its electric-free design means you can bring it anywhere, including on camping trips.

54. An Egg Lover's Dream Gadget For Fast Rolled Egg Snacks Rollie Hands-Free Egg Roller $30 Amazon See on Amazon In the quest for perfectly cooked, easy egg meals and snacks, this egg roller takes the cake for the most bizarre (but genius) invention that gets the job done. All you have to do is spray the inside of the roller with cooking spray and crack an egg or two into it. When your egg treat is ready, it will rise up on its own and you can remove it with one of five wooden skewers that comes with the device. You can also add other ingredients into it to make an omelet.

55. This Easy-To-Clean Quesadilla Maker With A Locking Lid Hamilton Beach Quesadilla Maker $20 Amazon See on Amazon Still pressing a hot pan onto your bread to make quesadillas? This quesadilla maker creates six delicious quesadilla wedges in five minutes and saves you from having to wash two pans. It has a non-stick surface that wipes clean, and the lid locks tight to prevent messy, cheesy spills on your counter and allow you to store it upright.

56. A Stretch Strap With 10 Loops For Increased Flexibility Stretch Out Strap $16 Amazon See on Amazon Increase your flexibility and prevent injury with this sturdy nylon stretch strap, designed with 10 loops that you can wrap around your feet, legs, and arms for an even deeper stretch. One reviewer says this is easier to use than a yoga strap, and it comes with an exercise book that provides tips on getting the most out of this strap during pilates and yoga workouts.

57. The Angriest Mama Microwave Cleaner That Loosens Caked-On Debris Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $10 Amazon See on Amazon This angry mama is the only microwave cleaner accessory that actually makes cleaning a filthy microwave fun — and easy. Just fill it with water and white vinegar and heat it in the microwave for seven minutes: Steam escapes vents in its head and loosens caked-on debris and food particles, so that the only thing left for you to do is wipe them away with a paper towel.

58. A Dedicated Guacamole Container With An Airtight Lid To Keep It From Browning Casabella Guac-Lock Container $17 Amazon See on Amazon A special container made just for guacamole? When you consider how quickly avocados brown, it makes perfect sense — and this guacamole container lives up to its promise with an airtight lid that keeps air from spoiling fresh guac. Made from BPA-free plastic, the container is shatter-proof and holds up to 24 ounces of guacamole — perfect for parties.