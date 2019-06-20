6 Best IKEA Toddler Bed Options, Because Those Crib Days Won't Last Forever
The transition from crib to big kid bed can be emotional for everyone involved. Your little one might be afraid (or excited) to try something new, your partner could get frustrated putting the new bed together, and you're bound to shed a tear because your baby is growing up so freakin' fast. But IKEA's toddler beds can make the shift a bit easier, because at least they give you the comfort of knowing you didn't have to burn your wallet for this important milestone.
The move to a "real" bed from a crib is a significant moment in your child's development, both literally and symbolically. (Just watch this video of Chrissy Teigen moving daughter Luna into her big girl bed.) There's no exact right time to do it, though most kids move from crib to bed around 2 or 3-years-old, and there's no telling how your kid will take to the change. Some are thrilled to try out their new bed, while others might be a bit intimidated by the change.
No one can predict how their kid will take to the big kid bed phase, but making the process a bit easier by picking out a bed that looks inviting and keeps them safe can help the process to be a bit less stressful. Check out these big kid bed options from IKEA for some bedroom inspiration.
1. Growth Support
BUSUNGE Extendable Bed
$200
IKEA
This bed is great for growing kiddos because of its extendable design. You can pull the base out as your little one gets taller, so it's a great investment. Plus, the edges are rounded, decreasing the likelihood that they'll hurt themselves if they run bump into it while they're playing. It comes in pink and white.
2. Counting Sheep
3. Hello Sunshine
MINNEN Extendable Bed Frame With Slatted Bed Base
$119
IKEA
Another extendable option, the MINNEN bed has a delicate design. The frame is made of sturdy steel, with a classic look that will age with your child. It also comes in white and black, so you can pick the color scheme that goes with your tot's room.
4. Knock On Wood
SNIGLAR Bed Frame With Slatted Bed Base
$70
IKEA
The SNIGLAR is a super affordable toddler bed that's a smart option if you're looking to shop on a budget, or just something very minimal. It's made of beech wood, has the classic IKEA slats for circulation, and the built-in guardrail for safety. A no-brainer.
5. A Classic
6. Reverse, Reverse
KURA Reversible Bed
$179
IKEA
The coolest thing about the KURA is that it's reversable, so it's like two beds in one. When your kid is adjusting to big kid bed life, the bed stays low to the ground. But when they're a bit older, you can flip it over for a super cool lofted bed. You can also buy the accompanying KURA Bed Canopy to make it even more fun for your kiddo. PS: The lofted bed is recommended for kids 6 and up.