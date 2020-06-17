Father's Day is all about making sure dad can chill out and do (and eat) all the things he loves, so getting his favorite meal delivered straight to his door is a no-brainer way to celebrate. And thanks to these chain restaurants doing special Father’s Day deliveries, making that happen will take virtually no effort (on your part, at least).

Not having to cook or clean up means you can spend more time doting on dad... and isn't that the whole point? These meals all come prepackaged (and warm to boot), so all you’ll need to do is unpackage them, break out some paper plates (or maybe even the good china, if he prefers the finer things) and you’re good to go. Because at the end of the day, it’s not about breaking bread at a fancy restaurant, it's about doing it together as a family.

While some restaurant chains aren't offering nationwide deals, other local restaurants might have Dad Day discounts, so be sure to call ahead and find out first before ordering. (You don't want to be unpleasantly surprised at the last minute, after all.) And don't forget to tip your delivery person. They're sort of like the Santa Claus of Father's Day in this scenario.

1. Carrabba’s Italian Grill If you just want to mangia all day long on Father’s Day, (and really, who doesn’t?), you can feast on some family deals from Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Does Dad love Carrabba’s short rib marsala or rigatoni al forno? Well, he’s in luck: The Italian Grill is bringing back these two specialty dishes, available for delivery, from Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21.

2. P.F. Chang’s Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can completely customize your Family Meal for 6 from P.F. Chang’s for Father’s Day. You’ll choose one lettuce wrap, one soup (think hot & sour, wonton, or egg drop), and then opt for two noodles and rice, and finally, three mains (like sesame chicken, beef with broccoli, or Kung Pao chicken), all for $72. You just might have some leftovers for later. Or, let Dad enjoy something just for himself with the Father’s Day Starter, which is a choice of ribs and either a large bottle of Sapporo, or a Twisted Whiskey Sour for just 17 bucks. Free delivery with any order of $25 or more.

3. Cracker Barrel Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Surprise Dad with breakfast in bed that you didn’t have to cook. Cracker Barrel has a Family Meal Basket To-Go deal ($36) which includes a classic entrée, sides, and buttermilk biscuits, all warmed up and ready to eat. The deal also comes with a free Four-Layer Bacon Breakfast Bowl (think hash brown casserole, sawmill gravy, thick-sliced bacon, and slathered in Colby cheese. Yum). Includes "contactless" free delivery.

4. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse knows nothing says "I love you dad" like a big old cut of prime beef. That’s why (from Friday through Father’s Day only) they’re delivering their Prime Ribeye Surf & Turf (with a lobster tail) to proud papas everywhere. You can choose between a 12 oz. ($59), 16 oz. ($69) or 22 oz. Cowboy cut ($75).

5. Buca Di Beppo This Italian chain wants to make dad’s day a feast. Choose from two packages: Package 1 can feed up to 10 and includes a choice of one salad, choice of pasta (Lasagna, Baked Rigatoni or Spicy Chicken Rigatoni), chocolate chip cannoli and a Koozie for dad; Package 2 adds in an entree (choose from Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Limone, and Eggplant Parmigiana) and can also serve 10 for $140. Both can be delivered right to dad's door.