6 'Game Of Thrones' Costumes For Babies, Because Halloween Is Coming

Every parent knows that there is a very limited window of time in which you can dress up your baby or toddler without their (very strong) opinions weighing in. Chances are, by the time your little one turns 2, they'll have their own obsessions and ideas when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. But for now? They're at your disposal to be costumed as ridiculously as you'd like, and they'll be none the wiser. For Game of Thrones fans, you'll definitely want to consider some Game of Thrones costumes for your baby.

Nothing is sweeter than wrapping the most popular TV show of all time into a tiny, baby-sized package. Tiny Mother of Dragons? Adorable. Baby Jon Snow? It doesn't get any better. Plus, it adds a level of innocence to the show that it desperately lacks. There's nothing wrong with keeping Game of Thrones G-rated for baby's first Halloween

If you're dressing up as an adult version of a character from the show, there are plenty of options for dressing your baby up as your little GOT sidekick. Whether you're hoping to DIY a simple costume or go all out and buy an expensive version that rivals the real costume, these baby-sized Game of Thrones costumes are sure to give you all of the inspiration you need to pull off the parent-baby costume of the night, or to let your little one steal the show all on their own. After all, unless your little one is strangely obsessed with GOT early on, this is probably your only chance to live out your baby-sized costume dreams before they know better.

2 Baby Mother Of Dragons Giphy To dress your baby as a mini-Daerneys, you'll need a white dress ($16, JC Penny), a blonde wig ($10, Target), and her trusty toy dragon ($14, Walmart). This could be an adorable mother-daughter costume, or a solo-baby Mother of Dragons.

3 Dragon Giphy Candy Apple Costumes If you're dressing as the (adult) Mother of Dragons, why not dress your little one as your very own dragon ($33, Candy Apple Costumes)? The costume is warm, adorable, and almost as feisty as Daenerys' dragon.

4 Cersei's Firey Revenge Giphy Cersei has more than her fair share of ups and downs, but the episode where she sets fire to the Great Sept of Baelor and rises to the throne was one of her most memorable scenes. Dress your baby as the Cersei that created explosions with a grey dress ($17, Old Navy), some toy armor ($13, Oriental Trading), and a cauldron-esque bucket ($9, Jet).