6 'Game Of Thrones' Costumes For Babies, Because Halloween Is Coming
Every parent knows that there is a very limited window of time in which you can dress up your baby or toddler without their (very strong) opinions weighing in. Chances are, by the time your little one turns 2, they'll have their own obsessions and ideas when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. But for now? They're at your disposal to be costumed as ridiculously as you'd like, and they'll be none the wiser. For Game of Thrones fans, you'll definitely want to consider some Game of Thrones costumes for your baby.
Nothing is sweeter than wrapping the most popular TV show of all time into a tiny, baby-sized package. Tiny Mother of Dragons? Adorable. Baby Jon Snow? It doesn't get any better. Plus, it adds a level of innocence to the show that it desperately lacks. There's nothing wrong with keeping Game of Thrones G-rated for baby's first Halloween
If you're dressing up as an adult version of a character from the show, there are plenty of options for dressing your baby up as your little GOT sidekick. Whether you're hoping to DIY a simple costume or go all out and buy an expensive version that rivals the real costume, these baby-sized Game of Thrones costumes are sure to give you all of the inspiration you need to pull off the parent-baby costume of the night, or to let your little one steal the show all on their own. After all, unless your little one is strangely obsessed with GOT early on, this is probably your only chance to live out your baby-sized costume dreams before they know better.
1Baby Jon Snow
Jon Snow himself is one of the easiest (and, frankly, cutest) GOT characters to dress your baby as and, luckily, there are lots of ways to do it. You can buy a pre-made Jon Snow costume ($90, Etsy) for ultimate accuracy, or make one yourself.
You'll need a black or brown onesie ($8, Walmart), a dark colored pair of pants ($8, Target), a fur vest ($23, Old Navy) or blanket, a brown wig ($16, Halloween Costumes), and of course, a stuffed wolf ($6, Stuffed Safari).
2Baby Mother Of Dragons
To dress your baby as a mini-Daerneys, you'll need a white dress ($16, JC Penny), a blonde wig ($10, Target), and her trusty toy dragon ($14, Walmart). This could be an adorable mother-daughter costume, or a solo-baby Mother of Dragons.
3Dragon
If you're dressing as the (adult) Mother of Dragons, why not dress your little one as your very own dragon ($33, Candy Apple Costumes)? The costume is warm, adorable, and almost as feisty as Daenerys' dragon.
4Cersei's Firey Revenge
Cersei has more than her fair share of ups and downs, but the episode where she sets fire to the Great Sept of Baelor and rises to the throne was one of her most memorable scenes. Dress your baby as the Cersei that created explosions with a grey dress ($17, Old Navy), some toy armor ($13, Oriental Trading), and a cauldron-esque bucket ($9, Jet).
5Brienne & The Bear
Although it is a quite intense scene, Brienne of Tarth is a badass character that can even a baby can pull off. To dress your little one as "The Bear and the Maiden Fair" you'll need a pink dress ($4, Ebay) for your baby, a toy sword ($5, Oriental Trading), and a stuffed bear ($10, Ebay) for her to battle.
6Ghost The Wolf
If you or your partner is dressing as Jon Snow, dress your little one as Ghost, his wolf, with a baby-sized wolf costume ($40, Target). Add some black pants ($10, Old Navy) and a black long sleeved onesie ($4, Direct Apparel Warehouse) underneath to keep their little wolf arms and legs warm.
