6 Last-Minute Minion Costumes For A Seriously Adorable Halloween

If I let my son pick movies, costumes, decorations, or any other themed thing, there was a time when he would always choose Minions. I think I was so familiar with Minions at that point in my life that I spoke Minionese fluently. And with Halloween on the horizon, I can only imagine how many other kids (or parents) are as obsessed with Minions as my son. So if you're looking for last minute minion costumes, you've come to the right place.

Luckily, creating a Minion costume from scratch may not be as difficult as it seems. A lot of the items you can use for your kids, babies, toddlers, or even yourself, are already sitting around your home. Props like bananas, teddy bears, and goofy string hair can be improvised easily, especially in a place with kids' toys hanging around. So the options you have before even looking outside your own home may take care of the majority of your costume already.

There are, however, several creative ways to go with this costume, depending on whether you're considering DIY, crochet, regular clothing, or full-on costume garb. Whichever route you choose this Halloween, take a minute to scroll through the best options, tutorials, and ideas for your Minion costume, big or small.

2 Toddler-Style Minion Mayhem Giphy Target Luckily, there are quite a few Minion costume options for toddlers. You can pursue a one-piece full Minion costume like the Toddler Minion Stuart Costume ($15, Target) pictured above or you can piece together a costume using your creativity. If you choose to put a costume together on your own, you'll want to find a yellow shirt ($8, Kohl's), toddler-size denim suspenders or overalls like these Short Overalls ($21, Gap) and a Minion mask ($10, Party City) or hat to finish off the adorable Halloween look. Throw in some black gloves, black shoes, or a fun prop (like a banana) to get the full Minion effect.

3 Laidback Kid Minion Giphy If your big kid wants to sport a low-key Minion costume this Halloween, they can do so in comfort and style. First, you'll want to locate a yellow shirt like this Relaxed Hi-Lo Scoop-Neck Tee ($13, Old Navy) with a pair of kids denim suspenders ($11-13, Amazon) and jeans ($8, Children's Place). The great thing about the costume items, so far, is that you probably have at least one of them laying around your home already. To top off the Minion look, grab a Minions hat like this One Eye Minions Beanie ($17, Spirit Halloween). You can also throw in some black gloves and shoes to stay in true Minion style. Additionally, in my opinion, the best thing about this costume is that all the clothing pieces can be used for normal outfits after Halloween (if they aren't already in your kid's closet).

4 All-Out Big Kid Minion Costume Giphy If your kid really wants to take their costume over the top this year, there are some fun and unique options you can look into. If you haven't heard of a body suit, you can find one like this Kids' Skin Suit Costume in yellow to use ($30, Target). Then, grab some kids' denim overalls ($30, H&M) and hardcore Minion goggles ($10, Spirit Halloween). Don't forget about the hair with a creative do-it-yourself (DIY) option or an accessory like this Minion Headband ($4, Party City). You can also grab a banana to use as your child's signature Minion prop.