6 Of The Best Places To Trick Or Treat In Atlanta

With Halloween only a few weeks away, it's time to start mapping out your plan of attack. You've probably got costumes for you and your family squared away, but what about the most important part of the evening- where you'll be spending it? If you live in or around Atlanta, you know that Trick or Treating spots aren't hard to come by. In such a large city, there's bound to be a party on every block. If you're wanting to switch up your normal Halloween routine, looking for the best places to trick or treat in Atlanta will definitely give you a few new places to try, other than your own neighborhood or block party.

Whether you're looking for a place to mingle with friends, meet new families for your little ones to play with, or just let the kids explore, eat candy, and wear themselves out, Atlanta is the city to Trick or Treat in.

Now, a quick Google search will undoubtedly yield the most common and exciting Atlanta spots for Halloween, but if you can't find what you're looking for you can always look for local Facebook groups, mommy forums, or check local businesses for advertisements or flyers.

Whatever option you choose, spending your Halloween out and about in your hometown is sure to be a beautiful way to spend the spookiest of holidays.

1 Boo At The Zoo Giphy If you're already members at the Atlanta Zoo, rejoice, because you and your family get free admission to Boo at the Zoo, Atlanta's annual celebration that lasts for more than a full week before Halloween. On Halloween though, there will be costume contests, an inflatable corn maze, a live DJ, and many of your child's favorite characters like Clifford the Big Red Dog and Corduroy the Bear. If you're not members, don't fret, admission to Boo at the Zoo is free with a general admission ticket.

2 Legoland Brick Or Treat Giphy Legoland Discovery Center is hosting a party specifically for kids this Halloween, and you don't want to miss it. With a Lego pumpkin patch, a crazy costume contest, a scavenger hunt through Miniland, and so much more. The event takes place the week before Halloween, on Oct 21-22 and Oct 28-29. Visit their website to buy tickets and learn more.

3 The Georgia Aquarium Giphy Every year The Georgia Aquarium transforms into an "A-Scary-um," with events lasting all month long. There is fun for adults and kids a like every weekend until October 31, with the Trick or Treat bash culminating it all on the 28th. On the 28th only costumed kids under 12 will receive free admission with each full price adult.

4 Fernbank Museum Giphy If you and your family love the Fernbank Museum (er Boo-seum) of Natural History, you don't want to miss their Halloween celebration. On Saturday the 29th, the museum will embrace its spooky side with a costume contest, live Dj, "mystery boxes," trick-or-treating and more. The cost is included with museum admission, and members get free entry.