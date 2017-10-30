6 Old Wives Tales About Big Baby Bumps, Debunked

For all expecting moms, there's one thing that holds true — no two pregnancies are the same. Whether you're looking at pregnancies between two different women or comparing your own pregnancies to one another, not too much is consistent. Symptoms, sizes, or birth stories are like snowflakes in that they're individual for each child. Although most moms know this, unfortunately, that doesn't always prevent comments and opinions based on myths, like old wives tales about big baby bumps.

As if there isn't enough to deal with throughout pregnancy, questioning every piece of worrisome information you stumble upon about the size of your belly doesn't help. The amount of horror stories I've heard from others who received unwarranted comments on their big baby bumps is jaw dropping to me. It's situations like that where it's helpful to decipher myths from fact and comfortably ignore old wives tales — or set them straight.

As with most pieces of pregnancy, there's a lot of confusion or misinformation surrounding what it means when you're carrying a bigger baby bump. The bottom line is that every woman lives pregnancy and birth in her own way. Size doesn't really have a major hand in that. Nothing conveys that message better than a viral story Parents shared over two women's side-by-side pregnancy photo only, and the kicker is that they're only four weeks apart. If that doesn't totally ease your mind though, read through these debunked old wives tales about big baby bumps. And if you want to put to bed some of the off-putting advice or rude comments you may hear in relation to your big baby bump, we give you total freedom to do so.

Myth #1: Big Baby Bump Means Big Baby evlahova45 According to Babble, it's a common myth that a big baby bump means bigger babies—additionally, that a smaller belly means a smaller baby. You may be relieved to find out that's not true. The size of your belly doesn't tell whether or not you'll have a bigger baby or a small baby. Instead, it's more about how your body physically carries or shows the baby bump that determines the size of your belly, not the baby itself.

Myth #2: Bigger Baby Bumps Mean Harder Births Pexels Midwife Anne Richley reveals on Made for Mums that the size of your baby "won’t influence the speed of your labour or how painful it is." . So the idea that a bigger belly means that your birth will be harder, more painful, or slower isn't true at all. Every woman's body is different with unique builds, heights, and weights, and that segues into pregnancies as well. A certain size doesn't equal a specific outcome. So if you've been sweating over how long or painful your labor will be because of the size of your bump, you can breath a sigh of relief.

Myth #3: A Bigger Bump Means Your Baby Is Overweight StockSnap Richely also puts this myth to rest. A bigger baby doesn't automatically results in long-term weight issues. A bigger belly is often simply because of your body build, height, or other factors that affect the appearance of how you carry your baby, and your belly size is not an accurate way to determine the weight your baby will be. Because of that, there's no reason to be concerned about overweight issues.

Myth #4: Big Baby Bumps Mean More Stress On Your Body andreapassaro Although a bigger bump may make it harder to bend down to shave, aside from your belly literally getting in your way, a bigger bump does not automatically mean more stress on your body – just as a littler bump doesn't mean less stress or effect on your body. According to the aforementioned Babble article, stresses on your body are often linked to things like increased pregnancy hormones and stretching of tissue. So your bump size is not necessarily a good determining factor for how your body will be affected throughout pregnancy.

Myth #5: There Are Health Or Birth Risks Associated With Bigger Bumps 3907349 According to Healthline, your doctor will measure your belly at prenatal visits generally beginning around the halfway mark to make sure your belly bump is on track. The idea that a bigger belly means risks during your pregnancy or birth isn't valid. Regardless of the size of your belly, as long as the baby within is growing at the correct pace, there's no reason to worry. This is often why your doctor will keep measurements and make comparisons to your own belly because your body's growth and size is unique to you.