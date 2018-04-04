While it is definitely a pain to travel (hello dragging luggage and sitting in a confined space for a long time), it's worse for pregnant women. Because everything is worse for pregnant women, am I right?

Pregnant women have to worry about something extra that other travelers don't have to worry about — the hormone "relaxin." And it's not as pleasant as the name may suggest. "Relaxin does just what its name implies. It causes joints throughout the body to relax by causing ligaments and tendons to become lax. This is critical for pregnancy because as the growing uterus and baby enlarge, the pelvis and pelvic joints need to literally expand to accommodate them. They do this by making the pelvic joints lax and stretchable," Abdur-Rahman explains.

"Additionally, during delivery, the pelvis really needs to stretch and expand to allow the baby to navigate and then exit the pelvis. Relaxin and the joint laxity that it causes helps to facilitate this. However, because pregnant women have lax joints throughout the entire body (because relaxin isn't just specific to the pelvic tendons and ligaments, it affects all tendons and ligaments), their joints are more susceptible to injury." Thus, while you're traveling, you could sprain and/or injure something quite easily.

Abdur-Rahman highly suggests pregnant women wear supportive gear like belly bands, "which provide a measure of support for the pelvis, back, and abdomen," along with TED Hose, "which provide support for the ankles, knees and legs while also preventing swelling of the legs and feet."

Also, you can totally dress comfortably. You've earned it. You don't want to feel like you're going to pop out of your pants or feel like a sausage while sitting on a crowded airplane, which is uncomfortable enough as it is. You want to be able to breathe.