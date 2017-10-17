6 Real Housewives Halloween Costumes To Channel Your Inner Diva

If you're a Real Housewives franchise junkie and can't get enough of watching them on television, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to channel your inner diva. Whether you can gather up a group of friends or are clicking to the beat of your own stilettos, the Housewives' look is a fun, wine-filled option. Luckily, you've come to the right place to find out how to dress like the Real Housewives for Halloween. And really there's no better costume than one that requires you to put on an arguably fashionable dress, say anything and everything that crosses your mind, and toss back your favorite alcohol, so there's no doubt that getting into costume and character of an iconic Real Housewives star will be a hit.

Chances are you've probably seen at least one episode of The Real Housewives, which either felt like 40 minutes of suffering, or that a light had been shone on your newest guilty pleasure. If you haven't, there are still probably a few infamous housewives that you'd recognize. And if you really haven't seen or even heard of The Real Housewives, I don't know where you've been living, but it's not too hard to guess what the show is all about: a reality series filming the lives of affluent "housewives" and the shenanigans and drama that unfolds. The show is so popular that there are several franchises filmed in various parts of the United States, including Atlanta, New York, Beverly Hills, and more.

If you are an avid fan of the show, you're all too familiar with the drama and know how awesome and funny a housewife costume could be. So grab your favorite wine and follow along for a few of the ways you can dress like a real housewife this Halloween.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Nene Leakes Giphy I have to admit, I personally don't keep up with the Real Housewives franchise like a truly dedicated fan, but one person I'm very familiar with and love is Nene Leakes. Her strong attitude and presence goes unnoticed, and that's the kind of housewife that's worth impersonating for Halloween. To mimic just one of her amazing ensembles, pair a red one-shoulder dress ($48, Missguided) with a bold gold necklace ($7, Newchic), earrings, and strappy black heels ($44, Macy's). Don't forget Leakes' signature, gorgeous blonde locks. Find a wig ($17, Party City) and style it appropriately to complete your look. Oh, and don't forget the drink – any kind really. Giphy

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Kim Richards Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One thing I've noticed about Kim Richards is that she likes to wear a lot of black, and, might I add, looks good in it. If you're wanting to get Richards' real housewife look this October, go for a black dress ($58, Kohl's) and add in some open-toed black heels ($59, Zappos) along with a sparkly heart clutch ($30, J. Crew). Slap on a couple skinny bracelets or a thin watch to add a little more personality. Giphy

The Real Housewives Of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although Leakes is one of my favorite personalities, I identify with Bethenny Frankel the most. She's independent, bold, successful, and career driven. I've seen her appear on television more often for her personal business endeavors than for her role on the show, and this would be my housewife of choice. Get her look with a long-sleeve polka dot dress ($25, DressLink) accessorized with a couple of your favorite chunky silver rings ($8, Charming Charlie) and add a pop of color with a pair of red pumps ($35, DSW). Get creative and throw in a bottle of Skinnygirl wine. Giphy