6 Real Housewives Halloween Costumes To Channel Your Inner Diva
If you're a Real Housewives franchise junkie and can't get enough of watching them on television, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to channel your inner diva. Whether you can gather up a group of friends or are clicking to the beat of your own stilettos, the Housewives' look is a fun, wine-filled option. Luckily, you've come to the right place to find out how to dress like the Real Housewives for Halloween. And really there's no better costume than one that requires you to put on an arguably fashionable dress, say anything and everything that crosses your mind, and toss back your favorite alcohol, so there's no doubt that getting into costume and character of an iconic Real Housewives star will be a hit.
Chances are you've probably seen at least one episode of The Real Housewives, which either felt like 40 minutes of suffering, or that a light had been shone on your newest guilty pleasure. If you haven't, there are still probably a few infamous housewives that you'd recognize. And if you really haven't seen or even heard of The Real Housewives, I don't know where you've been living, but it's not too hard to guess what the show is all about: a reality series filming the lives of affluent "housewives" and the shenanigans and drama that unfolds. The show is so popular that there are several franchises filmed in various parts of the United States, including Atlanta, New York, Beverly Hills, and more.
If you are an avid fan of the show, you're all too familiar with the drama and know how awesome and funny a housewife costume could be. So grab your favorite wine and follow along for a few of the ways you can dress like a real housewife this Halloween.
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Nene Leakes
I have to admit, I personally don't keep up with the Real Housewives franchise like a truly dedicated fan, but one person I'm very familiar with and love is Nene Leakes. Her strong attitude and presence goes unnoticed, and that's the kind of housewife that's worth impersonating for Halloween. To mimic just one of her amazing ensembles, pair a red one-shoulder dress ($48, Missguided) with a bold gold necklace ($7, Newchic), earrings, and strappy black heels ($44, Macy's). Don't forget Leakes' signature, gorgeous blonde locks. Find a wig ($17, Party City) and style it appropriately to complete your look. Oh, and don't forget the drink – any kind really.
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Kim Richards
One thing I've noticed about Kim Richards is that she likes to wear a lot of black, and, might I add, looks good in it. If you're wanting to get Richards' real housewife look this October, go for a black dress ($58, Kohl's) and add in some open-toed black heels ($59, Zappos) along with a sparkly heart clutch ($30, J. Crew). Slap on a couple skinny bracelets or a thin watch to add a little more personality.
The Real Housewives Of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel
Although Leakes is one of my favorite personalities, I identify with Bethenny Frankel the most. She's independent, bold, successful, and career driven. I've seen her appear on television more often for her personal business endeavors than for her role on the show, and this would be my housewife of choice. Get her look with a long-sleeve polka dot dress ($25, DressLink) accessorized with a couple of your favorite chunky silver rings ($8, Charming Charlie) and add a pop of color with a pair of red pumps ($35, DSW). Get creative and throw in a bottle of Skinnygirl wine.
The Real Housewives Of Orange County’s Tamra Judge
The outspoken Tamra Judge quickly became a favorite, or at the very least, well-known personality in The Real Housewives franchise since joining Orange County's third season. To get her classic look this Halloween, pair a sleeveless red dress ($28, FashionMia) with an abundance of pearls: a pearl necklace ($29, Macy's), a pearl bracelet ($4, Party City), and a pair of pearl earrings ($69, Etsy). You can also throw in some off-white heels ($25, Charlotte Russe) to complete the Judge look this October.
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Vanderpump
If you want to dress up as Lisa Vanderpump this Halloween, the best way to do so is by accessorizing with a small pup and a glass of wine. Get this look with a white cocktail dress ($17, Amazon), a creative black and gold heel ($99, Current Boutique), and an adorable stuffed animal dog ($17, Saks Fifth Avenue) if you don't have one of your own to tote around. Don't forget to add in some bling.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice is well known for her Real Housewives involvement and has broken headlines multiple times, most recently for her just released tell-all memoir, Standing Strong ($17, Amazon) regarding her 11 month prison stint and husband. Although she's no longer on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she will long be remembered as the cast member who flipped a table and called Danielle Staub a "prostitution whore."
If you've got a flair for drama, channel your inner Giudice with a leopard print dress ($17, Amazon), a chunky gold bracelet ($16, Charming Charlie), and strappy black heels ($25, Charlotte Russe). To add in Giudice's signature black hair, consider misting your mane with black washable hair spray ($4, Party City). Don't forget to flip a table or two during your Halloween celebrations too.