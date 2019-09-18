Your sex life undergoes many phases over the course of your life, but especially so when you’re pregnant. You might find that your libido soars — or sinks— depending on which trimester you’re in. And while you may or may not have sex on the brain, you might wonder about reasons to have sex in your first trimester, and if it’s right for your or not.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: you should never feel like sex is somehow a requirement for your relationship, whether you’re pregnant or not. It all really comes down to how you feel in that moment; some days, you might be horny as hell, and other days, the thought of sex might make you want to puke. “Many times in the first trimester, your hormones can be up and down,” Dr. Geoffrey Cly, an OB, tells Romper. “There might be times where sex is the last thing you want to do, and then moments later because of the hormone changes, you might feel an increased sex drive and want to have sex.” Which is why pregnancy can definitely be an emotional and physical rollercoaster.

But if you find yourself cuddling on the couch with your cutie and wondering if you should take it to next level or not, read these reasons to have sex in your first trimester and decide if the time is right for a little lovin’.

1. You Don’t Have To Worry About Pregnancy There’s nothing like the threat of a potential pregnancy to put a damper on your (wink wink) adult activities. Thing is, you’re already knocked up, so you don’t have to worry about getting pregnant. The freedom that results from not fretting over an unplanned pregnancy can be very sexy, indeed.

2. You Want To Celebrate Whether this pregnancy totally took you (happily) by surprise, or if it was well-planned, being pregnant is certainly something to celebrate. And what better way to make merry than to make love to the person who helped you to get here in the first place? You’re about to embark on one of the greatest journeys you’ll ever take in your life, and that’s definitely a reason to be joyous.

3. You Feel Happy Shutterstock Your first trimester might be a misery of morning sickness, or you might breeze through those first few weeks. In either case, knowing that you’re pregnant can make you feel good inside emotionally, as explained in Parents. And especially in the beginning when you’re not showing, you might feel like it’s a special little secret that you’re carrying — literally.

4. It Can Help With Morning Sickness More than 50 percent of pregnant women get morning sickness, reported the American Pregnancy Association. And of all the things you can do to ease the quease, (such as sucking on ginger lollipops, eating crackers, and staying hydrated, as per the Mayo Clinic), the last thing you might think would help is to have some nookie — but it can. Having sex can help reduce morning sickness because your body may become used to your partner’s DNA, and therefore reduce your body’s rejection of those cells, Parents reported. And sex is good for you in many ways, like helping to lower your blood pressure, and reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke, according to Healthline. All of this can work towards making you feel better physically.

5. It Keeps You And Your Partner Close The long and the short of it, sex feels good... for both of you. But it also works to build a better bond between you and your partner. “Sex promotes closeness,” says Dr. Cly. “Sex in the first trimester is important, especially if you are in a relationship because it continues to increase closeness and intimacy.” After all, your partner might feel a little lost once you become pregnant, since all the focus is really going to be on you — and that bump — for the next nine months. Having sex with your partner shows that you still value him and that he’s important to you.