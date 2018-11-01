All babies are amazing. They're irresistible, squishy little bundles of joy that come with limitless potential and boundless dreams. That said... there is something extra special about November babies. Born during the magical season of flaming foliage, cozy knit sweaters, and loads of memorable family time, November babies are surrounded by warmth and love from the get-go... which may be why they're so exceptional. These are six reasons why November babies are badass, though I'm confident that your own November baby will give you 20 more reasons you could add to this list.

There are plenty of hypotheses as to why November babies have the certain traits and gifts that they do, but one common theory is that the timing of their mother's pregnancy makes a big difference. Because expectant mamas due with November babies soak up the sunshine of their pregnant summer months, as reported by an article in The Telegraph, their babies get the benefits that come from plenty of vitamin D, an essential vitamin during pregnancy and beyond. Researchers have found both mental and physical benefits of vitamin D exposure, according to Healthline, and those benefits extend from infancy and beyond.

While your own November babe will inevitably come with strengths and unique abilities that you can't even fathom yet, these are a few of the qualities that you can already get excited for.

1 They're Athletic. tan4ikk/Fotolia It's true. Research done at the University of Essex and published in The International Journal of Sports Medicine showed that babies born in the month of November have a distinct physical advantage. I wouldn't wait to get your child involved in physical activity, because they might just excel. The study stated, "Children born in November were fitter and more powerful than those born at other times, particularly the summer months (April, May and June)." Overall, the researchers concluded, "There is a clear physical advantage for those born in the autumn."

2 They'll Outlive Their Peers. Babies born in November are more likely to live long lives than babies born outside of the fall months. In a study published in The Journal of Aging Research, researchers discovered that "individuals born in October-November have a significantly higher likelihood of survival to age 100 compared to individuals born in April." Their findings supported previous studies that found people born at the end of the year tended to have a higher life expectancy.

3 Their Whole Birth Season Is A Celebration. tiagozr/Fotolia Who wouldn't want to celebrate their birthday during one of the most festive seasons? With Halloween on October 31, Thanksgiving falling on the fourth Thursday in November, and Christmas right around the corner, November babies (and their families) have excuses to celebrate for weeks straight. While this might not technically make a November baby badass, it definitely means November birthdays are.

4 They're Happier. It's undeniable that there is something attractive and welcoming about people who are happy and upbeat. That's good news for November babies, who, according to Psychology Today, "were significantly less likely to experience depression." While experiencing depression certainly doesn't mean someone isn't a badass, it's hopeful to hear that your November baby is less likely to experience the condition.

5 They're Either A Scorpio Or A Sagittarius. Tierney/Fotolia And if you know anything about astrology, these signs really couldn't be more badass. November babies born from the 1st through 21st are Scorpios, and as AstroStyle explains, "When you befriend a Scorpio, you form a power couple or formidable alliance. While they don’t give up their loyalty and trust easily, once they do, they’ll stick with you through thick and thin." They're known to be passionate and brave, and someone you'd undoubtedly want in your corner. A baby born on November 22 or later is a Sagittarius. People born under this star sign are supremely curious, per Astrology.com, and they naturally attract lots of friends. "These folks seek both knowledge and truth, and they are eager to share their explorations with others," reports the website. "Their optimistic and generous spirit makes them a pleasure to have around."