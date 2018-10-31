November is possibly the greatest month of the year. It's all tall boots, cool weather, pumpkin pie, and decking the halls. November is all about bringing things to a close. It heralds the end of the apple harvesting season, the end of the election season, and the end of the Halloween candy sale season. It's when we really start to hunker down for the long winter ahead and relish the warmth of home. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that there are at least seven fascinating facts about November babies, because it's such an awesome month.

Some of the best people were born in November. If it weren't for November, we wouldn't have Ross from Friends or Marie Curie, according to Astrology.com. What would scientists celebrate if not for Ross Geller and Madam Curie? Sure, Ross couldn't figure out how to keep a woman happy, and Marie Curie died of radiation poisoning, but still. The world wouldn't be the same without them. Also, Tilda Swinton was born in November. If you don't love Tilda Swinton, then I don't know what to say to you. She's just so enigmatic and talented. Beyond that, November has some of the best sales of the entire year, so if you're about to have your own little turkey, you'll be able to get all their gear at the best prices. Here are some more reasons to rejoice over a November birthday.

1 Cupid's Babies Giphy Born in early November? There's a good chance you were conceived around Valentine's Day. I apologize if I just implanted the vision of your father feeding your mother chocolates while wearing only a tiny pair of wings. It would be a disturbing idea for any of us. But if you're the one about to have a November baby, you know what you were doing on Valentine's Day.

2 Start Saving For Retirement Now Giphy A fun fact found by researchers in India is that babies born in November are more likely to live to 100 than babies born in any other month, according to the Journal of Aging Research. So if you or your child were born in November, it's probably a good idea to really get into savings and stocks and annuities and whatnot. Because you'll want your savings to last as long as possible.

3 What? Squirrel! Giphy Does your November baby seem a bit distracted? It might be because babies born in November are more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than in any other month, according to Columbia University. I don't know what that says about my April-born behind having such raging ADHD, but I'm feeling cheated I don't get pumpkin pie in my birthday month. Lame.

4 Hide The Knives Giphy It seems as though more serial killers are born in November than any other month, according to Crimefeed. Not a great statistic, but maybe it just means that babies born in November were made to slay? Yes, that sounds better than luring children into the sewer system via inflated red latex.

5 Boss Baby Giphy November babies were born to lead. A study found that more CEOs were born in November than in any other month, reported Time. You thought it was weird when your November toddler started to boss around the other kids on the playground and hustling Grandpa for more candy money, but they were just following their November-ly instincts.

6 They Get All The Jewelry Giphy For some reason, November babies are special: They don't just get one birthstone, they get two. November's birthstones are topaz and citrine, and they're gorgeous. What's great is that if you're the November baby, you get double the jewelry. If you're the mom of a November baby, you get double jewelry. It's a win no matter what.