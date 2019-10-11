Even though Parks And Recreation ended in 2015, once a fan, you're always a fan. Besides, 2019 is the show's 10th anniversary! If you're looking to celebrate your favorite sitcom, a Ron Swanson Halloween costume may be the perfect way.

Ron Swanson, played by Nick Offerman, is the hilariously deadpan director of the Pawnee City Parks and Recreation Department. He oversees the operations and going on of the department, all while making viewers love him for his introverted ways, obsession with breakfast food, and penchant for marrying women named Tammy. Who wouldn't agree with his saying (one of many) that, "If there were more food and fewer people, this would be a perfect party?"

If someone in your friend group already has plans to dress as Ron, consider taking a unique angle: you could be Ron during his Tammy intervention, complete with robe, or drunk Ron dancing after drinking too much snake juice. If you want to make it weird, choose a Full House Ron Swanson character from that viral deep fake video. But if you're looking to create the perfect eating-ribs-in-his-office Ron Swanson, here's everything you'll need — not just to pull it off, but to really do him justice.

1. That Mane Tho Leading Man Brown Wig Pony Express Creations/Amazon | $11 see on amazon Ron's hair is definitely a huge part of his look. If you're not the proud owner of some neatly parted, luscious brown locks, this wig will do quite nicely. Once you put it on, be sure to scowl directly into the camera and say something like, “Dear frozen yogurt, you are the celery of desserts. Be ice cream, or be nothing.”

2. His Signature Shirt UltraClub Men's Long Sleeve Pique Polo UltraClub/Amazon | $20 see on amazon It's simple. It's classic. It screams manly man with a business casual job and not a care in the world for fashion past its functionality. Ron's usual look involves one of these long-sleeved polo shirts. Get yours, ideally in burgundy, with ease from Amazon.

3. One Meaty Mustache Extra Manly Bacon Scented Fake Mustache Accoutrements/Amazon | $6 see on amazon "You had me at meat tornado." Ron Swanson's love of all animal-based foods is one of his defining characteristics. Perhaps the best way to embody him is to mimic his epic mustache...with one that smells like bacon. If you can handle a savory aroma wafting into your nostrils all evening, Ron would be proud to know you're doing so in his honor.

4. "Government-Issued" ID Ron Swanson Parks and Recreation Novelty ID Badge Prop Costume dgpretail/Etsy | $10 see on amazon If one person is essential personnel, it's Ron Swanson. As an employee of the fine City of Pawnee, Ron has a city government-issued ID badge he uses to, well, probably just get into work and stuff. You don't always see it onscreen, but it would really drive home who you're dressed as.

5. Disposable Coffee Cup Perfect 6 oz Paper Espresso Cups (50 ct) Andaman Industries/Amazon | $13 see on amazon Ron, being a red-blooded American, drinks plenty of coffee while at his desk job. Frequently he does so out of one of these, a paper cup complete with handle. No one says you have to buy a tube of 50 paper cups with handles when, chances are, you own some perfectly good mugs. But if you're going for authenticity, this should do it.