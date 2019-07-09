6 Sexy Alternatives To Porn That Will Get You Hot & Bothered (In A Good Way)

Porn can be a bit divisive. Some people are down to check out a little XXX-rated action every now and then, while others just don't see the sexy in it. If you're looking for something to set the mood that stops short of full on smut, however, there are a bunchy of steamy alternatives to porn that can get your sex drive revved up.

No matter which way you feel about it, the facts seem to indicate that lots of people are watching porn, even if it's not something that gets talked about a lot. Statistics cited by the American Psychological Association (APA) estimate that anywhere between 50 and 99 percent of men watch porn, and 30 to 86 percent of women check it out, too. I wonder how many of those people realize that there are other options out there that can be just as hot, if not hotter, than downloading or streaming a random clip off the internet. They can also be way more fun for couples to do together.

Whether you're settling in for a night of solo pleasure, or want to make a sexy night with your partner even sexier, these six porn alternatives can definitely do the trick.

1. Watching Sexy Movies There are plenty of not X-rated movies out there that will leaving you feeling hot and bothered. Some of the movies that made the cut on Time's Sexiest Movies of All Time list, including Y Tu Mama Tambien and Blue is the Warmest Color, are available on Netflix as of this writing. There are even more sexy suggestions here.

2. Reading Erotic Fiction Shutterstock Remember when 50 Shades of Grey came out and suddenly it seemed like everyone was reading it? I could be wrong, but I don't necessarily think it was the riveting plot line that had people hooked. Cracking open a romance novel with scorching hot sex scenes will have you torn between wanting to keep reading and wanting to put the book down and run to your bedroom for some privacy.

3. Sexting If you and your partner are looking for ways to spice up your sex life sans porn, try a little dirty talk can go along way. Sexting can be an awesome option for people who aren't quite ready to voice their naughty notions out loud, with the added benefit that you can send off a text anytime, anywhere. Just make sure the recipient knows not to open their phone where other people can see.

4. Making Your Own Movies There many different reasons why people might find porn more cringeworthy than anything else: the shoddy production values, the cheesy music, the lame acting or non-existent plot lines. Trying your hand at making your own film could be a perfect excuse to get hot and heavy. You get twice the fun out of it: first the filming, and then watching it back.

5. A Night At A Strip Club Why watch actors on a screen when you can see sexy performers live and in the flesh? Strip clubs aren't for everyone, but they can be an awesome night of fun for those interested in hitting one up. Clubs with female dancers are much more common, but you can see check out male dancers as well.